Sesame Place Becomes a Certified Autism Center

Sesame Place, a Pennsylvania theme park based on the beloved, long-running TV show Sesame Street, is officially the first theme park in the world that has the distinction of being a Certified Autism Center (CAC). The park staff has completed an intensive, rigorous and detailed training program to better help them understand and meet the needs of the park’s guests. From the design and layout of the park to its various accommodations, Sesame Place is in a league of its own.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Sesame Place Is The First Autism Certified Theme Park In The World

Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to be designated as a Certified Autism Center! It's our goal to provide every family with an enjoyable and memorable visit: https://t.co/X7SYr0J77Z #WorldAutismAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/mIKhcxRny3 — Sesame Place (@SesamePlace) April 2, 2018

Sesame Place, a theme park located in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, made an important announcement on April 2, 2018; World Autism Day: the park has been certified as a Certified Autism Center (CAC). The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards approved the certification.

The park will be officially reopening on April 28; the theme park now fully CAC accredited.

More information on CAC accreditation is available here. According to its website, the accreditation program’s mission statement is to “help businesses better serve guests and clients with cognitive disorders, including autism, sensory disorders, and other, sometimes invisible, disorders and disabilities. We work to create inclusion and acceptance for these individuals with research-based training and certification programs designed for a variety of industries.”

2. Sesame Place’s Staff Completed An Intensive Training Program

As a requirement of the standards laid out by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, the park staff completed a detailed, thorough training program over the course of several months.

The training covers areas such as communication, social skills, sensory awareness, motor skills, autism overview, program development, environment and emotional skills.

To maintain the certification, the training must be done once every two years.

3. The Park Has Unique Accommodations & Services For Its Guests

Everyday activities can sometimes be overwhelming for children with autism. Our new resources can help children learn what to expect when getting a haircut, attending a sporting event, going to the dentist, & more. https://t.co/NMkTLIHriV #SeeAmazing pic.twitter.com/BXmIO2JIGn — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 4, 2018

Sesame Place is designed to help the parents and families of children with autism in as many ways as possible when they visit the park. As such, the park offers a unique array of services.

From a menu with options for children with food allergies to wheelchairs to quiet rooms, the park focuses on meeting not just the needs of the children visiting the park, but also the friends and loved ones who accompany them. There are wheelchairs available, quiet rooms and other resources available.

The park’s website offers planning tips for parents so they can strategically plan their visit in advance to best meet their children’s specific needs.

The park also features a Ride Accessibility Program to determine which of the ride’s rides would be best suited for a guest, and easily determined which rides would be better to avoid.

“Whether it is a family camping trip, or a visit to a foreign country, these vacations involve travel in some form or another. Many individuals with autism and their families do not travel because they are concerned with the changes and disruptions in routines that traveling today requires,” reports autismspeaks.org.

4. The Park Has Services Specifically Designed To Help Guests With Sensory Processing

.@SesamePlace is 1st theme park in the world designated as a Certified Autism Center https://t.co/2k65P8r6CD pic.twitter.com/JD9JBJ66jw — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) April 4, 2018

The park offers different programs based on the needs of its guests with sensory processing. Some of the park’s programs are designed to be quiet. These are known as low sensory areas.

In addition, there are quiet rooms available which may me accessed by the guests at any time during their visit to the park.

Noise canceling headphones are also provided to the park’s visitors.

Sesame Place has over 3,000 Google reviews and has 4.3 out of 5 stars. Further information about the park is available here.

Wander Wisdom also has an extensive guide to Sesame Place on its website. There are detailed descriptions of the various rides and attractions at the park, as well as helpful reviews.

5. Sesame Street Features a Character Named Julia, Who Has Autism

.@sesameplace in Pennsylvania is 1st theme park in the world designated as Certified Autism Center https://t.co/nyg91bJYfS pic.twitter.com/YYK3MBKZOt — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 4, 2018

Julia is described as a quiet, intuitive four-year-old with autism. She was added to the Sesame Street cast of characters in 2015. She is believed to be the first muppet with autism.

Julia was introduced to Sesame Place in 2017, and per the theme park’s statement, the staff is working on developing more programming to allow children to interact with her.

The Sesame Workshop stated that they “want to reach all children in terms of giving them greater empathy and to talk about and increase awareness and understanding,” reported People.com.