Mother’s Day Poems & Quotes for Grandma 2018

It’s Mother’s Day 2018 and you may be spending it with relatives in addition to your mom. Perhaps you’re spending the day with Grandma and you need some nice quotes or poems for your Mother’s Day card for her. Don’t forget that grandmothers are moms too. Have a look at some sweet messages for your Nana or Granny, whether they are here today, they have passed away or they are in heaven.

“A grandma is warm hugs and sweet memories. She remembers all of your accomplishments and forgets all of your mistakes.” – Barbara Cage

Barbara Cage is an author, who writes inspirational quotes and sayings. According to Finest Quotes, another big quote of hers is that, “A daughter is a bundle of firsts that excite and delight, giggles that come from deep inside and are always contagious, everything wonderful and precious and your love for her knows no bounds.”

“I know what it is like to be brought up with unconditional love. In my life that came from my grandmother.” – Andre Leon Talley

Andre Leon Talley has been a prominent face at Fashion Weeks, as well as on Tyra Banks’ show America’s Next Top Model. He is a former editor-at-large for Vogue magazine and continues to contribute. According to Vogue, Talley has a new documentary titled The Gospel According to André.

“I love celebrating Mother’s Day. Since I was a kid, it was a special day to tell my mother and grandmother how much I love them. Now that I’m a mom, it is a special day to spend with my children.” – Kirsten Gillibrand

Gillibrand is an attorney and politician, who has served as a U.S. Senator for New York since 2009. She is actually the state’s second female U.S. Senator and is a member of the Democratic Party.

Grandma Is a Blessing by Susan Perry: Are there guardian angels? I believe so, For God gave me a beautiful lady, to help watch me grow.

According to Woman’s World, some have debated whether or not grandmothers should be included in mother’s day by their grandkids. There is, after all, a grandparents day, which is less celebrated. But, isn’t your grandma a mother as well?

“Grandmas hold our tiny hands for just a little while … but our hearts forever.” – Unknown

Mother’s Day is a time to dedicate to the mothers in your life, but to your aunts, grandmothers, and relatives who are new moms as well. It is a celebration of many generations.

“Mother’s Day is a bittersweet day for many of us. We all have mothers, but some of us have lost them.” – Faith Salie

Faith Salie is a comedian and journalist. Some may recognize her from CBS Sunday Morning and as a panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

“My mother and my two grandmothers, I was lucky to have three women around me growing up that were very special, very elegant women, very beautiful women.” – Francois Nars

Francois Nars is the founder of NARS Cosmetics, a French cosmetics and skin care company. NARS products are in stores across the world. It was founded in 1994 and its parent company is Shiseido. NARS products are often found in stores like Sephora and ULTA.

Thank You via Wish a Friend: Thank you for those bedtime stories that would put me to sleep, Thank you for making me strong on days when I would feel so weak. Thank you Grandma for treating me like your own dear child, Thank you for giving me memories enough to last for a lifetime.

The official flower of Mother’s Day is the carnation. For those celebrating the day with mother’s who are still alive, they were a red or pink carnation. A white carnation symbolizes moms who have died. Many, however, often buy their mothers roses or elaborate bouquets of mixed flowers.

“Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete.” – Marcy DeMaree

According to Babyology, DeMaree is an author and the above quote is one of her most popular.