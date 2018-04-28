Jacobs vs Sulecki Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online for Free

In what is a very important fight in terms of the middleweight title picture following Canelo Alvarez’s six-month suspension, Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) is set to take on Maciej “Striczu” Sulecki (26-0, 10 KOs) in a 12-round bout inside the Barclays Center on Saturday night.

The main television card, which airs on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will precede Jacobs vs. Sulecki with a heavyweight battle between Jarell “Big Baby” Miller (20-0-1, 18 KOs) and Johann “Reptile” Duhaupas (37-4, 24 KOs).

Preview

Though there is no title on the line during Saturday night’s main event, there is still plenty at stake. For Jacobs, that could be a rematch with IBO and IBF middleweight champ and megastar Gennady Golovkin. The possibility of such a fight seemed unlikely with Triple-G set to take on Saul Alvarez for a second time on May 5, but after Canelo’s failed drug test and subsequent suspension, Golovkin was paired with Vanes Martirosyan, who is taking the fight on short notice and will be a big underdog against the bruising Kazakh.

Should Jacobs win on Saturday night, and should Triple-G take care of Martirosyan on May 5, it’s easy to see them lining up for a rematch after their first fight on March 18, 2017, resulted in back-and-forth battle and a narrow unanimous decision victory (114-113, 115-112, 115-112) for Triple-G.

Of course, can’t afford to look past Sulecki quite yet. The Poland native stands at 26-0 with 10 knockouts, most recently taking down Jack Culcay via unanimous decision in October. He’s yet to face anyone near the quality of Jacobs, and the odds have him as the clear underdog, but he’s still nevertheless a tough opponent who has yet to taste defeat.

In the co-main event, the winner between Jarrell Miller and Johann Duhaupas could potentially get a world title shot later this year. Miller, who has won his last 16 fights and stopped his last nine opponents early, is the favorite to do so.