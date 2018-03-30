Easter Egg Hunts & 2018 Events Across the U.S.

Easter is creeping up early this year and the holiday falls this coming Sunday, on April 1, 2018. So, if you want to celebrate with a good old-fashioned easter egg hunt and are looking for a location near you, here is a list of remaining events across the U.S. Read on below and keep in mind that dates and times are often subject to change, so it’s important to check with the location. And, some ticketed events may be sold out, while others are free of charge, so be sure to check in. All are listed by state, in alphabetical order.

Alabama Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Are There Any Near Me?

The Cheaha State Park Easter Egg Hunt is set to be held at the Bald Rock Lodge in Delta, Alabama, on March 31, 2018, this coming Saturday. Oak Mountain State Park’s 11th Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Market will take place the same day, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET/PT. Egg hunts will take place here throughout the day and are for children of the ages 0-12. Leave No Trace Bigfoot Egg Hunt at Cheaha State Park will hold their hunt on March 31, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In Etowah County, the New Faith Community Church will be holding their egg hunt at 11 a.m. local time, this coming Saturday as well. The Westwood Church in Alabaster, AL will have its egg hunt at 5 p.m., following family service. In Lauderdale County, Joe Wheeler State Park’s Easter Egg-Citement Egg Hunt is being held on the 31st and the first egg hunt will start at 10:30 a.m. There will also be vendors and food trucks.

Alexander’s Martial Arts in Hampton Cove will be holding an egg hunt this coming Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. Also on Saturday is the Burritt on the Mountain Easter Jubilee in Huntsville, the Grove Baptist Church Community Easter Egg Hunt in Madison, the Madison Easter Eggstravaganza and Kite Festival also in Madison, and more events can be found in the area via Huntsville and Northern Alabama Hunts.On Friday, March 30, 2018, the Pump It Up Easter Egg Hunt and Open Play in Huntsville, AL, is starting at 9 a.m. Another kind of event going on this coming Saturday, in Huntsville, is the Peter Cottontail Express, which features a festive train ride. In Lee County, the Auburn Annual Easter Egg Hunt is being held Saturday, March 31, 2018, starting at 10 a.m. and the hunts are scheduled based on age group. The Auburn Heights Annual Easter Celebration, in Russell County, is being held the same day and it will feature activities like story-telling and face painting, in addition to collecting eggs.

Alaska Egg Hunts for Easter: Where Can I Find Them?

In the Anchorage area, the Alaska Railroad Easter Train will run on Saturday, March 31, 2018 and it will feature treats, as well as a magic show. The Dimond CenterEaster Egg Hunt in Anchorage also is held that day, along with the Pepper Mill Easter Egg Scavenger Fundraiser Eggstravaganza, Sand Lake Baptist Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt, and the King’s Chapel Alaska’s Biggest Easter Egg Hunt in Wasilla. An event that doesn’t include a hunt, but still could be fun is the Arctic Oasis Community Center Easter FUNday in JBER, on March 31, 2018, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The egg hunt at this property will actually take place the day before, and it’s geared towards teen. It’s a flashlight egg hunt that starts at 9:30 p.m. The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center Easter Extravaganza in Portage will actually take place on Easter Sunday this year and an egg hunt will take place amid the other activities available, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. that day. Other events taking place on Easter Sunday include the Alyeska On-Mountain Easter Egg Hunt in Girdwood and The Learning Farm Easter Egg Hunt in Anchorage.

Arkansas Easter Egg Hunts & Brunches for 2018

On March 31, 2018, Alzheimer’s Arkansas is holding an egg hunt for kids in Conway, Arkansas and there are a ton of areas holding egg hunts that day as well. The Bella Vista Easter Egg Hunt in Bella Vista, Burns Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt in North Little Rock, the Church of Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith also in North Little Rock, the Orchards Park Easter Egg Hunt in Bentonville, the Southwest Community Church Easter Egg Hunt in Little Rock, the Nashville City Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Mountain Harbor Easter Celebration, Egg Hunt, and Fire Truck Parade in Mount Ida, the Prescott Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Prescott, the Daisy State Park Annual Egg Hunt and Toss, and the Delta Heritage Trail State Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt in West Helena. On Easter Sunday, there are several hunts going on and they include the Our Savior Lutheran Church of Cabot, The Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, and the Sherwood Easter Egg Hunt in Sherwood.

Arizona Easter Events, Egg Rolls & Hunts for 2018: Where to Find Them

In Apache Junction, there will be an Easter egg hunt, bounce houses, and train rides at the Prospector Park Softball Complex on March 31, 2018, according to Easter Egg Hunts and Easter Events. Other egg hunts scheduled for Saturday include the Cottonwood Country Club Annual Golf Cart Parade and Easter Egg Hunt in Sun Lakes, Cottonwood Riverfront Park Annual Easter Egg in Cottonwood, the Enchanted Island Amusement Park in Phoenix, the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee’s Easter Parade and Spring Fling Carnival in Phoenix, the Lake Pleasant Easter Island Egg Hunt Easy Paddle in Morristown, the Community of Hope Church at Ultra Star Multitainment Center in Maricopa, the Peoria Dolly Sanchez Memorial Easter Egg Hunt, San Tan Mountain Regional Park in Queen Creek, Schnepf Farms Easter Egg-Citment Easter Egg Hunt in Queen Creek, the Valley Presbyterian Church in Paradise Valley, the Vertuccio Farms Egg Hunt in Mesa, and the Maricopa Easter Eggstravaganza in Maricopa. On Easter Sunday, some of the events going on are the Governor’s Egg Roll and Easter Festival at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, the Rawhide Easter egg hunt in Chandler, the Spatola Family Easter egg hunt in Scottsdale, and the Westin Kierland Resort Easter Eggstravaganza in Scottsdale. In Clarkdale, also on Easter Sunday, there is the Verde Canyon RailRoad Easter Bunny Express Train Ride, which isn’t an egg hunt event, but is still good for the family.

California Egg Rolls & Easter Egg Hunts Near Me

All over California, there are tons of egg hunts going on, especially on March 31, 2018. Fairfax’s annual Easter Egg Hunt in Fairfax, the Lions Club Breakfast with Bunny and Lions Club Egg Hunt in San Rafael, the Mill Valley Spring Faire at the Strawberry Recreation District, the Adobe Christian Center Easter Eggstravaganza in Petaluma, the Garden Valley Ranch Easter Celebration Egg Hunt in Petaluma, the Glen Ellen Firefighter’s Assoc. & Dunbar Elementary School Egg Hunt, the Emerald Dolphin Mini Golf annual Easter Carnival in Fort Bragg, the Susanville Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt, the Bayside Church Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt in Placerville, the Cameron Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Coloma Lotus Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt, the Placerville Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt, the Auburn Twenty Thirty Club Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Lincoln Lions Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Tahoe City Spring Eggstravaganza, the Golden Gate Park Eggstravaganza in San Francisco, the Belmont Egg Adventure Hunt, the City of San Mateo Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring Eggstravaganza, the Campbell Annual Bunnies and Bonnets Parade, the Santa Clara Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Monterey Easter Egg Hunt, the Arcadia Spring Eggstravaganza, Burbank Spring Egg-Stravaganza, the Catalina Island Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Avalon, the Cerritos Easter Egg Hunt in Don Knabe Community Regional Park, the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza Shopping Center Egg Hunt in Inglewood, the City Blessing Church of Walnut Easter Eggstravaganza in Walnut, the Claremont Memorial Park Egg Hunt, the Connection Point Church Egg Hunt in Torrance, the Egg Scramble and Egg-spedition Egg Hunt at The LA County Arboretum & Botanic Garden in Arcadia, the Glendora-Finkbiner Park Easter egg hunt, the Huntington Beach Easter Egg Hunt in Central Park, the La Mirada Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Buena Park Spring Eggstravaganza in Henry Boisseranc Park, the Irvine Park Railroad Easter Eggstravaganza, the helicopter egg drop event La Habra Spring Family Eggstravaganza at La Bonita Park, the Oak Canyon Nature Center Spring Fling in Anaheim, the Apple Valley Easter Egg-stravaganza at the James Woody Community Center, the Kingdom Culture Easter Eggstravaganza in San Bernadino County, the Arroyo Grande Easter Egg Hunt & Festival, the SeaCrest Annual EASTER EGG HUNT, and the Pismo Beach Easter Eggstravaganza.

On Easter Sunday, the Peacock Gap Clubhouse Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch Buffet will be held in San Rafael, the Sausalito Easter Parade and Egg Hunt in Sausalito, the Safari West Wildlife Preserve and African Tent Camp in Santa Rosa, the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens Easter at the Gardens in Fort Bragg, the Anderson Easter Fun Day Easter egg hunt in Anderson, the Lawncrest Chapel Easter Egg Hunt in Redding, the San Francisco Annual Spring Celebration & Easter Parade, St. Mark’s Easter Egg Hunt in San Francisco, the Treasure Island Flea Easter Fest Easter Egg Hunt, the Los Angeles Zoo’s Big Bunny’s Spring Fling, the New City Church 4th Annual Downtown Easter Fest in Los Angeles at Grand Hope Park, the Corpus Christi Catholic Christian Community Easter Egg Hunt in Aliso Viejo, the Orange County Easter Egg Hunt at Brea Junior High School Park, the Calico Ghost Town Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt in Yermo and the San Bernardino County Spring Festival and Egg Hunt at Cucamonga Guasti Regional Park. Also on Easter Sunday, there is an adult Easter egg hunt called the Varsity Gay League and Big Fay Frisbee Easter Eggstravaganza and it will take place at 7961 Blackburn Ave, Los Angeles, California.

Colorado Easter Egg Hunts: What’s Cancelled and Still On Schedule?

