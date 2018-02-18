Is Mail Delivered on Presidents’ Day 2018 in the U.S.?

Getty

The question of, “Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day?” is answered with a big “No.” All post offices and federal offices of any kind will be closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses nor homes will get mail. This also counts out USPS packages. According to the USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day.

Fedex and UPS will not be closed, according to their websites, so you should get your packages on time. UPS and FedEx will still pick up and deliver packages as scheduled. (Check out the UPS holiday schedule here and find the FedEx holiday schedule here.)

Additional holidays on which mail is not delivered are: New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day and Christmas Day. Presidents Day always falls on the third Monday of February each year and it is a federal holiday, which marks the birthday of our country’s first President, George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732. Some also use the day to celebrate the birthday of our country’s 16th President Abraham Lincoln as well, since he was born on February 12, 1809.

For those still in school, generally, schools are closed in order to observe the day as it is a federal holiday. Most banks, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, bond markets and most financial institutions are closed down as well. The Federal Reserve also follows this schedule. Many TD Bank branches will be open Presidents Day. Courts will not be in session and most government jobs give their employees the day off. The Department of Motor Vehicles is definitely closed, according to USA Today. According to Patch.com, most public libraries are closed, but some are open on February 19, 2018 and are even offering special activities or programs to honor the federal holiday. When it comes to liquor stores, The Inquistr reports that each state has its own laws on whether they are open or not, though some may also have reduced hours of operation for the day.

On Presidents Day, some have off of work and there are also tons of sales and restaurant deals going on for the holiday. Many department stores, malls, grocery stores and other retail chains are open, offering discounts. Online shopping can also be a good idea, with all the Presidents’ Day sales going on right now.

On Presidents Day, trash pick up and recycling schedules will vary, so it’s important to check with your local service provider. However, many garbage services still run business as usual, despite the landfill and recycling centers possibly being closed. On Tuesday, February 20, 2018, any offices or businesses that have been closed to observe the day should reopen and run normally.