Dairy Queen Free Cone Day Freebies Today 2018

It’s the first day of Spring, which means that some places are offering freebies to celebrate. And, even though snow is predicted soon in some areas, Dairy Queen is still holding its Free Cone Day for its fourth consecutive year. Free Cone Day is in celebration of the Spring Equinox and offers visitors a free small vanilla soft-serve cone “with the signature curl on top while supplies last,” according to USA Today. There are more than 4,400 U.S. locations available, but mall locations are reportedly not participating in the offer. Find your nearest Dairy Queen location here. The limit is one cone per person.

Thrillist has reported that ice cream cones are free, but Dairy Queen is taking donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for part of the celebration. So, customers can donate to a good cause if they’d like, as they pick up their frozen freebie. During last year’s Free Cone Day, visitors reportedly raised almost $300,000 for charity in just the one day. Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corp., released the following statement about Free Cone Day. Hokanson said, “This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us.”

I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Come catch some summer sun on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/CfHk07mIRK — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2018

For those hitting up Dairy Queen, but want to check out some of the other menu items or specials, for March 2018, the blizzard treat flavor is Mint Oreo. Also, according to DQ, every flippable Blizzard treat will be served upside down or the next one’s free. When it comes to food items, Dairy Queen recently added the crispy Wild Alaskan Pollock Sandwich to its menu. The white meat tenderloin chicken strip basket is also available for a limited time at $4.99.

Another business that is offering free desserts, in honor of the first day of Spring, is Rita’s Italian Ice, according to USA Today. Today, from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m local time, visitors will receive a free Italian ice and you can find a Rita’s near you here. For Rita’s, NBC Philadelphia has reported that this is a two decade-long tradition. Linda Chadwick, Rita’s president and CEO, has stated that, “We strive to not only serve our guests fresh, delicious Italian Ice, but happiness too. The First Day of Spring, along with a free cup of Rita’s Italian Ice, gives us the perfect opportunity to start the season by bringing a smile to everyone’s face.” The limit for free Italian Ice is one cup per person.

Some of the unique Italian Ice flavors at various Rita’s Italian Ice locations includes Birch Beer, Georgia Peach, Mojito, Reese’s Peanut Butter & Jelly, Strawberry-Watermelon, Horchata Cream, All-Natural Coconut, and Sour Patch Kids Red. FOX Business has reported that last year, on the first day of Spring, Rita’s gave away almost 1 million cups of Italian ice.