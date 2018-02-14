Valentine’s Day Quotes: Top 20 Ideas for Cards 2018

Getty

It’s Valentine’s Day, but many couples, singles and families are celebrating this coming weekend. Whether you’re Valentine’s Day get-together is tonight or another day this week, you may need some quotes to put in your holiday cards. Read on below for sweet, funny and clever quotes.

1. Valentine’s Day: the holiday that reminds you that if you don’t have a special someone, you’re alone.

– Lewis Black

2. The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.

– Audrey Hepburn

3. If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.

– A. A. Milne

4. Happy Valentine’s Day to you and the least creepy person you could find online.

– SomeEcards

5. All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.

– Charles M. Schulz

6. Valentine’s day has gotten blown way out of proportion. Valentine’s Day just used to be for your girlfriend or your wife but now everyone’s like ‘Oh, happy valentine’s day!’ I even got a Valentine’s Day card from my grandmother. How ridiculous is that? We stopped having sex years ago!

– Greg Giraldo

7. True love stories never have endings.

– Richard Bach

8. Happy Valentine’s Day to my husband – The love of my life and the biggest pain in my ass.

–SomeECards

9. The most important thing in the world is family and love.

– John Wooden

10. A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.

– Mignon McLaughlin

11. I usually spend Valentines Day with my friends. But if I did have a girlfriend, I’d bring her flowers and candy.

– Zac Efron

12. My ideal Valentine’s Day is spending it with someone you are in love with and for that someone to make you feel loved and appreciated.

– Candice Swanepoel

13. I love being married. It’s so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.

– Rita Rudner

14. People love in different ways. You may have a man who brings you flowers every Monday but doesn’t give two hooty-hoots about Valentine’s Day. Just because he doesn’t give you a valentine doesn’t mean he doesn’t love you!

– Jada Pinkett Smith

15. The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.

– The Notebook

16. Love is grand; divorce is a hundred grand.

– Unknown

17. Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.

– George Burns

18. Obviously, if I was serious about having a relationship with someone long-term, the last people I would introduce him to would be my family.

– Chelsea Handler

19. Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail.

– Kinky Friedman

20. Happy Valentine’s Day to the couple who always welcomes me as a third wheel.

– SomeEcards