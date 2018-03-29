Passover Recipe Hacks 2018: How to Spice up Your Seder

Passover is a holiday that hinges on tradition. Passover holds a rich, important, painful yet sacred history of the Jewish people. So, you accept a certain degree of risk every time you make a slight change to your grandmother’s recipe for matzo ball soup, or your great aunt’s kugel, or your father’s favorite gefilte fish. There are a few ways to improve upon even the best, time-tested recipes, without insulting anyone or making them long for the original dish. They say you can’t improve perfection, and that’s true, but you can certainly nudge your Passover dishes into the realm of the ultra-delicious.

That said, there are ways to improve upon your favorite, time-tested and delicious recipes, while still upholding your beloved holiday traditions. These recipe hacks will guide you to an even more delicious meal, and can help you spend more time with your loved ones during this important holiday instead of being tucked away in the kitchen.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Don’t Be Afraid To Experiment With Matzo

Some people enjoy the taste of matzo by itself. Eating matzo is not much different than eating a large cracker. In a word? Plain. However, there are several ways to take matzo to the next level. For example, if you are interested in a popular favorite, you can make your own version f avocado toast with matzo. Simply lightly toast the matzo and spread it with a thin covering of mashed avocado and garlic for a delicious take on an old classic.

2. Maror Can Be Salad

If you are unfamiliar with maror, maror is bitter herbs. Maror, or Bitter herbs, are part of the Seder ritual, symbolizing the bitterness of slavery experienced by the Jews in Egypt. Endive, romaine and chicory are present on many ritual platters, but they also appear in salads served with the meal.

Endive, romaine and chicory can also be used to make a delicious salad; something that your guests will actually enjoy eating.

“Bitter herbs – the maror – are part of the Seder ritual, symbolizing the bitterness of slavery experienced by the Jews in Egypt. Endive, romaine and chicory (for which I’ve substituted radicchio) are present on many Sephardic ritual platters, but often they also appear in salads served with the meal. This can be served as a separate course or as a side dish,” writes Martha Rose Shulman of the New York Times.

3. Speaking of Salad, Try a New Take on Charoset

For most, Charoset is a necessary evil. It’s part of the meal, but it’s no one’s favorite. There’s no need to see the Charoset you worked hard to make tossed into the trash every year at the conclusion of the Seder.

Why not spice it up a little and make Charoset something your guests actually want to eat? There’s hope for Charoset yet. Check out this recipe for Charoset salad and kiss your days of throwing away the uneaten Charoset goodbye.

Arguably, one of the least popular Seder dishes is gefilte fish. Sure, gefilte has a bad rap, but perhaps we are treating it unfairly. Check out this new take on gefilte from pavementpieces.com. There is hope for gefilte yet, and it may become one of your favorite Seder appetizers.

4. Chopped Liver is Not Just Chopped Liver

You have probably heard someone ask, “what am I – chopped liver?” before. Of course, that expression does not speak very highly of chopped liver, and perhaps unfairly so.

Chopped liver certainly is not the most elegant of foods, and it is not for everyone. Some might say that chopped liver is an acquired taste. Others simply cannot get past the idea of consuming liver.

However, chopped liver is a delicacy. With a few simple steps and careful presentation, chopped liver can become one of the most elegant, delicious and sought after appetizers you serve at your Seder. Check out these tips and tricks for taking chopped liver to the next level, making it an elegant, well-presented and above-all, savory dish that your guests will love.

5. For Dessert, Try Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless desserts do not mean boring desserts. On the contrary. Flourless chocolate cake is easy to make, decadent, delicious and perfectly within the guidelines dictated by Passover. This recipe from Jewish Boston is getting rave reviews not only for presentation and taste, but also for ease of preparation.

For another delicious option, try Madgooga Date Balls, courtesy of Beth Torah caterers.

Other excellent recipe suggestions can be found on saveur.com, bonappetit.com, delish.com, and epicurious.com.