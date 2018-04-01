Is Starbucks Open on Easter Sunday 2018?

Starbucks is open this year on Easter Sunday in participating locations, though some may have special holiday hours. Find here the locations near you, with the Starbucks store finder. Once your results pop up, their store hours for Easter should appear as well. That’s how you can see if your local Starbucks store is open or closed.

So, on what other holidays is Starbucks open this year? Starbucks is open on every single holiday, according to SecretMenus.com, though there may be holiday hours set on certain occasions for specific areas. In September, Starbucks unveiled their new Cold-Pressed Espresso and, according to the company, this serves as the foundation for their new menu of sparkling beverages. New additions to the menu include the Blonde Espresso, the Blonde Flat White, the Iced Starbucks Blonde Caffè Americano, Starbucks Blonde Cappuccino, the Horchata-inspired Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato, and the Hazelnut Mocha Coconutmilk Macchiato. Other fun additions to the menu in recent months include the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, the Horchata Almondmilk Crème Frappuccino, the Cupcake Crème Frappuccino Blended Crème, the Matcha Green Tea Crème Frappuccino, and the Iced Starbucks Blonde Vanilla Latte. There are also a few food items. One new item is the Chicken Sausage and Bacon Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich, which includes honey butter and gravy on a cornbread biscuit.

Currently, Starbucks has a happy hour subscription, which gives users exclusive deals on drinks. Find the quick sign-up sheet right here.

Starbucks is very committed to our nation’s military services. In 2013, Starbucks hired an estimated 10,000 veterans and military spouses by the end of 2017. And, for last year’s Veterans Day, according to CNBC, the coffee company hired more than 8,000 since taking on the commitment. They have also shipped 60 pallets of whole bean coffee and more than 175,000 sticks of instant coffee to our nation’s troops overseas. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz recently appeared in the news for saying he wants to raise national awareness for veterans and what it means to serve by hiring veterans to recruit more veterans within the company. He told Jim Cramer, “What we need inside Starbucks in the HR group is we need veterans recruiting veterans who understand their language, their challenges, their issues. So the people who are recruiting veterans at Starbucks are the people who have worn the cloth of the nation.”

With today being Easter Sunday, keep in mind that many places are closed. Banks are closed down and there is no mail delivery. This also means that post offices are closed. Many stores and restaurants operate on holiday schedules, while some are simply closed.

According to CBS News, Starbucks and other coffee chains in California have recently been making headlines for a failure to include a cancer warning on their drinks. Brews and beverages may contain an ingredient called Acrylamide, that has been linked to cancer, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled. Acrylamide is a chemical that is produced during the bean roasting process and it is reportedly a known carcinogen.