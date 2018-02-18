Is There Garbage Pickup On Presidents’ Day 2018?

Getty

Presidents’ Day falls on February 19, 2018 this year and many places are closed. Some offices are shut down, along with schools; banks are closed and mail is on hold as well. So, what is the deal with garbage and recycling pickups?

Many garbage disposal companies will not be running. For example, NYC.gov reports that their holiday schedule includes Presidents’ Day and recommends that people put out their garbage after 4 p.m. on the evening of the holiday, for collection beginning the next day. For other communities, garbage removal may not occur until the next cycle day. For example, Memphis, Tennessee is pushing collection to Tuesday.

As for recycling schedules, this definitely depends on your county. However, many organizations are following the same guidelines. For example, Minneapolis MN reports that if your trash or recycling pickup falls on or just after a holiday when they are closed, pickup will be one day late. This means that collection will take place the following day. However, for Minneapolis, collection service occurs as usual on Presidents’ Day and there is no change.

Other cities that are following a normal trash pick up schedule include Houston, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; Miami, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky … the list goes on and on. These places should have garbage collection, unless noted otherwise.

On Presidents’ Day, some have off of work and school. There are also tons of sales and restaurant deals going on for the day. There is no mail delivery and banks are closed as well. All post offices and federal offices of any kind will be closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses or homes will get mail. This also counts out United States Postal Service packages. According to the USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day. UPS and FedEx, however, will still pick up and deliver packages as scheduled. (Check out the UPS holiday schedule here and the FedEx holiday schedule here.)

According to WY Daily, government offices, most banks, and the stock market is also closed down. Certain banks will reportedly remain open, including TD Bank, Chase Bank and Wells Fargo. Bank Of America, Capital One, Keybank, Citi Bank, Sovereign Bank, HSBC, Suntrust, Huntington, US Bank, and PNC will not be open. However, you might want to check your local branches for holiday hours or for in-store branches. For example, SunTrust and PNC Bank’s supermarket branches will be open though its regular locations will be closed.

Presidents Day always falls on the third Monday of February each year and it is a federal holiday, which marks the birthday of our country’s first President, George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732. Some also use the day to celebrate the birthday of our country’s 16th President Abraham Lincoln as well, since he was born on February 12, 1809.