If you are planning to take your kids to an Easter egg hunt this weekend, there are hunts all over the state. On Friday night, March 30, 2018, there is an egg hunt at Buchanan Park Recreation Center in Evergreen and it will start at 5:30 local time. Events scheduled for the day before Easter, on March 31, 2018 include the Ascension Lutheran Church in Littleton, the Family Sports Dome Easter egg hunt in Centennial, the Calvary Bible Church Easter egg hunt in Boulder, the Bunny Bolt 5k/10k Easter egg hunt in Denver, and the Faith Mountain Church Easter egg hunt in Lakewood. There are actually quite a few Easter egg hunts going on in the Lakewood area on the 31st. Additional egg hunts for the 31st, going on in the state of Colorado include the Sheridan Recreation Center Egg Hunt, the Bear Creek Nature Center Chocolate Bunny Hunt in Colorado Springs, the Church at Briargate Egg Hunt in Colorado Springs, the Fountain Creek Nature Center, the Ivywild Easter Egg Hunt in Colorado Springs, the Old Colorado City Easter Egg Hunt in Colorado Springs, the USAFA Cadet Ice Arena Egg Hunt in Usaf, the Victorian Easter Egg Hunt and Tea in Manitou Springs, the Antioch Community Church in Fort Collins, the Colorado State Annual Easter Egg Hunt for Individuals with Special Needs also in Fort Collins, and the Wellington Community Easter Egg Hunt at Harvest Farm.

For those attending the First Lutheran Church of Colorado Springs, the event will be cancelled if the weather is bad that day. Easter egg hunts are also taking place on Easter Sunday. For those interested in day-of events, those include the Crestview Church Easter Egg Hunt in Boulder, the Winter Park Ski Resort Easter event, the Frisco Easter Egg Hunt on Main Street in Frisco, the Copper Mountain Easter Egg Hunt at Center Village, and the Foothills Kids Easter Eggstravaganza in Fort Collins.

In Golden, Colorado, on March 31st, there will be an Easter train event at the Colorado Railroad Museum. A hunt will not be featured, but it’s a celebratory event for the family. In Durango, also on the 31st, a similar event is being held at the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Easter Beagle Express Train. And, for those looking for events after Easter, the Zippity Zoo Barnyard in Loveland will have an egg hunt on April 15, 2018.

Connecticut Easter Egg Hunts & Brunches 2018: What Is Located Near Me?

The Connecticut Audubon Society Egg-stravangaza in Fairfield, CT, is held on March 31, 2018, along with other events throughout the state, which fall on the same date. Other options for Saturday include the Danbury Railway Museum Easter Bunny Express, the EverWonder Children’s Museum EverWonder’s Egg Hunt in Newtown, the Fairfield Easter Egg Hunt at the South Pine Creek Soccer Field, the Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Heckscher Farm Egg Hunt at Stamford Museum And Nature Center, the Pequot Library Annual Easter Egg Roll in Southport, the Rowayton Community Center Easter Egg Hunt in Norwalk, the Stepping Stones Museum for Children Egg-straordinary Egg-stravaganza in Norwalk, the Klingberg Family Centers Annual Easter Egg Hunt in New Britain, the New Britain Youth Museum, Hungerford Park Easter Eggstravaganza in Kensington, the Enfield Egg Hunt on the Enfield Town Green, the Windsor CT Whose Egg Is It? Egg Hunt in Northwest Park, the Top Notch Truck and Car Club Second annual Easter Egg Hunt in Middletown, the Wadsworth Glen Health Care and Rehabilitation Center Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Middletown, the Westbrook Outlets CT Spring Egg Hunt, the Faith Church New Milford CT EasterFest, the First Baptist Church Waterford Easter Egg Hunt Festival in New London County, the Groton Church of Christ Easter Eggstravaganza, the Groton Public Library Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Mystic Aquarium Eggstravaganza, the Olde Mistick Village Easter Egg Hunt in Mystic, the Ashford Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Windham County, the Brooklyn CT Bunny Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt at Brooklyn Middle School, the Fletcher Memorial Library Easter Egg Hunt in Hampton, the Thompson CT Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, the Essex CT Eggstravaganza, the Hubbard Park Meriden, and the Meriden Green amphitheater egg hunt, among others.

The Darien Community Association Annual Easter Egg Hunt will actually take place on Friday night, March 30, 2018 at 10 a.m. ET for the Annual DCA Easter Egg Hunt on the Great Lawn. Other events held Friday night are the Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Bristol, the Imperial Oil and Plumbing Egg Hunt in South Windsor, the Calvary Fellowship Free Easter Egg Hunt in West Hartford, and the KidsPlay Children’s Museum EggStravaganza in Torrington. On Easter Sunday, an egg hunt taking place is the Connecticut Trolley Museum Easter Bunny Fun Day in East Windsor, but there are sure to be others across the state. While there are tons of events for children, there is one event for beloved pets. The Glastonbury After Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs is held after Easter, on April 7, 2018. It will take place at Riverfront Park at 10 a.m. local time that day. Another festive event held on the 7th is the Nature’s Art Village and The Dinosaur Place Annual Dino Egg Hunt in Montville.

Delaware Easter Egg Hunts & Bunny Events 2018

Let’s start off the weekend with an Easter egg hunt on Good Friday, March 30, 2018. In Yorklyn, the Auburn Heights Preserve/Marshall Steam Museum Easter Egg Hunt is held at the Auburn Heights Preserve and there will also be more fun on Saturday, March 31, 2018 as well. Unfortunately, however, tickets are sold out, so unless you know someone who has spare tickets, you may be out of luck. Another event going on Friday, is the Cape Henlopen State Park Great Delaware Kite Festival and Egg Hunt. This is a day event. On March 31, 2018, the Dewey Egg Scoop is being held at New Orleans St. Beach and it is reportedly free. Other events going on for March 31st include the Georgetown Chamber Nutter Marvel Carriage Museum Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Inland Bays Garden Center Easter egg hunt in Frankford, and the Trap Pond State Park Spring Egg Hunt in Laurel.

DC Easter Egg Hunts, Rolls & Brunches 2018: What Is In the District of Columbia Area?

There are several big events going on in D.C. for Easter egg hunts and some are even after the holiday. For example, the National Zoo’s Easter Monday Celebration Easter egg hunt is actually on April 2, 2018, which is Easter Monday. The event is free and open to the public. Also on April 2, 2018, is the famous White House Easter Egg Roll, but unfortunately, the ticket lottery for the event has closed. Another event following the holiday, is the Tregaron Conservancy Annual Easter Egg Hunt, which falls on April 7th and it is also free.

Florida Easter Egg Hunts 2018: What Is Near Me?

The state of Florida is huge and there are a ton of events for your little bunnies to check out when it comes to Easter egg hunts and celebrations. So, let’s get started with events going on for Friday, March 30, 2018. Events going on that day include the Hawthorne Village of Brandon Easter Egg Hunt, the Sarasota Jungle Gardens Easter Egg Hunt, the Four Freedoms Park Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt in Cape Coral, the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens Easter egg hunt, the YMCA Boynton Easter Egg Hunt in Boynton Beach, and the Deerfield Beach Egg-stravaganza. Schooners Easter Celebration Easter Egg Hunt actually is a three-day event of egg hunts and it is held at Schooners Restaurant & Beach Club in Panama City Beach, for March 30 – April 1, 2018. The Florida Aquarium Easter Fun Easter egg hunt in Tampa and the Miami SeaquariumBunnypalooza Egg Hunts are all-weekend event as well.

Saturday, March 31, 2018 events throughout the state include the Panama City Beach Frank Brown Park Easter egg hunt, the Crown Church Pensacola Egg Hunt, the Tallahassee City Egg-straordinary Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt, the Destin Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Morgan Sports Center Softball Fields, the Community Maritime Park Egga-Wahooza in Pensacola, the Gulf Breeze Methodist Church Egg Hunt, Waldo Farmer’s and Flea Market Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Anthem Lakes Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Atlantic Beach, the Atlantic Beach Spring Egg Hunt, the Chets Creek Church Easter Eggstravaganza at Chets Creek Elementary School, the Jacksonville Beach Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Rabbit Egg Hunt, the In Christ International Church Easter Eggstravaganza, the Belleview Easter Egg Hunt, the Dunnellon Community Church Easter Eggstravaganza, the Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres in Hilliard, the Adventure Landing Easter Egg Hunts in Augustine, the Al Wilke Park & Community Center Easter Egg Hunt in Hastings, the Treaty Park Easter Egg Hunt in Augustine, the First Baptist Church Tampa Egg Hunt, the First United Methodist Church of Lutz, the Forest Hills UMC Easter Egg Hunt in Tampa, the Freedom High School Annual New Tampa Egg Drop in Tampa, the Glazer Children’s Museum Easter egg hunt in Tampa, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay Easter Eggstravaganza, the Jelly Bean Fling Junior League of St. Petersburg Egg Hunts, the Mission City Church Largo Helicopter Egg Drop, the Plant City’s Annual City-wide Easter Egg Hunt, the Tampa Riverwalk RTM Active Easter egg hunt, the Charlotte County Community Services Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Port Charlotte, the Deep Creek Community Church Easter EGGStravaganza! in Punta Gorda, the Cotton Tail Express Easter train rides and Egg Hunt at the Florida Railroad Museum, the Trinity United Methodist Church Easter Party & Pancake Breakfast in Bradenton, the Harvest Church Spring Fling! in Sarasota, the Nokomis Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt, the Sarasota Community Church Easter egg hunt, the Siesta Key Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Games, the Southside Elementary School City Islands Life Annual Egg Hunt, the Venice Centennial Park Eggstravaganza, the Cape Coral Kiwanis Easter Eggstravaganza, the Estero EGGStravaganza at the Community & Recreation Center, the Fort Myers Villas Educational Literary and Charitable Institution, the Lehigh Helicopter Easter Egg Drop at the local high school, the Royal Scoop Easter Egg Hunt & Games in Bonita Springs, the Veterans Park Annual Colored Coconut Hunt in Lehigh Acres, the Immokalee Community Park Egg-stravaganza, the Marco Island Spring Jubilee Egg Hunt at Mackle Park, the Naples Botanical Garden Easter Egg Hunt, the North Collier Regional Park Funny Bunny Easter egg hunt in North Naples, the Waterside Shops Easter Egg Hunt in Naples, the Boynton Spring Egg-Stravaganza at Hester Center, the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea Easter egg hunt in Palm Beach, the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center Eggstravaganza in Boynton Beach, the Greenacres Community Park Egg’stravaganza, the Henry Morrison Flagler Museumuseum Easter egg hunt, Jupiter’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt Hunt, the Robert P. Miller Park Easter Egg Hunt in Delray Beach, the Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park Eggstravaganza in Greenacres, the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches Easter egg hunt in West Palm Beach, the Wellington Egg Hunt at Village Park, the CB Smith Park Egg Hunt Spring Triathlon & Duathlon in Pembroke Pines, the Cooper City Annual Egg Hunt, the Coral Springs Hoppin’ Into Springs Easter egg hunt, the Davie Hippity Hoppity Hunt at Pine Island Park, the Bamford Sports Complex Egg Hunt in Davie, the Hallandale Beach Eggstravaganza, the Pembroke Pines Shores Park Easter egg hunt, Pembroke Pines Recreation Center Easter Egg Hunt, the Pompano Beach Spring Fling at Community Park, the Weston Royal Egg Hunt at Weston Regional Park, the Hialeah City Eggstravaganza at Milander Park, the Pelican Community ParkEgg Scramble in Sunny Isles Beach, the Riverside Baptist Church Spring Community Health Fair Easter egg hunt in Miami, the Little Farm Easter Egg hunt in Miami, the Crossroads Ministries Easter Carnival and Egg Drop in Daytona Beach, the Daytona Beach Calvary Christian Center’s annual Helicopter Egg Drop, the First Baptist Daytona Beach Easter Egg Drop, the Lake Helen Community spring festival and Easter egg hunt, the New Smyrna Beach Old Fort Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Port Orange Easter Egg Hunt at the City Center Amphitheater, the Magic 107.7 Easter Egg Hunt at Reiter Park in Longwood, the Oviedo City Helicopter Marshmallow Drop, the Glad Tidings Church Egg Ocoee Helicopter egg drop, the Winter Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt, and the Port St. Lucie Spring Eggstravaganza.

