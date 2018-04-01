Easter 2018: Bible Verses, Passages & Readings

Easter is finally here; the holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Below, we’ve gathered a collection of Bible verses, passages, and readings in honor of the holiday.

This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 1, which is also April Fools Day. Many Christians consider the week leading up to Easter Holy Week. It involves the celebration of Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday, to honor Jesus’ crucifixion and death.

Mark 16:1-4 1When the Sabbath was over, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices so that they might go to anoint Jesus’ body. 2 Very early on the first day of the week, just after sunrise, they were on their way to the tomb 3 and they asked each other, “Who will roll the stone away from the entrance of the tomb?” 4 But when they looked up, they saw that the stone, which was very large, had been rolled away.

Acts 3:15 15 You killed the author of life, but God raised him from the dead. We are witnesses of this.

Romans 8:34 34 Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.

Acts 4:33 NIV With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in the wall.

John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and however, lives and believes in me will never die.’

Romans 10:9 9 If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.

Luke 23:2-3 And they found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.