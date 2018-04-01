Are the Banks Open on Easter 2018 in Canada & the U.S.?

It’s Easter and some stores may be open in the United States, along with various restaurants, but a few places will be off for the holiday. There will be no mail delivery (it’s Sunday of course), all federal offices and courts will be closed and the banks are closed. There will, however, be deliveries from Amazon and UPS. Banks that will be closed include Capital One, BB&T, City National Bank, Santander Bank, Union Bank, Bank of America, Citibank, SunTrust, and HSBC, along with most credit unions. Chase, TD Bank, Wells Fargo, PNC, and Sun Bank are also closed.

As for Easter Monday, in Canada, there is no mail, public libraries are shut down and government offices are closed. Grocery stores and malls are said to be open. Many banks observe Easter Monday and are closed, but you can contact your local branch to see if that’s the case. Bank branches will re-open the next day in the U.S. State offices, along with county courts and/or offices, and colleges are open. In addition, garbage removal should be on schedule, unless announced by your local area.

When it comes to credit union exceptions, Saving Advice writes that credit unions generally close on federal holidays. As for ways to get around your bank being closed, Saving Advice also reports that it is still possible to conduct general banking transactions via ATM, online banking or your mobile phone. Apps and websites are running though not all normal functions may be accessed for the holiday. Remember that if you deposit a check into an ATM on Easter, it may take until the next business day to process.

On Easter Sunday, it’s hard to find a lot of places that are open. When it comes to gas stations, many 24-hour establishments are open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations might be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you spot an open gas station.

If you are looking for food while on the road and have time to stop, there are a ton of restaurants still open for the holiday at participating locations: Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Ruby Tuesday, Waffle House, Wawa, Boston Market, The Melting Pot, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Dave & Buster’s, Papa John’s, Denny’s, Houlihan’s, IHOP, Domino’s Pizza, Old Country Buffet, Dunkin’ Donuts, Red Lobster, McDonald’s, Five Guys Burgers, In-N-Out, Panera, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and White Castle. There are also a ton of Mom and Pop places and individual restaurants that remain open, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location.

Convenience and miscellaneous stores open on Easter include Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Sheetz and Family Dollar. You can find a Rite Aid near you, here to search the store locations. State liquor stores vary in their hours for the holiday. Many state liquor stores have limited hours on Sundays, so, it’s important to check with your local establishments. With the holiday, some states have their liquor stores all closed, while other states, like Massachusetts, are open, as reported by Metro. Motor Vehicle Commission’s facilities and inspection stations are closed. Some schools will not be open on Easter Monday either.

Also, in most areas, parking meters may be free and there are tons of sales and restaurant deals going on. Many department stores, malls, grocery stores and other retail chains are open, offering discounts. Online shopping can also be a good idea, with all the Easter sales going on right now.