On March 31st, there is also a North Port Bunny Breakfast & “Egg-Normous” Egg Hunt in North Port. There are regular daytime egg hunts on the 31st, along with a flashlight egg hunt the night before. A post Easter hunt available on April 3, 2018 is the Coconut Creek Spring Egg Hunt, so locals can check that one out.

There are also egg hunts on Easter Sunday and they are the Tallahhassee City Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Meyers Park, the the Fun Station Easter egg hunt in Tallahassee, Lulu’s Gulf Shores Easter Egg Dash in Destin, Easter at Tom’s Park Easter egg hunt in Ocala, the Peace Lutheran Church Easter egg hunt in Dunellon, the Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church Easter program and egg hunt in Dunellon, the Trinity Lutheran Church Easter egg hunt also in Dunellon, the 2018 International Cuban Sandwich Festival and Egg Hunt in Tampa, the Next Level Church Fishhawk Helicopter egg drop in Lithia, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Coachman Park, the Port Sanibel Marina Easter Egg Hunt & Dolphin Wildlife Cruise, the Shell Factory and Nature Park Easter Egg Celebration in North Fort Myers, the Wa-Ke Hatchee Park Easter egg hunt in Fort Myers, the Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures Easter egg hunt dive in Tavernier, the Life Fellowship Easter egg hunts are at Coral Spring High School, the Cauley Square Easter Fun Day in Miami, the Olinda Park Easter Day Eggstravaganza, and the Indian River Estates Discovery Church Easter Bash Easter Egg Hunt & Block Party.

Georgia Easter Egg Hunts 2018 & Events

Those venturing out for Easter egg hunts before the big bunny day, can check out events all over the state on March 31, 2018. These hunts include the Avondale Estates Easter Egg Hunt at Willis Park, the Callanwolde Giant Egg Hunt at Emory University, the Decatur Community Achievement Center’s Easter Egg Eggstravaganza, the Mason Mill Park Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Mount Paran Church EggFest at the Lovett School, the Oakhurst Baptist Church Easter egg hunt in Decatur, the Peachtree Presbyterian Easter Egg Hunt at Chastain Park, the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church Easter Egg-stravaganza in Buckhead, the Sardis UMC Easter Egg hunt in Buckhead, the Wieuca Road Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt, the City On A Hill UMC’s Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Memorial Park Breakfast with the Bunny Easter egg hunt in Athens, the Lay Park Easter Egg-stravaganza Egg Hunt in Athens, the All Saints Catholic Egg Hunting in Dunwoody, the Eastside Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Marietta, the Kennesaw Smith-Gilbert Gardens Easter Egg Hunt, the Northeast Cobb Community Helicopter Egg Drop in Marietta, the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Marietta, the Crossroads Ministries Easter Celebration in Newnan, the Skyland Methodist Church Easter egg hunt, the Douglasville Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Jessie Davis Memorial Park, the First Baptist Church Douglasville Easter Egg Drop, the Richard. B. Russell State Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Taste of Forsyth and Easter Egg Hunts and other Activities in Cumming, the Alpharetta United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, the Birmingham United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Alpharetta, the Bogan Park Community Recreation Center & Aquatic Center Underwater Easter Egg Hunt in Buford, the Duluth Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, the Influencers Church Helicopter Easter Egg Drop in Duluth, the Mall of Georgia Easter Egg Hunt in Buford, the Panola Mountain State Park Eggciting Hike Hunt in Stockbridge, the Hillside Orchard Farms, Inc. Easter egg hunt in Lakemont, the Georgia Veterans State Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Cordele, the Callaway Gardens Easter Festivities in Pine Mountain, the Florence Marina State Park in Omaha, the Columbia County Easter Egg Scramble in Evans, the Elijah Clark State Park Old Fashioned Easter in Lincolnton, the Howard Community Center Spring Fling and Easter Things Family Day in Richmond County, the A.H. Stephens State Park Easter Egg Hunt in Crawfordville, the New Beginnings Community Church Egg Hunt in Richmond Hill, the St. Mary’s Train Peter Cottontail Express, and the Reed Bingham State Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Adel.

When it comes to Easter Sunday events, some of the hunts being held include the Northside Drive Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Buckhead, the Living Hope Church Easter egg hunt in Kennesaw, the Double Tree Hotel Easter Brunch in Roswell, the Elevation Point Easter Egg Hunt in Loganville, the Forrest Hills Mountain Resort and Conference Center Easter egg hunt, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Dept. Easter Egg Hunt in Columbus, and the Treutlen Farms Easter egg hunt in Soperton.

For Easter weekend, there are hunts and events going on at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park as well. And, on Friday night, March 30, 2018, there is a Henry County Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt in Hampton, Georgia and the Little Ocmulgee State Park and Lodge Easter Eggstravaganza in Helena. After Easter Sunday, the egg hunts and celebrations still continue. On April 8, 2018, the Breakfast With The Easter Bunny And Egg Hunt at Hunter Memorial Park in Douglasville is held. And, on April 15, 2018, the High Falls State Park Easter Egg Hunt takes place in Jackson.

Hawaii Easter Egg Hunts and Eggstravagazas 2018: Where Are They?

The Gunstock Ranch 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt is taking place in Laie on March 31, 2018 and there are over 10,000 eggs to find, according to Easter Egg Hunts and Events. Also on the 31st is the Mililani Mauka Elementary Easter Egg Hunt, the University Avenue Baptist University Easter Family Day in Honolulu, and the Windward Church of the Nazarene Easter egg hunt in Kaneohe. On Easter Sunday, the Island Adventure Golf Easter Egg Hunt is going on in Kapolei and the event will be limited to 1,000 Easter Egg Hunters, so get there early. It starts at 9:30 a.m. local time. Other Easter Sunday egg hunt events are the Star of Honolulu celebration and the Waikoloa Easter Easter Eggstravaganza.

Idaho Easter Egg 2018 Schedule

For those looking for some Easter Egg Hunting fun on Saturday, March 31, 2018 in Idaho, the breakdown of what going on includes Cathedral of the Rockies Amity Campus Eggstravaganza, the Eastside Marketplace Moscow, ID Easter Eggstravaganz, and the Lions of Moscow, ID Annual Easter Egg Hunt. And, after all the Easter celebrations have died down, the Empty Hand Combat Easter Egg Hunt is being held on April 4, 2018 in Nampa’s Lake View Park.

Illinois Easter Egg Hunts 2018 for Toddlers & Adults Too

The state of Illinois is filled with egg hunt and event possibilities. Let’s start with just a big rundown. On Saturday, March 31st, the events going on include the Bunny Rock (also called the Bunny Dash 5k & Easter Egg Hunt) at Montrose Harbor in Chicago, the Bartlett Gazebo Park Easter Eggstravaganza, the Cantigny Park Easter Egg Hunt Open House in Wheaton, the First Baptist Church of Elgin IL Easter Egg Hunt, Antioch’s Annual Eggcellent Easter Adventure & Parade, the Lake County Fairgrounds Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Grayslake, the Shiloh Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Zion, the Waukeegan Easter Egg Hunt at Belvidere Park, the Our Savior Lutheran Church Egg Hunt in Joliet, the Heartland Community Church Easter Egg Hunt in Oreana, the First Assembly of God in Normal, IL Eggstravaganza, the Mossville United Methodist Church Peoria IL Easter Egg Hunt, the Cornerstone Baptist Church Groveland Egg Hunt, and the Pekin First Church of God Egg Hunt.

