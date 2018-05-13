Mother’s Day Without Mom: ‘I Miss You’ Messages for Moms In Heaven

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate special women in our lives, but not everyone can spend the day with their mom this year. Mother’s Day without Mom can be emotional and difficult on many levels. For those who want to express their sadness or longing for their mother in words, read on for “I miss you” quotes dedicated to moms who has passed away.

“You were my home, Mother. I had no home but you.” – Janet Finch

Dame Janet Valerie Finch is a British sociologist and academic administrator. She has held many positions at Keele University and, according to the Nursing & Midwifery Council, she was a member of the Medical Research Council and Science and Technology Honors Committee, as of 2015.

“I always miss my mom. Mother’s Day would be just one more day I’d feel her absence but for the relentless commercialization. Thanks to that, this day is even harder to deal with.” – M.J. Rose

On M.J. Rose’s professional website, The Washington Post was quoted as saying, “Rose is an unusually skillful storyteller. Her polished prose and intricate plot will grip even the most skeptical reader.” In addition to being an author, M.J. Rose is a book marketing executive.

“Had I known that destiny always takes away people you love the most, I would have pretended to hate you endlessly. I miss you mommy.” – Anonymous

According to CNN, Mother’s Day started out with people observing the day by going to church and by writing their mothers letters. Today, it has become a day of dining out, sending flowers and giving gifts to our loved ones.

“My mother’s death brought me to my knees. She was my hero, my role model, my very best friend. I spoke to her every single day of my life. I really tried hard when I grew up to make her proud of me.” – Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver is Kennedy royalty. She is known as a journalist, the niece of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, a former First Lady of California, and the estranged wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Her four children include Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger. Son Patrick previously dated Miley Cyrus and he recently starred in a movie, opposite Bella Thorne, called Midnight Sun.

“She still talks to me now, only now she talks to me in my dreams. And I can’t wait to go to sleep tonight because we have a lot to talk about. I love you.” – Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is starring on the TV show Beat Shazam with his daughter. The show’s season premiere is on May 29, 2018, on the Fox network. Corinne Foxx is the game show’s DJ, while her dad is the host. Jamie Foxx is a stage name and the actor was originally born Eric Marlon Bishop. Foxx had a strict Baptist upbringing and he was raised by his mother, Louise Annette Talley Dixon, as well as his father Darrell Bishop.

“No matter your age, you always need your mom.” – Semi Delicate Balance

Anna Jarvis was the creator of Mother’s Day. CNN has reported that she started the tradition of wearing a carnation on Mother’s Day. If one is wearing a carnation of color, it is supposed to mean that their mother is alive. Those wearing a white carnation, indicate that their mother has died. Carnations are often seen at funerals as well.

The Online Star Register reported that in the 1600’s, in England, there was a day called Mothering Sunday and it would take place on the 4th Sunday of Lent. The Virgin Mary would be honored in a prayer service and children would give their mother’s flowers. The gift of flowers clearly has carried on, hundreds of years later.

“For every flower that I place on your grave, I think of all those things you did to make my life as beautiful and fragrant as a bed of flowers. I miss you.” – Anonymous

Brunch is often the common meal on Mother’s Day. Many restaurants have special hours, menus or buffets set up for the holiday. Pre-fixe courses and escalated prices are also common in restaurants for the day.

“My whole life sort of ended when my mom died.” – Cheryl Strayed

Cheryl Strayed is a writer of memoirs, novels and essays. She is also a podcast host and is currently married to documentary filmmaker, Brian Lindstrom.

“The skies look beautiful every day because Heaven cannot contain the beauty that you radiate. I miss you mom.” – Anonymous

When it comes to statistics, the Online Star Register has reported that 122 million phone calls are made on Mother’s Day, wishing moms well for the holiday. In addition, an estimated $14 billion dollars is spent on Mother’s Day and for Mother’s Day.