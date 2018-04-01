Walmart & Target Hours on Easter Sunday 2018

It’s Easter Sunday 2018 and you may need some last minute gifts to add to your Easter baskets. Or, you may just want to hang out and shop. So, what’s the deal? Are Walmart and Target open or closed?

Walmart is open for business while Target is not. For Walmart, stores should adhere to their normal Sunday hours, but it’s important to make sure of exact times. To check out your local store ours for Walmart, click here for the Walmart “store finder.” Find here some of the special products that Walmart is offering for the Easter holiday.

As for Target, its holiday schedule runs different than Walmart. According to Saving Advice, the holidays on which Target is open include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day (limited hours), Black Friday (extended hours), Christmas Eve (extended hours), and New Year’s Eve.

On Easter Sunday, it’s hard to find a lot of places that are open. When it comes to gas stations, many 24-hour establishments are open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations might be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you spot an open gas station. If you’re looking for food while on the road and have time to stop, there are several restaurants still open for the holiday at participating locations: Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Ruby Tuesday, Boston Market, Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Dave & Buster’s, Papa John’s, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza, Old Country Buffet, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers, Houlihan’s, IHOP, In-N-Out, Panera, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, Red Lobster, McDonald’s, The Melting Pot, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Wawa, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and White Castle. There are also a ton of Mom and Pop places and individual restaurants that remain open, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Easter Sunday. However, this is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. Other restaurants and eateries that are reportedly open for Easter include Boston Market, participating TGIFriday’s locations, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Starbucks.

Convenience and miscellaneous stores open on Easter include Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Sheetz and Family Dollar. You can find a Rite Aid near you, here to search the store locations. State liquor stores vary in their hours for the holiday. Many state liquor stores have limited hours on Sundays, so, it’s important to check with your local establishments. With the holiday, some states have their liquor stores all closed, while other states, like Massachusetts, are open, as reported by Metro.