There are also a ton of Bunny Park egg hunts going on in the Chicago area and you can find a full list of them here. On Easter Sunday, some of the events being held are the Chicago Botanic Garden Easter egg hunt in Glencoe, the First Assembly of God of Joliet, and the Rockford First Easter Egg Hunt. When it comes to after Easter events, the Mill Creek Park Easter Egg Hunt is being held on April 7, 2018.

Indiana Egg Drops & Hunts for Easter 2018

Let’s jump into all the egg hunting events for the weekend in Indiana. For Friday, March 30, 2018 celebrations, one of the big options is the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory Easter in the Garden Egg Hunt in Fort Wayne. On Saturday, March 31st, the events include the Cedar Creek Church Easter egg hunt in Fort Wayne, the Pathway Community Church Easter egg hunt in Fort Wayne, the Faith Chapel United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Huntington, the Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt in LaPorte, the Christ Presbyterian Church of Winfield Egg Hunt in Crown Point, the GSS Albion Samaritan Estates Easter Egg Hunt, the Noble County Daytime Easter Egg Hunt in Avilla, the Pokagon State Park Egg Hunt in Angola, the LaFontaine Community Building: Lions Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt in Wabash, the Whitestown Municipal Complex Egg Hunt, the Zionsville Indiana Lions Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Muncie Northside Church of the Nazarene Color Hunt, the Conner Prarie Easter Egg Hunt in Fishers, the Goldfish Swim School Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Carmel, the Riley Park Community Easter Egg Hunt in Greenfield, the Tuttle Orchards Egg Hunt in Greenfield, the Zion Lutheran Church New Palestine Easter Egg Hunt, the Hummel Park Plainfield Easter Egg Hunt, the McCloud Nature Park Eggstravaganza in North Salem, the Summit Lake State Park Egg Hunt in New Castle, the Wesley Free Methodist Church Egg Hunt in Anderson, the Allisonville Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza in Indianapolis, the Bethel Family Worship Center Community Egg Hunt Indianapolis, the Castleton United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, Cathedral High School Easter Egg Hunt, the Franklin Township Indiana Easter Egg Hunt, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail Egg-Stravaganza, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway fastest egg hunt, the NPC Community Easter Egg Hunt in Indianapolis, the Propylaeum Prop Indianapolis Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Easter egg hunt, the Shakamak State Park Easter Egg Hunt in Jasonville, the Versailles State Park Indiana Easter Egg Hunt, and the Switzerland County Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation in Vevay. For events on Easter Sunday, available hunts include the Liberty Lions Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Whitewater Memorial State Park, and the Joe Huber Family Farm and Restaurant Easter Egg Hunt.

Iowa Easter Egg Hunts 2018 for Toddlers & Adults Near Me

For those venturing out on Saturday, March 31, 2018 with the whole family, some of the egg hunts going on include the Waukee Easter Egg Hunt in Centennial Park, the Blank Park Zoo Eggstravaganza in Des Moines, the Eggs Eggs Everywhere at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines, the Jester Park Equestrian Center Egg Hunt in Granger, the Willowcreek Baptist Community Extravaganza in West Des Moines, and the Grace Evangelical Free Church Easter Eggstravaganza in Huxley.There are also some events that go on after the Easter holiday has ended. For example, the Pleasantville Elementary School Egg Hunt is being held on April 4, 2018.

Kansas Eggstravaganzas and Egg Hunts 2018: Where Are the Events?

Here’s the rundown on where to go in Kansas, if you’re looking for some Easter egg activities and hunts. On March 31, 2018, some of the events going on include the Annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt at the FHSU Memorial Union in Hays, The Mall at Hays Easter Egg Scramble, the Eisenhower Presidential Library, and Museum and Boyhood Home Egg hunt and Egg Roll in Abilene. On Easter Sunday, there are also events, such as the Kansas State Fair Easter Egg Hunt at Gottschalk Park & Stage going on.

Kentucky Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Are There Any Near Me?

Egg hunts are all over the state and some of the biggest ones for Saturday, March 31, 2018 include the Green Acres Baptist Church Easter egg hunt in Louisville, the Boone Masonic Lodge Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Hartstern Elementary School Parkland Baptist Church Easter Eggstravaganza, the Louisville Zoo EGGstravaganza, the Florence City Easter Egg Hunt at UC Medical Center Stadium, the Northeast Family YMCA Easter Event in Louisville, the Florence United Methodist Church Easter egg hunt, the Union Presbyterian Church Egg Hunt, the Centenary United Methodist Church, the Hill ‘N Dale Christian Church Free Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt, the Covington City Easter egg hunt at Volpenhein Pavilion, the Independence KY Egg Hunt at Memorial Park, the Old Fort Harrod State Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park Childrens Egg Hunt, the Rough River Dam State Resort Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Madisonville Covenant Community Church Children’s Ministry Eggstravaganza, the Barren River Lake State Resort Park in Lucas, the Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park Burkesville Egg Hunt, the Greenbo Lake State Resort Park Greenup Easter Egg Hunt, the Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg Easter Egg Hunt, the Lake Cumberland State Resort Park Jamestown Easter Egg Hunt, the Old Fort Harrod State Park Harrodsburg Community Egg and Candy Hunt, the Carter Caves State Resort Park Easter Weekend Getaway Egg Hunt, and the Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Easter Egg Hunt.

Some of the hunts going on during Easter Sunday are the Kingdom Come State Park Cumberland Easter Egg Hunt, the Lake Barkley State Resort Park Cadiz Easter Egg Hunt, the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Dawson Springs

Easter Eggcitement, and the Kenlake State Resort Park Easter Egg Hunt. There are also a ton of events going on that don’t involve hunts. For example, in Louisville, the Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade will take place at 11:30 a.m. on March 31, 2018.

Louisiana Easter Events, Hunts & Egg Rolls 2018

March 31, 2018 has a ton of Easter egg hunts going on all over the state of Louisiana. Some of these include the Easter at the Mandeville Market Easter Egg Hunt, the Hammond Square Easter Egg Hunt, the Full Gospel UPC Egg Hunt in Baton Rouge, the Mackey Center Easter egg hunt in Baton Rouge, and the Louisiana Boardwalk Easter egg hunt and parade in Bossier City. Easter Sunday events that are happening include the NOMA Egg Hunt and Family Festival at the New Orleans Museum of Art, among other gatherings. One of the biggest events going on, that doesn’t involve an egg hunt, is the New Orleans French Quarter Easter Parade, which takes place on Easter Sunday, so, if you’re in the area, be sure to give it a go.

Maine Easter Brunches & Egg Hunts for 2018

For those looking for hunts and celebrations on March 31, 2018 this Saturday, the possibilities for Maine include the Deering Center Community Church Easter egg hunt in Portland, the Falmouth Congregational Church United Church of Christ Egg Hunt, The Rock Church Easter egg hunt, Wilbur’s Easter Egg Hunt in Freeport, the Buxton Free Easter Egg Hunt at Tory Hill Field, the Saco Middle School Easter Egg Hunt, the Waterville Parks & Recreation Annual Egg Hunt, the Easter Egg Hunt at Pathway Vineyard Church in Brunswick, the Belgrade Community Center for All Seasons Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers Annual Egg Hunt, the Newburgh Easter Egg Hunt, the Randolph United Methodist Church Easter egg hunt, and the South Penobscot Baptist Church Egg Hunt. The hunts going on for Easter Sunday include the Sunday River Ski Resort Easter Egg Hunt and the Bangor Area Recovery Network Egg Hunt, in addition to others.

Some events going on are on multiple days this weekend. In Portland, Maine, the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine Easter egg Hunt and Egg Day will hold hunts on Good Friday, March 30, 2018, as well as on March 31st this year. There are also events held after the Easter holiday. According to Easter Egg Hunts and Events, the ShineOnCass Easter Egg Hunt at the Hart-to-Hart Farm & Education Center will be held on April 22, 2018 from 2 – 4 p.m. local time. In Augusta, the VFW Post 887 Children’s Easter Egg Hunt and Party is going on April 8th according to their Facebook page.

Maryland Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Where Are They Near Me?

Let’s get into what to expect throughout the state of Maryland this weekend. On March 31, 2018, the hunts going on include the Bay Ridge Christian Church Easter egg hunt, the Double Rock Park Easter Egg Hunt in Parkville, the Bethel Baptist Church Community Day and Easter Egg Hunt in Glen Burnie, the CrossPointe Church Easter egg hunt in Arnold, the Grace Baptist Church of Sunset Beach Easter egg hunt in Pasadena, the Lake Shore Baptist Church Easter egg hunt in Pasadena, the St John Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza in Columbia, the Calvary United Methodist Church Egg Hunt in Frederick, the Green Meadows Farm hunts in Ijamsville, the Hawks Hill Creamery Egg Hunt, the St. Matthew Lutheran Church Easter egg hunt in Bel Air, the Chapelgate Church Easter Egg Hunt in Marriotsville, the First Lutheran Community Easter Egg Hunt in Ellicott City, the Kilby Cream Easter egg hunt in Rising Sun, and the Veritas United Church of Christ Easter Egg Hunt.

The Fresh McKenzie Easter Egg Hunt has been rescheduled for Good Friday and for Saturday, according to the farm’s Facebook page, so there will be hunts on both days. The Clark’s Elioak Farm egg hunts will take place on both Saturday and Easter Sunday, with petting farms to go along with the events, according to the farm’s website. As for the Maryland Zoo Mary Sue Candies Bunny BonanZOO Egg Hunt, it will be taking place the entire Easter weekend, in Druid Hill Park, Baltimore, just like Butler’s Orchard Easter Eggstravaganza festival in Germantown. The Milburn Orchard Easter egg hunts are going on for multiple days, including the 31st and April 2nd.

