Mother’s Day Quotes and Sayings from Husband to Wife

On Mother’s Day, it’s important to honor our mothers, whether they are new moms, a pregnant mom-to-be or they have already raised their children. A Mother’s Day card, poem or message from a husband to his wife is just as important as acknowledgement from one’s children. Have a look at some funny Mother’s Day quotes, along with loving wishes from a husband to his wife on Mother’s Day.

“Thanks for letting me take credit for how well you’ve raised our kids.” – SomeECards

“Thanks for being there through the tears, laughter and dirty diapers. Thank you for all the ways you go above and beyond every day for our family. We are so lucky to have you. Happy Mother’s Day!” – Happy Mother’s Day Quote

“Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.” – Franz Schubert

“Happy Mother’s Day to someone I’d love to recklessly impregnate this weekend.” – SomeECards

“To the world, you are a mother. To a family, you are the world.” – Semi Delicate Balance

“Sometimes I feel very tired when I am at work, but then I think of you and I realize that besides working so hard, you also take care of our children, you look after our home and you also dedicate time to me, so I recover my energies. You are an amazing Mother and wife and that is why you deserve the best. Happy Mother’s Day!” – Today Tip

“I know you can’t resist them. I know they make you melt. I know this is the greatest that you may have ever felt. Those little smiles and sweet moments in time are what make you glad to say, ‘That baby is mine!’ Happy First Mother’s Day!” – Card Messages

“You mean more to our family than you know. You are wonderful, perfect, and I love you with all of my heart. Happy Mother’s Day To My Wife!” – Happy Mother’s Day Quote

“On the day of our wedding, I felt such a great happiness that I never imagined it would be possible to re-experience something similar, but when our children were born I was even happier. My beloved wife, I thank you for so much for all the happiness and love you give me. I hope you a happy Mother’s Day.” – Today Tip

“God has given me a woman that has proven to be a beautiful mother, a wonderful wife, and an amazing friend. I’m thankful to God for you being such a blessing in my life. Happy Mother’s Day!” – SMS4Smile

“There will be so many times you feel like you’ve failed. But in the eyes, heart, and mind of your child, you are super mom.” – Semi Delicate Balance

“I sometimes wish that I knew all of the “right” words to say to let you know that I love with everything that I have and everything that I am. I hope that you understand. In a nutshell, you mean the world to me! Happy Mother’s Day To My Wife!” – Quote Skulls

“What is the difference between mother and wife? One woman brings you into this world crying … and the other ensures you continue to do so.” – SMS4Smile

“We’ve created this amazing life together. It’s filled with a wonderful love that has made us who we are and has made our family what it is today. I’m so grateful to you for that! Happy Mother’s Day!” – Independence Day Fever

