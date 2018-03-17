St. Patrick’s Day 2018 Quotes, Limericks & Irish Sayings

St. Patrick’s Day is a day for celebration, dressing in head-to-toe green, and indulging in Irish spirits. So, eat your corned beef and cabbage, get our your green, and shake your shamrocks. Let’s celebrate with a bunch of Irish quotes, limericks and jokes to enjoy the holiday. Read on below for all the best sayings for the day.

I went out drinking on St. Patrick’s Day, so I took a bus home … That may not be a big deal to you, but I’ve never driven a bus before.

(Jokes4Us)

There are only two kinds of people in the world, The Irish and those who wish they were.

(Irish Saying)

May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. – Irish blessing

There are many good reasons for drinking, One has just entered my head.

If a man doesn’t drink when he’s living, How in the hell can he drink when he’s dead?

(Simply Angel)

Let’s drink green beer! Let’s do green Jell-o shots! Where’s your Saint Patrick’s Day spirit?

— Barney on How I Met Your Mother

Whisky was invented so the Irish wouldn’t rule the world.

(Anonymous)

Every St. Patrick’s Day every Irishman goes out to find another Irishman to make a speech to.

(Shane Leslie)

As you slide down the bannister of life, may the splinters never point in the wrong direction.

— Irish Blessing

A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.

– Irish Proverb

Here’s to a long life and a merry one. A quick death and an easy one. A pretty girl and an honest one. A cold pint and another one!

We may have bad weather in Ireland, but the sun shines in the hearts of the people and that keeps us all warm.”

– Marianne Williamson

There was an Irishman in Calcutta

who peeked through a hole in a shutter,

all he could see

was a prostitute’s knee,

and the bum of the chap that was up her!

(Naughty Limericks)

May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go.

(The Holiday Spot)

Being Irish is very much a part of who I am. I take it everywhere with me.

(Colin Farrell)

Knock Knock

Who’s there?

Irish!

Irish Who?

Irish you a happy St. Patrick’s Day.

If it was raining soup, the Irish would go out with forks.

(Brendan Behan)

St Patrick — one of the few saints whose feast day presents the opportunity to get determinedly whacked and make a fool of oneself all under the guise of acting Irish.

(Charles M. Madigan)

If you’re Irish, it doesn’t matter where you go – you’ll find family.

– Victoria Smurfit

St. Patrick’s Day is an enchanted time — a day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into summer’s magic.

– Adrienne Cook