Massachusetts Easter Egg Hunts & Brunches 2018

There are so many egg hunts going on across Massachusetts, especially in the Boston area. Some of the major egg hunts going on for Saturday, March 31, 2018 include the Aletheia Church Cambridge Community Eggsstravaganza, the Christ The King Somerville Easter egg hunt, the McCue Garden Center Easter Egg Hunt, the Falmouth Village Association’s free Easter egg hunt, the Potters House Easter egg hunt in Everett, the Linden Square Egg Hunt, the King’s Hill Church Boston Easter egg hunt, the McLaughlin Playground Easter egg hunt in Boston, the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Easter Egg Hunt, the Roslindale Annual Egg Hunt, the Town of Orleans Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Beemis Farm Nursery Easter Egg Hunt in Spencer, the Next Level Church Holden Helicopter egg drop, the Millis Town Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the West Springfield Mittineague Park Easter Egg Hunt, and the Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt. On Easter Sunday, one of the events going on is the Paragon Carousel Amusement Park Easter Egg Scramble.

Michigan Egg Rolls & Hunts for Easter 2018

Most of the events going on across Michigan are taking place on March 31, 2018 and they include the Fennville Chamber of Commerce Easter egg hunt, the Olde World Village Easter Egg Hunt in Augusta, the Jackson Church of God Easter Flashlight Egg Hunt, the St. Paul Lutheran Church Easter egg hunt in Whitmore Lake, the Bald Mountain Recreation Area Easter Egg Hunt in Lake Orion, the River Church Easter Egg Hunt in Holly, the Manchester Men’s Club Easter Egg Hunt, the Friendship Church Canton Campus Easter egg hunt in Canton, the Trenton Easter Egg Hunt, the Aldersgate UMC Easter Egg Hunt, the Blythefield Christian Reformed Church Easter Egg Hunt in Rockford, the East Paris Christian Reformed Church Easter Egg Hunt in Kentwood, the Ivanrest Church Giant Community Easter Egg Hunt in Grandville, the Oakview Community Church Easter egg hunt in Grand Rapids, the Thornapple Community Church in Grand Rapids, the Edmore Lions Easter Egg Hunt, the Double JJ Resort Easter egg hunt, the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Grand Haven Easter Egg Hunt at Central Park, the Hope Reformed Church Easter Egg Hunt in Ottawa County, the Spring Lake Easter Egg Hunt at Central Park, the West Side Community Church Egg Hunt in Traverse City, and the Young State Park Easter Egg Hunt in Boyne City.

Minnesota Easter Egg Hunts & Brunch Events for 2018: Where Are They In My Area?

Let’s get into some of the events going on in Minnesota for Easter. For those venturing out on Saturday, March 31, 2018, you can check out the Lake Superior Zoo and Zoological Society Easter EGG-stravaganza in Duluth, the Long Prairie Community Easter Egg Hunt, the The Bridge Church Easter egg hunt in Nowthen, the Browndale Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Hamel Lions Club Easter egg hunt, the Samaritans Hill Church Easter egg hunts, the Maple Plain Community Church Easter egg hunt, the Samaritans Hill Church Easter egg hunt at Hassan Elementary School, the St. Louis Park Lions Club Bunny Egg Hunt at the local middle school, the STEM Bunnies Easter egg hunt in Richfield, the Community Easter Egg Hunt in Waterville, the United Noodles Asian Supermarket Easter egg hunt in Minneapolis, the Chanhassen Easter Egg Candy Hunt in Carver County, the Erickson’s Petting Zoo Easter egg hunt, the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church & School Easter egg hunt, the Christ Lutheran Church and School in St. Paul, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunts and Events, and the Three Rivers Park District Victorian Easter Egg Roll at the Landing in Shakopee. If you are in Blaine, Minnesota, the Renovation Church Easter egg hunts are going on all weekend, on both the 31st and Easter Sunday. The church’s website reported that there are going to be over 30,000 eggs to find.

Mississippi Easter Egg Hunt & Brunches 2018

For those living in the state of Mississippi or visiting this weekend, there are a ton of events going on, from egg hunts to brunches for Easter. Cedar Hill Farm in Hernando definitely is a good place for activities through March 31st. When it comes to events on Good Friday, the First Regional Public Library Easter Egg Hunt is being held in Southaven at the Jim Saucier Park, along with other events on March 30, 2018, like the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library Puppet Show & Easter Egg Hunt. Saturday events are going on across the state as well and these hunts include the Hernando Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Southaven Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Snowden Grove Park, the Real Life Church Easter Egg Hunt in New Albany, the Agriculture Museum Easter Egg Hunt in Jackson, the Jackson Legions Softball Complex Easter Egg Hunt, the Flowood Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Liberty Park, the Life Church Easter egg hunt in Starkville, and the Mississippi State Trial Gardens Easter egg hunt.

Missouri Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Are There Any Events Near Me?

What kind of Easter events are going on in your area? For those located in Missouri, there are definitely a decent amount of options. If you are in Laurie, Missouri, the Hillbilly Fairgrounds are hosting the annual Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Other egg hunts on the 31st include the Springtime Village at Purina Farms in Gray Summit, the Endurance Church Easter egg hunt in Fenton, the Get Hopping Easter Egg Hunt at Des Peres Park, the Kirkwood Lions Easter Egg Hunt, the Parkway United Church of Christ Annual Easter Egg Hunt in St. Louis, the Aldersgate United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Nixa, the Branson Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, the Campbell United Methodist Church Egg Hunt, the Evangel Temple Easter Egg Hunt in Springfield, the First Baptist Church of Battlefield Easter Fun Day, the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt, the James River Church South Campus Kids Easter Egg Hunt in Ozark, the James River Church West Campus Kids Easter Egg Hunt in Springfield, the Nixa Parks and Recreation Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Springhill Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Springfield, the University Heights Baptist Church Community Easter Egg Hunt, and the Marshfield Assembly of God Family Easter picnic and egg hunt. Events that are actually going on during the day on Easter Sunday include the Marshall First Assembly Easter Egg Hunt, the Grace Chapel Church Easter Family Event in Springfield, and the Nixa Christian Church Easter Egg Extravaganza.

Montana Easter Egg Hunts & Brunches in My Area

For those in the Great Falls area, each year, on the Saturday before Easter, the City of Great Falls Easter Egg Hunt takes place, according to the official website, so this is definitely an option. Downtown Great Falls is also having an Easter egg hunt that day, plus the Annual Crossroads Easter EGGstravaganza Community Easter Egg Hunt in Montana Park is also going on. Bobcat Stadium on the MSU Campus also has an egg hunt that day, along with Missoula’s Springtime Underwater Egg Hunt, and the Seeley Lake Lions Club Egg Hunt. There are also events on actualy Easter Sunday, like the Living Savior Lutheran Church Egg Hunt in Missoula and the Prince of Peace Lutheran Easter Service and Hunt, also in Missoula.

Nebraska Easter Egg Hunts 2018 Near Me

If you are in the Burt County area, the Spring Fling Easter egg hunt and breakfast is being held on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Other events going on in the state, throughout the day of the 31st, include the Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Omaha, the Seward Community Easter egg hunt at the Plum Creek Park Soccer Fields, the UPCO Park University Place Easter egg hunt in Lincoln, the Waverly Nebraska Community Easter Egg Hunt, and the Albion Easter Egg Hunt and Bake Sale. For those looking for events on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018, the hunt possibilities include the First-Plymouth Congregational Church Community Easter Egg Hunt in Lincoln, the Seacrest Park Easter Egg Drop by Elevate Church, the Easter Extravaganza at Lauritzen Gardens, La Vista Easter Egg Hunt & Food Drive, the Spring Fling in Temakah, and the Stonebridge Easter Eggstravaganza in Omaha.

For those who are looking for a healthier alternative to egg hunts full of candy, Natural Grocer is having Omaha’s Healthiest Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday, according to its Facebook event page. The Ralston Library Easter Egg Hunt is also on Friday, March 30th.

Nevada Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Where Are Events Being Held This Year?

In Henderson and Las Vegas, there are a ton of adult Easter Egg Hunts going on, plus Easter events at the nightclubs. Find a list of these events here via Facebook. You can also find a list of family and kid-oriented Easter events and hunts in the Las Vegas area here. Some examples of activities and hunts going on throughout Nevada include the First Henderson United Methodist Church Egg Hunt on the 31st, the Sin City Church Easter egg hunt on the 31st, the Summerlin Community Baptist Church Easter egg hunt in Vegas on Easter Sunday, the Washoe Lake State Park Easter Egg Hunt in Carson City on the 31st, the First Henderson UMC Annual Easter Egg Hunt on the 31st, the Flamingo Park Easter Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday, the Silverton Hotel and Casino Easter Eggstravaganza Craft & Gift Show and Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt also on Easter Sunday, the Town Square Park Hop & Shop Easter Egg Hunt and Family Festival on the 31st, the Diamond Peak Easter Egg Hunt on the 31st in Incline Village, the Lahontan State Recreation Area Easter Egg Hunt on the 31st in Fallon, the Mormon Station Cotton Tails Easter Egg Hunt & Pancake Brunch in Genoa on the 31st, the St. John’s Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt on the 31st in Reno, and the The Bridge Church Easter Egg Dash on the 31st, also in Reno.

New Hampshire Easter Egg Hunts, Brunches & Activities for 2018

On Good Friday, there are a few events going on, which include the Exeter Easter Egg Hunt, the Somersworth Easter Egg-Stravaganza Egg Hunt, and the Newport’s Palin Field Annual Easter Candy Drop. For those checking out events that are being held on Saturday, March 31, 2018, across the state, some of the available events include the Bedford Easter Bonnet Parade & Egg Hunt, the Brentwood Egg Hunt and Bunny Breakfast, the Charmingfarm Farm Egg-Citing Egg Hunt in Candia, the Newmarket Community Center Easter Egg Hunt, the Salem Community/Rockingham Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt, the Barrington Annual Egg Hunt, the Durham Town Landing Annual Egg Hunt, the Keene Community Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Concord White Park Easter Egg Hunt, and the Our Promise to Nicholas Foundatio Easter Egg Hunt in Bedford.

