Happy Easter Quotes & Greetings for 2018

It’s Easter Sunday 2018 and what better way to send happy wishes as well as funny sayings than with some quotes to put in your greeting cards. From religious words to clever quips, we have our top picks for the best Easter Sunday Quotes.

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.”

– Janine di Giovanni

“Easter is an arts and crafts moment where your whole family and friends can get involved.”

– Alex Guarnaschelli

“Easter may seem boring to children, and it is blessedly unencumbered by the silly fun that plagues Christmas. Yet it contains the one thing needful for every human life: the good news of Resurrection.”

– Frederica Mathewes-Green

“Most people outside of America won’t get it. It’s the Easter bunny. It’s another lie and I don’t understand why we had to invent this character.”

– Todd Rundgren

“The great gift of Easter is hope – Christian hope which makes us have that confidence in God, in his ultimate triumph, and in his goodness and love, which nothing can shake.”

– Basil Hume

“Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime.”

– Martin Luther

“Easter is very important to me, it’s a second chance.”

– Reba McEntire

“Good Friday and Easter free us to think about other things far beyond our own personal fate, about the ultimate meaning of all life, suffering, and events; and we lay hold of a great hope.”

– Dietrich Bonhoeffer

“My mom used to say that Greek Easter was later because then you get stuff cheaper.”

– Amy Sedaris

“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.”

– John 11:25-26

“Easter is one of my favorite holidays with the kids. They get to run loose, and we always have our family and loved ones all around us!”

– Camila Alves

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.”

– Pope John Paul II

“Here is the amazing thing about Easter; the Resurrection Sunday for Christians is this, that Christ in the dying moments on the cross gives us the greatest illustration of forgiveness possible.”

– T. D. Jakes

“I want to know Christ and the power of his resurrection and the fellowship of sharing in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, and so, somehow, to attain to the resurrection from the dead. Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already been made perfect, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me.”

– Philippians 3:10-12

Easter Sunday is also known as Resurrection Sunday as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ as depicted in the New Testament. The resurrection is said to have occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion. Easter is somewhat linked to the Jewish holiday of Passover, in several similarities. Both also fall around the same time of year, as Passover was just yesterday and the day before as well.