The Best ‘I Love You’ Dad Quotes for Father’s Day 2018

Father’s Day 2018 is a time to celebrate the special men we love in our lives, our dads in particular. Whether we aim to make our dads smile, laugh or cry happy tears, touching words can make Dad feel special. Funny quotes and thoughtful messages are great to include in cards, on signs, or even just on social media. With that said, what are some of the best “I Love You” quotes to celebrate the occasion and to share on Father’s Day? Read on for our rundown on our top picks for quotes, as well as the background behind each of them. You are truly my superhero in plain clothes. I can’t recall the number of times you bailed me out of sticky situations. I don’t know what I’d do without you. I love you so much, Dad! – Best Wishes and Quotes Why should I just express my love for you on just one day of the year on Father’s Day when you love me for each and every day in the year? I love you, Dad. – Holidappy I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad. – Lady Gaga Dad, Your love is everything for me, and you encourage me in every situation. You hug me even if I do something wrong, You smile at me even if I lie to you, You are always there for me no matter what happens. Love You Daddy! – Event Greetings Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say that I love him so much. – Paris Jackson If I was given a chance to start all over again, there are a lot of things I’d change about my life except one thing … my dad, who’s been there for me through it all. Love you. – Wishes Messages Mankind does not need heroes who can fly, create webs or have other magical super powers. Mankind just needs more loving dads like you. I love you. – Holidappy It’s a dream of every girl to be treated like a princess. You make that dream come true for me, Dad. Every time I’m with you, I feel like royalty. I love you so much, Dad! – Best Wishes and Quotes I love my father as the stars – He’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart. – Terry Guillemets Being your son is awesome, but the worst part is that following your footsteps is more difficult that anything else. I Love You. – Event Greetings I am going to write a letter to Facebook to put a HUG button on your profile so I can hug you anytime I want. I love you daddy. – Wishes Messages If my life was a car, you would be the brakes which stop me from making a mistake and the accelerator which drives me towards success. I love you, Dad. – Holidappy An man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad – Anne Geddes I have the best memories growing up because of you, Dad. You made sure that I had the most normal and fun childhood. I am the person that I am now because of your love. I love you, Dad! – Best Wishes and Quotes

Discover the Stories That Matter Join over 240,000 people who get the most important news stories and the best shopping deals from Heavy – Delivered right to your inbox.

Have a look at the top 10 best "I Love You" dad quotes for Father's Day 2018. Add them to your cards and sweet messages.

Have a look at the top 10 best "I Love You" dad quotes for Father's Day 2018. Add them to your cards and sweet messages.