There are a ton of events being held on Easter Sunday as well. Some of these celebrations include the Next Level Church Peterborough Helicopter egg drop, the Next Level Church Epping Helicopter egg drop, the Next Level Church Keene Helicopter egg drop, and the Next Level Church Concord Helicopter egg drop. The Next Level Church Somersworth Helicopter egg drop is going on throughout the holiday weekend.

New Jersey Easter Bunny Brunches & Egg Hunts 2018

If you are living or visiting New Jersey for some Easter activities, you are in luck, because the possibilities are endless. Let’s break it down by day. On Good Friday, some of the events going on include the Sussex Airport Easter egg hunt or the Hammonton Easter Eggstravaganza.

If you are looking for hunts and activities on March 31, 2018, you can check out the Ridgewood Easter in the Park Easter egg hunt, the Veteran’s Memorial Park Easter Egg Hunt in Westwood, the Hoboken Elks Easter Egg Hunt FUNdraiser Party, the In Christ International Church Easter Eggstravaganza in Lincoln Park, the Little Falls Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Summit Church in Hackensack, the Basking Ridge Easter Egg Hunt at the Millington Baptist Church, the Kingsway Church Easter Egg Hunt at Cherry Hill West High School Football Stadium, the Frelinghuysen Park Easter Egg Hunt & Visit by Easter Bunny, the Augustine Park Village Green Easter Egg Hunt in Scotch Plains, the Hillsborough Easter Egg Hunt at Pheasants Landing Restaurant, the Montgomery Evangelical Free Church Easter Egg Hunt, the Rocky Hill Spring Egg Hunt, the Camden Children’s Garden Easter Bunny Brunch, Andover Township’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Hillside Park, the Fanwood Easter Egg Hunt at Forest Road Park, the Liberty Hall Easter Egg Hunt in Union, the St. Paul’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Flemington, the Heaven Hill Farm’s Easter Egg Hunt and Bonnet Contest, the Delaware River Easter Bunny Train Ride And Easter Egg Hunt in Phillipsburg, the Lopatcong Easter Egg Hunt in Phillipsburg, the First Baptist Church of Metuchen Easter EGG-Stravaganza, the New Brunswick Buccleuch Park Egg Hunt, the Perth Amboy Egg Hunt at the Albert G. Waters Stadium, the Howell Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt and Lunch with the Easter Bunny, the Pier Village Hopping Down The Bunny Trail Easter Egg Hunt, the Kingsway Church Burlington Easter egg hunt, the Moorestown Business Association Easter Egg Hunt, the Moorestown Destiny Church Easter egg hunt, the Paws Farm Nature Center Easter egg hunt, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Easter egg hunt, the Storybook Land Easter Egg Hunt in Egg Harbor Township, St. Paul’s UMC Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Bayhead, and the Tuckerton Seaport Easter Egg Hunt.

As for Easter Sunday events, they include the Bowcraft Amusement Park Egg Hunt, the Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt in Union, and the Union County Easter Egg Hunt, among others. Schaefer Farms Easter Egg Hunts in Flemington are going on for both Good Friday and Saturday the 31st. The Atlantic City Steel Pier is also hosting several celebratory events as well. And, there are also events being held after Easter as well. For example, the Life Church Helicopter Easter Egg Drop in South Brunswick Township is scheduled for April 8, 2018. Another post-Easter event is on April 4, 2018 and it is the Haddonfield Y’s Men’s Easter Egg Hunt.

New Mexico Easter Events & Egg Hunts 2018: What to Expect

Let’s jump into what events are going on throughout New Mexico this weekend for Easter activities. On Saturday, March 31, 2018, events include the Los Ranchos Egg Hunt at Hartnett Park, the Old Windmill Dairy Easter Egg hunt, Mama’s Minerals Annual Easter Egg Hunt, and the City of Socorro Easter Egg Hunt. Events being held on Easter Sunday are the Saint Peter’s Church Easter Egg Hunt in Albuquerque and the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown Easter Brunch, but be sure to check with local churches and schools to see if they are hosting Easter events as well. After Easter events may be going on as well. One example is the Santa Fe Easter Egg Hunt.

New York Egg Rolls, Brunches & Easter Egg Hunts

There are so many events throughout the state of New York. Let’s break them down by day for the weekend.

On Saturday, March 31st, events available include the Historic Richmond Town Easter Egg Hunt in Staten Island, the Connetquot River State Park Family Adventure: Egg-tacular, the Baldwinsville Community Wesleyan Church, Easter Eggstravaganza and Egg Hunt, Senator Golden’s Easter Egg Hunt in Lindenhurst, the Rye Easter Egg Hunt, the Sleepy Hollow Egg Hunt, the Tuckahoe Village Easter Egg Hunt, the Yonkers Easter Egg Hunt, Afrim’s Sports Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Albany, the Calvary United Methodist Church Latham Egg Hunt, the Brunswick Community Library Egg Hunt, the 10th Annual Great Schuylerville Egg Hunt, the CityReach Church Schenectady Helicopter Easter Egg Drop, St. George’s Episcopal Church Easter egg hunt, the Community Wesleyan Church Easter Eggstravaganza in Baldwinsville, the Green Lakes State Park Easter Egg Hunt in Fayetteville, the Mimosa Lewis Park Easter Egg Hunt in Minoa, the Manlius Easter Egg Hunt and Bagels with the Bunny, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo Animal Egg-stravaganza in Syracuse, the Solvay Public Library Easter Egg Hunt and Party, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad Easter Bunny Train in Holland Patent, the Kenneth R. Kemp Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the North Greece Fire Department’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Stony Brook State Park Annual Spring Egg Hunt, the Binghamton T.O.B. Annual Easter Egg Hunt, and the Corning Lions Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

April 1st’s possible events are the Chappaqua Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt, the First Baptist Church of White Plains Easter Egg Hunt, the Next Level Church Saratoga Helicopter egg drop, the Glens Falls Civic Center Easter Egg-stravaganza, and the Parker Family Maple Farm Easter Sunday Brunch and Egg Hunt in West Chazy.

North Carolina Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Are There Any Near Me?

Getting into all the events going on in North Carolina, those looking for events on Saturday, March 31, 2018 available options are the John C. Campbell Folk School Easter egg hunt in Brasstown, the Lake Junaluska Conference & Retreat Center Easter egg hunt, the Waynesville Rec Center Easter egg hunt, the CLT EASTER EGG DROP by Freedom House Church, the Kings Mountain Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Harvest Hills Church Easter egg hunt in Burlington, Raleigh’s Church of the Apostles The Great Egg Hunt, the Kraft Family YMCA Annual Easter egg Hunt in Apex, the Raleigh Easter Egg Hunt at the Government Complex, the Diggers Dungeon Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Raised In A Barn Farm Easter egg hunt in Chocowinity, the Leland Annual Childrens’ Egg Hunt, the Airborne and Special Ops Museum Easter Egg Hunt in Fayetteville, the Harley Davidson Eggstravaganza Egg Drop in Fayetteville, and the Northwood Temple Easter Egg Hunt Fayetteville.

Events happening on Good Friday include the Washington Terrace Park and Community Center Easter Egg Hunt, and the Whalehead in Historic Corolla Easter Egg-Stravaganza. For those looking for events on Easter Sunday, some of the activities and hunts going on include the Easter at Biltmore in Asheville.

North Dakota Bunny Events & Egg Hunts Near Me for 2018

North Dakota natives and visitors have a good amount of options for Easter activities this weekend. For those looking to venture out on Saturday the 31st, you can check out the Roosevelt Park Zoo Easter Egg Hunt in Minot, the Mandan Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt in Bismarck, and the Chimney Park Easter Egg Hunt in Medora. The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Egg Hunt has been rescheduled for April 7th, so if you are on the hunt for celebrations post-Easter, this is a good way to go.

Ohio Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Where to Go This Year?

For Good Friday, some events going on include the Lorain County Vermilion River Easter Egg Hunt and the Toledo Zoo Animal Easter egg hunt. Events going on for Saturday, March 31, 2018, include the Green Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, the University Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt in Columbus, the Olentangy Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Lancaster Masonic Lodge Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Spring Road Church of Christ Easter egg hunt in Westerville, the Dustyn Duell Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt in Newark, Bexley’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, New Life’s Easter Egg Hunt in Circleville, the Ashtabula Downtown -Development Association Annual Easter “Eggstravaganza”, the Geneva Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt, the Cleveland Botanical Garden Easter Egg hunt, the Chardon Easter Egg Hunt And Pancakes with Easter Bunny, the Wickliffe Easter Egg Hunt at Coulby Park, the Lorain County Lakeview Park Easter Egg Hunt, Tumbles and Cheers Easter Egg Hunt in Avon, the Schoepfle Garden Egg Hunt in Birmingham, the BUMC Easter Egg Hunt at Brunswick United Methodist Church, the Lodi Station Outlets Bunny Express and Egg Hunt, the York United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Medina, the Fred Fuller Park Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunts And Adult Egg Scramble in Kent, the Canton VIETNAM VETS MOTORCYCLE CLUB Easter Egg Hunt, the First Baptist Church Canton Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Massillon Community Park Egg & Candy Scramble, the First United Methodist Church Egg Hunt & Lunch in Cuyahoga Falls, the Green High School Stadium Easter Egg Hunt in Uniontown, the Tuscora Park Magic Egg Hunt in Barberton, the Country Lane Tree Farm Easter egg hunt in Genoa, the Hayes Easter Egg Roll in Fremont, the Faith Chapel Ministries Bethel Egg Hunt, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Egg Hunt, the Miamisburg Annual Easter Egg Scramble, the Moraine Annual Citywide Easter Egg Hunt, and the Vandalia Community Egg Hunt.

Easter Sunday events available for Ohio natives are Young’s Jersey Dairy Easter egg hunts in Yellow Springs and the Akron Zoo Breakfast with the Bunny. There are also events going on after the holiday. One option is the Camp Wanake Resurrection Egg Hunt in Beach City on April 7, 2018.

