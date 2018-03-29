Parting The Red Sea: Passover’s Amazing Story

One of the most incredible parts of the story of Passover is when Moses used his staff to part the Red Sea and allow the Israelites to pass through to reach Mount Sinai. Once the sea was split and the Israelites were able to pass safely through, Moses used his staff once again to command the sea to return.

Here is an overview of the parting of the Red Sea.

1.The Israelites Were Slaves in Egypt

It is important to understand what led up to the parting of the Red Sea. As told in the opening The Israelites had been enslaved by the Pharaoh of Egypt. God observed their suffering and sent Moses and Aaron to free them.

Moses brought the 10 plagues upon Pharaoh and the people of Egypt. As a result, Pharaoh finally relented and agreed to grant the Israelites their freedom. God commanded the Israelites to take an indirect route to the Red Sea through the desert in order to make it look like they were lost. Pharaoh, thinking that the Israelites were lost and easy prey, regretted letting them go and sent his army out to capture them and bring them back to live as slaves once again.

The Israelites saw the army approaching and divided themselves into four schools of thought. The first said “let us throw ourselves into the sea.” The second said “let us return to Egypt.” The third said “let us wage war against the Egyptians.” The fourth group said “let us pray to God.”

2. God Answered The Cries of Moses & Told Him to Split The Sea

It was then that a miracle occurred. God heard the cries of Moses, and he responded.

“Why do you cry out to Me? Speak to the children of Israel and let them travel. And you raise your staff and stretch out your hand over the sea and split it, and the children of Israel shall come in the midst of the sea on dry land … And the Egyptians shall know that I am the Lord, when I will be glorified through Pharaoh, through his chariots, and through his horsemen.”

The angel Michael and a pillar of cloud wrapped itself around the Jewish Israelites from behind, protecting them from the arrows and projectiles of the soldiers. Simultaneously, a pillar of fire illuminated the night sky for the Israelites.

Moses outstretched his hand over the sea, and God battered the sea with the strong east wind all night, and God turned the sea into dry land. As the Red Sea parted, all water on land split as well. The Israelites walked right into the sea on dry land, and the water towered over them on either side, allowing them to pass through safely.

3. Nachson Led The Way

Nachson was the prince of the tribe of Judah. He was among the Israelites standing at the edge of the sea when Moses gave the command to pass through.

The Israelites were afraid of drowning. They stood, facing the sea, and said “we do not want to be the first to jump into the sea.” As the Egyptian army approached, Nachson knew that the Israelites had no choice but to move forward. Letting his faith in God guide him, he took a true leap of faith, and jumped into the sea.

Moses, hearing the cries of his people and following God’s word, lifted his staff and outstretched his hand over the sea.

The Israelites, following Nachson’s example entered the sea and were saved from being enslaved once again.

4. Pharaoh’s Army Followed The Jewish People Into The Sea

Pharaoh’s army, waiting on the shore, saw the Jewish people in the middle of the sea. Eager to reclaim their prey, they rushed in after them on their horses. God, observing the army, turned the clouds to fire to release a scalding heat and to confuse the soldiers. The heat caused the wheels to come off of the Egyptian soldiers’ chariots, causing the soldiers and their horses to struggle in the boiling mud, causing a chaotic scene and leaving the Egyptians completely trapped.

God then commanded Moses to once again outstretch his hand over the sea, and the water rushed in, causing the Red Sea to become as it was before. The Egyptians, trapped, became submerged in the swirling depths, as God stirred the sea.

5. Other Miracles Took Place As The Israelites Passed Through The Red Sea

Passing through the Red Sea on dry land was, of course, a miracle in and of itself. But saving the Israelites from the Egyptians was not all that God did.

The seabed was dry. The sea walls grew delicious fruit for the people to eat. Fresh water even sprouted for the people to drink.

There was also a feast for the eyes of the Israelites: they were able to see God. “Even the babies lifted their heads to behold the Divine presence” which comforted, guided and filled them with love and courage to go on.

The mysteries of the sea were beheld to the Jewish people. They were able to see what had never been seen before. It was a true feast of the body, eyes and spirit. All was revealed. The Jewish Israelites were spiritually revived and fulfilled and prepared for their greatest experience yet: the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai, which took place six weeks later.

For a resource on how to tell the story of the splitting of the Red Sea to young children, go here. For a more comprehensive review of the parting of the Red Sea, check out chabad.org.