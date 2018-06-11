IHOP Is International House of Burgers: Best Memes & Reactions

In an announcement that has left quite a few people very confused, IHOP is now International House of Burgers. When the name change to IHOB was first announced, most people thought it meant International House of Breakfast. But no, the store is now named International House of Burgers (but this is likely just temporary.) Read on for more details and to see some of the best memes and GIFs about the new name.

IHOP: We’re changing it to IHOB Everyone: International House Of Breakfast isn’t bad IHOB: BURGERS!!!! pic.twitter.com/iosPzknY6K — IGZ (@igzrap) June 11, 2018

This doesn’t make sense to some people, since IHOP is known for its specialty in pancakes and breakfasts. Many people don’t go to IHOP for the store’s burgers. In fact, there are a lot of burger stores out there already. By focusing on breakfast, IHOP was more unique. Well, it turns out that IHOP really does want to get people to think about their store in terms of more than just breakfast, with the hope that this will increase the number of people who visit.

But a lot of people just don’t get the change.

International House of Burgers? More like International House of Betrayal. pic.twitter.com/HEf6jCNGl4 — Garrison Ryan Gunter (@Notorious__GRG) June 11, 2018

Stop trying to make International House of Burgers happen! It's not going to happen! pic.twitter.com/V2ZD86wEfx — I came to bring the pain hardcore from the brain (@SethFromThe716) June 11, 2018

Is this a dead meme?

IHOB = International House of Bruh are you for real pic.twitter.com/QkuTXNkqaJ — Sᴘᴇᴄᴜʟᴀʀıı (@TheSpecularii) June 11, 2018

Isn’t it IHOP because they were selling Pancakes for a long time, how they automatically become the international house of burgers like no you last in line on a long list now be humble, should have just actually spent time marketing the pancakes better pic.twitter.com/p7JvBQqCO8 — Meekahchu (@Meekahchu) June 11, 2018

So #ihop is now #IHOb which stands for international house of burgers eh? No one has ever eaten a burger there! pic.twitter.com/EG6N8JCZhk — Angelene (@angelene21) June 11, 2018

So now we have International House of Burgers. The email released this morning announcing the change reads: “Calling all burger lovers. Yes, burgers. We’re introducing a brand-new line of Ultimate Steakburgers that you will love. In fact, we’re so serious about our delicious, new burgers that we changed our name to IHOb. As the International House of Burgers, we’re proud to serve you All-natural, 100% USDA Choice, Black Angus Beef steakburgers with unlimited fries and a drink *starting at just $6.99. It’s a burger lover’s dream come true.”

“Hi, welcome to International House of Burgers, what can I get you?” Me: pic.twitter.com/v1z4kIzx5p — Shane Dahlstrom (@Dahlstrom_Shane) June 11, 2018

Now that #IHOP is International House of Burgers, I guess I’ll get my pancakes from Burger King. pic.twitter.com/4i2mAbOEil — Blayr 🐝 (@UncommonBee) June 11, 2018

So IHOP changed their name to IHOB which apparently stands for International House of Burgers… that’s the dumbest thing I have ever heard!! Soon it’s gonna be the International House of Bankruptcy!! pic.twitter.com/451x6mD8CH — Andrew Bovee (@apbovee29) June 11, 2018

People are getting really passionate about the name change.

No IHOP, No! You had one job. One. All ya had to do was serve cinnamon pancakes every Sunday and everything would be ok. I don’t even recognize you anymore. @IHOb you’ve changed. More like International House of Lies. #IHOP #IHOb pic.twitter.com/gUS7AndiOc — The AlphaGinger Show (@TheAlphaGing) June 11, 2018

#ThingsMyDadWouldNeverDo Visit an International House of Burgers (IHOB), formerly known as International House of Pancakes (IHOP). I mean, seriously guys…if you were determined to rebrand as IHOB, did the word BREAKFAST not occur to you? COME ON! pic.twitter.com/lpaMEpNgal — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 11, 2018

y’all IHOp really changing their name to international house of burgers IHOp IHOb pic.twitter.com/XZZfSZ9AS1 — Mason Levi (@iAmMasonLevi) June 11, 2018

International House of Breakfast was perfect! pic.twitter.com/PSuGuLaMhj — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 11, 2018

Well, one person had a better idea:

International House of Burgers…. How about: International House of Brunch. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/iX2P5MT81d — Jake Krynock (@JKrynock) June 11, 2018

Guess it could be worse:

Wow, @IHOb… So much for International House of Basketball pic.twitter.com/nEI4IWNQQt — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 11, 2018

And other restaurants are getting in on the fun.

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

Reports are indicating that the name change is just temporary, so don’t worry. IHOP will be back soon enough.