Oklahoma Easter Egg Hunts & Brunches 2018

Oklahoma is full of events to celebrate Easter. Let’s start with Good Friday. Events going on for March 30th include Norman’s Andrew’s Park Easter Egg Hunt,

For those looking for events on Saturday, March 31, 2018, possible choices are the Mitch Park in Edmond Easter Egg Hunt, the Sellars Recreation Center Here Comes Peter Cottontail Egg Hunt, the Myriad Botanical Gardens Easter Egg Hunt in Oklahoma City, the Orr Family Farms Egg Hunt in Oklahoma City, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt and Carnival in Oklahoma City, the Stars and Stripes Park Egg Hunt 5K, The Cube at Council Road Baptist Church Easter Run in Bethany, the Will Rogers Gardens Easter on the Green Egg Hunt, the Yukon High School Great Egg Hunt, and Annabelle’s Fun Farm Easter egg hunt in Welch.

Oregon Easter Egg Hunts & Brunches: Where Are the 2018 Events Near Me?

For people looking for events on Saturday, March 31st, options include the Clackamas County Event Center Easter Egg Hunt in Canby, the Lake Oswego Hop at the Hunt, the Sunnyside Church Easter egg hunt in Clackamas, the West Linn Lions Club Egg Hunt, the Wilsonville Egg Hunt, Alpenrose’s 52nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Glenfair Family Church Easter egg hunt in Portland, the King School Park Community Easter Egg Hunt in Portland, the Mt Scott Community Center Eggstraordinary Egg Hunt in Portland, the Oregon Zoo Rabbit Romp Easter egg hunt, the Overlook House Egg-Stravaganza in Portland, the Troutdale Lions Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the West Hills Covenant Church Portland Easter Egg Hunt, the Cedar Hills Artisan Bazaar Spring Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast, the Evelyn M. Schiffler Memorial Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt, the Garden Home Recreation Center Spring Egg Hunt in Portland, the Great Westside Family Easter Event, the Lee Farm Easter Egg Hunt, the Pearl District Hippity Hop Bunny Hop Through the Pearl, the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks & Minerals Thunderegg Stravaganza, the Portland Cedar Hills Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Breakfast, the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation Spring Egg Hunt, the Washington County Fairgrounds KUIK’S Great Westside Easter Event, the Wood Village Donald Robertson Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Bauman Farms Easter Egg Hunt in Gervais, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt in Salem, the Dundee Billick Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Newberg Volunteer Fire Department and the Chehalem Park and Recreation District Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon Easter Egg Hunt, the Roy Raley Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Til Taylor Park Easter Egg hunt in Pendleton, and the RCC Bunny Hop Luncheon and Easter Egg Hunt in Roseburg.

On Easter Sunday, some of the possibilities are the Timberline Lodge Easter Egg Hunts in Government Camp, the Code Orange Hope City Church Easter Egg Helicopter Egg Drop, the Fairview Community Park Easter Egg Hunt, Pix Patisserie’s Portland Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Sunday Tea, and the West Portland United Methodist Church Egg Hunt.

Pennsylvania Egg Hunts & Easter Bunny Events 2018

For people searching for events on Saturday, March 31, 2018, some of the events going on are the Morrisville-Yardley Rotary Easter Egg Hunt, the Newtown Business Association Annual Easter egg hunt, Columbia’s Impact Church’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lancaster, the Lititz Lions Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Bala Cynwyd Epic Church Egg Hunt, the Fairview Village Church Easter egg hunt, the Block Church Community Easter Egg Hunt in Philadelphia, the Glen Foerd on the Delaware Easter Egg Hunt in Philadelphia, Stenton’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Philadelphia, the Countryside Community Church Easter egg hunt in Clarks Summit, the Lions’ Club Easter Egg Hunt in Clarks Summit, the Apple Blossom Village Easter Egg Hunt, the Riverview Country Club Here Comes Peter Cottontail Breakfast and Egg Hunt in Easton, the Susquehanna Easter Egg Hunt in Clifford Township, the Hampton Easter Egg Hunt, the Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. Easter Egg Hunt, the Plainfield Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, the St. John Church Easter egg hunt in Boiling Springs, the Metal Township Fire and Ambulance Company Easter egg hunt, the Pleasant View Mennonite Church Easter egg hunt, the Salvation Army Easter egg hunt in Chambersburg, the Shippensburg Veterans Memorial Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Winterstown United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Felton, the Cross Fork Easter Egg Hunt, the The Frick Pittsburgh Easter egg hunt, the Annual 4H Easter egg-stravaganza in Clearfield, and the Christian Center Church Belle Vernon Easter egg hunt.

The Shady Brook Farm Easter egg hunts in Yardley are going on both Friday and Saturday this weekend. On Easter Sunday, some of the events going on include the Calvary United Methodist Church Easter egg hunt, the Higher Ground International Easter egg hunt in Pottstown, the Liberti Church Easter egg hunt in Philadelphia, the Leverington Church Free Easter Egg Hunt for Kids & Cafe for Parents in Philadelphia, and the CityReach Church Pittsburgh Easter egg hunt.

Rhode Island Easter Brunches & Egg Hunts 2018

It’s important to check with local libraries, schools and churches for Easter events going on in your area. But, there are also big events happening outside of these kind of establishments. Either way, some of the hunts and events going on in Rhode Island include the East Smithfield Public Library Annual Easter Egg EXTRAVAGANZA on the 31st, the Easter at the Dunk Easter egg hunt in Providence on Easter Sunday, the Fargnoli Park Easter Egg Hunt on Easter, the Preservation Society of Newport County Easter egg hunt on the 31st (but it may be sold out), the Roger Williams Park Zoo Egg Safari Scavenger Hunt, the George J. West Park Easter Egg Hunt in Providence on the 31st, the Woodland Egg Hunt at DPNC in Mystic on Good Friday, the Casey Farm Easter Egg Hunt in Saunderstown on the 31st, the Ocean House Easter Egg Roll & Easter Egg Hunt in Watch Hill on Easter Sunday and the South Kingstown Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

South Carolina Easter Egg Hunts & Events Near Me in 2018

In North Augusta, on Good Friday, the Grace United Methodist Church Easter egg hunt is being held, as is the SC State University Community Easter Egg Hunt. On Saturday, March 31st, events that are available to attend include the Denver Downs Farm Easter egg hunt in Anderson, the City of Clemson Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, the Tyger River Park Easter Egg Scramble in Duncan, the Rosel Hill Estate Old Fashioned Egg Hunt in Aiken, the St. Paul’s Aiken Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Cross Decorating Event, Columbia Let’s Move! Easter Eggstravaganza, the EdVenture Children’s Museum Spring Carnival, the Crosswell Easter Celebration Easter Egg Hunt, the City of Barnwell Childrens EggHunt, the Williston Easter egg hunt, the Beaufort Academy Great Helicopter Easter Egg Drop, the Hunting Island State Park Easter Egg Hunt, Blackbeard’s Cove Easter Eggstravaganza, the Charleston First Assembly Easter Egg Hunt, the Isle of Palms Easter Egg Hunt, and the Middleton Place Easter Events Easter egg hunt in Charleston.

South Dakota Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Where Are the Nearest Events?

Check with your local community for smaller scale events for Easter. In addition to these, some of the available egg hunts in the state include the Living Hope Wesleyan Church Easter Experience & Egg Hunt on the 31st, the Main Street Square Rapid City Eggstravaganza on the 31st, and the 65th Pierre Elk’s Easter Egg Hunt on the South Dakota Governor’s Residence Lawn on April 1st.

Tennessee Easter Egg Hunt & Weekend Activities 2018

On March 31st, some of the events happening are the Friendly Farms Easter egg hunt in Maryville, the Lenoir Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lenoir City, the Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church Egg Hunt in Kingsport, the Mountain View Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Johnson City, the Jones Memorial United Methodist Church Easter Eggstravaganza in Chattanooga, the Etowah Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt, the River Hills Church of God Easter Egg Hunt, the Nashville Zoo Eggstravaganzoo, the Hermitage Easter Egg Hunt, the Lucky Ladd Farms Easter egg hunt in Eagleville, the Richard Siegel Community Park Annual Easter egg hunt, Sam Davis Home Annual Easter Eggstravaganza, Freedom Church’s Helicopter Egg Drop in Gallatin, the Hardin County Easter Egg Hunt in Counce, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, the Mount Pleasant Annual Easter Egg Hunt, and the Pleasant Heights Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt. In Cookeville, the Hidden Hollow Park Easter egg hunt is being held on Easter Sunday.

Texas Easter Bunny Events, Egg Rolls & Hunts 2018

The state of Texas is huge and there are so many events to choose from for the holiday. If you are trying to find an event for Saturday, March 31, 2018, events include the Aldersgate United Methodist Church Easter egg hunt in Abilene, the Lytle South Baptist Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the New Hope Church Abilene Easter Eggstravaganza, the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Abilene Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravanganza, the Southern Hills Abilene Church of Christ Eggstravaganza, the Foundation United Methodist Church Easter Eggstravaganza in Temple, the St. Andrew United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt in Plano, the Fulton Mansion State Historic Site Easter Egg Hunt, the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum Easter egg hunt, the Bethany Lutheran Easter Celebration for Children in Austin, the First United Methodist Church Austin Easter Egg Festival, the Huston-Tillotson Community Community Easter Egg Hunt in Austin, the Hyde Park Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt at Quarries Park, the Riverbend Church Easter Eggstravaganza, the Church of Hope Helicopter Egg Drop in Corpus Christi, the Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Fulton Mansion State Historic Site Easter Egg Huntin Rockport, the Water Gardens Easter Egg Hunt, the Amazing Jake’s Food and Fun Pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt in Plano, the Heritage Farmstead Village Victorian Eggstravaganza, the LifePoint Church Helicopter Easter Egg Drop and Easter Egg Hunt, the Elevate Life Church Egg Hunt in Frisco, the Fort Worth Stockyards Texas-Sized Easter Celebration, the Peace Lutheran Church Easter Celebration in Hurst, the George Ranch Historic Park Old Fashioned Easter and Historic Lunch in Richmond, the Ashley HomeStore Dickinson Family Easter Egg Hunt, the Houston Chapelwood United Methodist Church Easter egg hunt, the Kinsmen Lutheran Easter Egg Hunt in Houston, the Salem Lutheran Church Egg Drop in Tomball, the TGR Exotics Zoo Egg Hunt, the 7 Acre Wood Easter egg hunt in Conroe, the Wildwood United Methodist Church Easter egg hunt in Magnolia, the Buffalo Springs Lake Easter Egg Scramble, the Kilgore First Church of the Nazarene, the River City Community Church Easter Eggstravaganza in Selma, Odessa City’s Annual Community Easter egg hunt, the Ben Milam Elementary Neighborhood Egg Hunt in Wichita Falls, and Wichita Falls Eggsapalooza.

