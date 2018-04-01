Are Denny’s & IHOP Open on Easter Sunday This Year?

Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Easter Sunday as well as Easter Monday. This is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. But, if you do not want to contact the restaurant directly, you should be safe going until early afternoon at least.

As for IHOP, they should be open as well. And, the holiday hours vary among the locations, so be sure to check with your local store. IHOP has a Spring lineup of new menu items to choose from as well. When it comes to Denny’s menu, they still have their normal menu, but also have a featured selection as well. One of the new items on their menu is the Dulce de Leche Crunch Pancakes. This menu addition is described by Denny’s as, “Our new cinnamon crumb topping cooked into two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped cream and paired with a pitcher of warm dulce de leche inspired caramel sauce for drizzling. Served with two sunny-side up eggs and hash browns, plus your choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links.” Other new breakfast items include the Cranberry Orange Pancake Breakfast and the Blueberry Pancake Puppies. For children, some kids menu additions are the Jr. Cinnamon Crunch Pancake Breakfast and the Jr. Cake Batter Milk Shake.

Other brand new menu items for lunches or dinners for Denny’s are the Crazy Spicy Skillet, the Smoky Gouda Chicken with Broccoli Skillet, Smoky Gouda Prime Rib with Broccoli Skillet, and the Wild Alaska Salmon Skillet.

Currently, there are several new items that have been added to the IHOP menu in recent months, some of which are reflective of the Spring season. The latest addition to the menu is the Bold Omelette promotion. IHOP writes that, “With over 10 different flavors to choose from and tons of customizable options, the omelette possibilities are endless. And best of all, every omelette comes with a side of delicious pancakes.” The omelette options include the Spicy Poblano Omelette, Big Steak Omelette, Chicken Fajita Omelette, Colorado Omelette, Country Omelette, Spinach with Mushroom Omelette, Cheeseburger Omelette, Bacon Temptation Omelette, and the Egg White Vegetable Omelette. And, of course, there’s the Build Your Own Omelette option.

Another fun and savory menu item is the Ultimate Waffle Stack, which IHOP describes as, “A show-stopper breakfast sandwich with 2 eggs*, 6 slices of hickory-smoked bacon, White Cheddar & sweet maple glaze, sandwiched between signature Belgian waffle triangles infused with savory Cheddar.” There is also the IHOP Signature Pancake Sliders, consists of, “Two silver dollar sliders made with original buttermilk pancakes and filled with a scrambled egg omelette (made with a splash of buttermilk & wheat pancake batter), turkey sausage, hickory-smoked bacon & American, all topped with sweet maple glaze.” There are also a couple of pancake combos currently being featured with IHOP.

For those hoping to order online from IHOP, you can get $5 off of your first online order over $25 if you use the coupon code IHOPNGO at checkout. It’s available when you register for the first time or use an existing account.