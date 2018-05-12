Top 10 Short ‘I Love You’ Mom Quotes & Poems

Whether you are looking for a short and funny message to write in your 2018 Mother’s Day card or you’re just looking for the right words to say, “I love you”, the perfect message for moms on Mother’s Day comes from the heart … Or, from the internet. Whatever the case, here’s a rundown of our top 10 picks for saying “I love you” to the special women in your life.

“Home is where your mom is.” – Semi Delicate Balance

Mother’s Day is always observed in the United States on the second Sunday in May each year. The holiday was established by a woman named Anna Jarvis and the first official Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 10, 1908.

“I love my mother as trees loves water and sunshine. She helps me grow, prosper, and reach great heights.” – Terri Guillemets

According to Quote Garden, Terri Guillemets is “a quotation anthologist and author from Phoenix, Arizona who has collected quotes since age thirteen.” The Quote Garden is her website and her passions focus on “literary, inspirational, humorous, thought-provoking, and poetic quotations.”

“Someone has rightly said that God can’t be everywhere, so he made mothers. Thanks to you, my life has been like a trip to paradise. I love you.” – Fogut

Anna Marie Jarvis, the starter of Mother’s Day, lived from May 1, 1864 to November 24, 1948. According to ABC News, she was a community organizer and philanthropist, who was not a mother herself. Jarvis reportedly said that, “[I] hope and pray that someone, sometime, will found a memorial mother’s day [sic] commemorating her for the matchless service she renders to humanity in every field of life. She is entitled to it.”

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” – Robert Browning

Robert Browning was a playwright and poet from the 1800’s, who originally hailed from England. His works were usually known for their irony.

“A mother – she sees all but says a little. She sacrifices all, yet complains a little. Most of all, she gives all, but expects only a little. I love you mom!” – Love Quotes & Messages by Maria Bastida

President Woodrow Wilson declared Mother’s Day a national holiday after years of lobbying, as reported by ABC News. The white carnation became the official flower of Mother’s Day.

“I’m sorry. All this time, I had no idea how much you loved me.” – Busy Philipps

Actress Busy Philipps had her first big break project when she joined the cast of Dawnson’s Creek. She has gone on to star in movies including White Chicks, I Feel Pretty and Made of Honor. Currently, she stars on the show Vice Principals and is known for her long-standing, close friendship with former Dawson’s Creek co-star Michelle Williams.

“Unconditional love really exists in each of us. It is part of our deep inner being. It is not so much an active emotion as a state of being. It’s not ‘I love you’ for this or that reason, not ‘I love you if you love me.’ It’s love for no reason, love without an object.” – Ram Dass

Ram Dass is actually a spiritual teacher and former clinical psychiatrist. His bio on his professional website states that he is also an author and created the non-profit organization, the Hanuman Foundation.

“The regret of my life is that I have not said ‘I love you’ often enough.” – Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono is an activist, artist, singer, and songwriter, who is most known for her relationship with the late John Lennon. For many years, there were rumors that it was Yoko Ono who caused the break up of The Beatles, but Paul McCartney told FOX News this was not the case.

“I like to say there’s certain things you can’t take back: One of them is ‘I love you,’ and one of them is bullets.” – Nathan Fillion

Nathan Christopher Fillion is an actor known for Desperate Housewives, Castle and now, The Rookie. He also does a lot of voice work.

“You are the only person in this world who made me realize that no matter what I do, there is someone who will always love me without any conditions, and that person is you!” – Fogut

According to History.com, though Anna Jarvis created the holiday in 1908, it didn’t become an official U.S. holiday until 1914. Prior to creating an actual Mother’s Day, Jarvis came up with “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs”. The purpose of these clubs was to teach women “how to properly care for their children.” Clearly, this was an entirely different concept.