On Easter Sunday, some of the celebrations going on include the Fountaingate Fellowship Abilene Easter EGGstravaganza in Abilene, in Salado the St. Stephen Catholic Church Easter egg hunt, the First United Methodist Church of La Grange Easter egg hunt, the Cathedral Of The Palms 26th Easter Eggstravaganza in Corpus Christi, the Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, Moody Gardens Easter in the Gardens, the Way Church Easter Egg Drop in Spring, the Hodges Community Center’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Andrews Presbyterian Church Easter egg hunt, the Fort Stockton’s First Baptist Church Easter egg hunt, the Life Change Baptist Church Easter egg hunt, the Maranatha Assembly of God Church Easter egg hunt, the The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity Easter egg hunt, the Fort Bliss Easter Egg Adventure, and the Martin Luther King Center Easter egg hunt in Wichita Falls.

Utah Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Where Are They Near Me?

If you are living or visiting Utah over the holiday weekend, there may be Easter events going on in the area. According to Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Events, some of your options include the New Life Northview Church Egg Hunt in Plain City, the Clearfield City & American Legion Easter egg hunt, the Clearfield Aquatic Center Egg Hunt, the Herriman City Youth Easter Egg Hunt, the Murray City Easter Egg Splash, The Church of Scientology Free Easter Egg Hunt & Games in Salt Lake City, the Wheeler Historic Farm Children’s Easter Egg Hunt in Salt Lake City, the Thanksgiving Point Easter Eggstreme in Lehi, the Orem High School Easter Egg Hunt, and the Kiwanis St. George Easter Egg Hunt. On Sunday, April 1st, some events are being held on the day of Easter. One example is the Alta Community Enrichment Easter Egg Hunt in Alta.

Vermont Egg Hunts & Weekend Brunches 2018

The Victory Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt in New Haven on the 31st, the Ascension Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt in South Burlington on Easter Sunday, the Essex Egg and Scavenger Hunt on the 31st, the Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt on the 31st, and the Green Mountain Club Visitor Center Egg Hunt are just a few of the events going on throughout Vermont. Be sure to check with your local libraries, schools and churches for events going on in your area.

Virginia Easter Egg Hunts Near Me for 2018

The state of Virginia has a ton of events going on throughout the state for Easter. When it comes to Saturday, March 31, 2018, that’s when the majority of the hunts and other celebrations take place. Some of the Saturday events are the Falls Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Christ Presbyterian Church Easter egg hunt in Fairfax, the Leesylvania State Park – Easter egg hunt in Woodbridge, the Nauticus Easter Egg Hunt in Norfolk, the Hampton University Easter by the Bay E-G-G-Stravaganza, the Carter Mountain Orchard Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Dogwood Eggstravanganza in Charlottesville, The Shops at Stonefield Easter Egg Hunt, the Point of Honor Easter egg hunt in Lynchburg, the DuCard Vineyards Easter egg hunt, the Lake Anna State Park Easter Eggstravaganza & Scavenger Hunt, the Shirley Plantation Easter Egg Hunt, the Tabernacle Church EGGSTRAVAGANZA in Norfolk, the Chesapeake Eggstravaganza, the Red Hill Patrick Henry National Memorial Easter egg hunt, the Easter Eggstravaganza at Sandy Bottom Nature Park, the First UMC Fox Hill Easter Egg Hunt, the Lee Hall Manshion Easter Bunny & the Great Egg Hunt, the Gallery at Military Circle Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Norfolk Public Library Janaf Branch Easter Egg Hunt, the Lafayette Branch Library Easter Egg Hunt in Norfolk, the Pinecrest Baptist Church in Portsmouth, the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Easter Weekend with Peter Rabbit, the Maymount Family Easter in Easter, the Bayside Recreation Center Eggstra Eggstravagant Egg Hunt in Virginia Beach, the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, the New Song Fellowship Easter Egg Hunt in Virginia Beach, the Reality Church Free Easter Egg Hunt, the Omega Tau Sigma Veterinary Service Fraternity Annual Easter egg hunt in Blacksburg, the Smith Plantation Easter Egg Hunt, the Douthat State Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Harrisonburg Easter Egg Hunt, the Glen Maury Park Easter Egg Hunt and Kite Contest in Buena Vista, the Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt in Staunton, the Waynesboro Easter Egg Hunt, and the Natural Tunnel State Park Easter Egg Hunt in Duffield.

On Easter Sunday, the events being held across the board include the Restoration Church Easter egg hunt in Reston, the Grace Covenant Church Easter Eggstravaganza! in Sterling, the Oak Grove UMC Easter Egg Hunt, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Easter Egg Hunt, the Hilltop YMCA Family Easter Eggtravaganza, and the River Oak Church Easter Egg Hunt in Danville. For an all-weekend Easter celebration, the Wintergreen Resort Easter Egg Hunt and Events will be going on from Friday to Sunday.

Washington Easter Egg Rolls, Hunts & Weekend Events 2018

Washington is full of Easter events going on this weekend, so let’s break them down by day. On Good Friday, the Anacortes Easter Egg Dash & Egg Hunt and the Country Meadow Village Easter Egg Hunt are going on.

For those checking out events on Saturday, the 31st, events include the Brier Egg Hunt, the Church of the Nazarene EasterFest Eggstravaganza, the Des Moines Spring Egg Hunt, the First Free Methodist Easter Eggstravaganza, the Foothills Church Eggstravaganza in Issaquah, the Gilman Village Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA, the City of Mercer Island Easter Egg Hunt, the Northshore YMCA’s Community Egg Hunt, the Redmond Eggstravaganza, the Sammamish Presbyterian Church Easter egg hunt, the Spring Egg Hunt in Laurelhurst Park, the Woodland Park Zoo Bunny Bounce and Easter Baskets for Animals Easter egg hunt, the Kiwanis Park Easter Egg Hunt and Parade, the New Community Church Easter Egg Hunt at Jane Clark Park, the Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District Egg Scramble, the Fathom’s O’ Fun Festival at South Kitsap Regional Park, the Arlington-Easter Egg Hunt, the Bethany Christian Assembly Eggstravaganza in Everett, the Clark Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Everett Free Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Snohomish Easter Egg Hunt and Parade, the Allan Yorke Park Kids’ Easter Egg Hunt, the Fife Easter Egg Hunt and Teenage Flashlight Hunt, the Fox Island Easter Egg Hunt, the Puyallup Rec CenterLink Eggstravaganza, the Sehmel Homestead Park Easter Egg Hunt, the Sound Life Church Easter Eggstravaganza in Tacoma, the University Place Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt for March of Dimes, the Bay View United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, the Mt. Vernon Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt, the Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt, and the Great Community Easter Egg Hunt in Ferndale. On April 1st, Easter Sunday, some of the events include the Bremerton Elks Easter Egg Hunt, the Island Church Easter Breakfast and Egg Hunt, the Edge Foursquare Church Easter egg hunt in Edgewood, the South Sound Manor Event Center egg hunt, and the Camas Easter Egg Hunt at Crown Park.

West Virginia Easter Egg Hunts 2018 Near Me

For people in West Virginia, there are events spread across the state for locals. Some of the bigger events for Easter that are taking place include the Easter Egg Hunt at Pipestem on March 31st, the Easter Egg Hunt at Tomlinson Run on the 31st and the Easter Egg Hunt at Twin Falls. Be sure to check with your local libraries, schools and churches for additional events.

Wisconsin Easter Egg Hunts & Brunches 2018: Where Are the Nearest Events?

On Saturday, March 31, 2018, some of the events going on include the First United Methodist Church of Kenosha Easter egg hunt, the Friends of LaFollette Park Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast, the Milwaukee County Zoo Egg Day, the Riveredge Nature Center Easter egg hunt, the Roma Lodge Easter egg hunt in Racine, the Big Foot Fontana Easter Egg Hunt, the RiverGlen Christian Church Waukesha Helicopter Easter Egg Drop, the Vernon Lions Egg Hunt in Big Bend, the Brookfield Easter Egg Hunt, the Dousman-Ottawa Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, the Fox River Christian Church Waukesha Easter Egg Hunt, the Hartland Easter Egg Hunt and Open Skate, the Midwest Twister Easter Egg Hunt in Hartland, the Okauchee Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, the Portage Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, the Tivoli Easter Egg Hunt, the Aldo Leopold Nature Center Spring Fling Spectacular, the Fitchburg Easter Egg Hunt at McKee Farm, and the Monona Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch at Winnequah Park. The Way Church Easter egg hunt in Greendale is being held on Easter Sunday.

Wyoming Easter Egg Hunts 2018: Are There Any Near Me?

If you live or are visiting in Wyoming, feel free to check with your local libraries, churches and schools for information on what events may be going on in your area. For those in the Cheyenne area, there is an Easter egg hunt at Holliday Park on March 31, 2018. There is also the Jackson Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in the Town Square of Jackson on the same date.