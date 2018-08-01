What Does the Facebook Plane Reaction Mean?

On Tuesday, some Facebook users were quick to notice that there was a new reaction emoji added to the platform — the plane. Although not everyone has been able to use the new reaction, many people have been wondering how to get it — and what the heck it actually means.

Those questions are answered fairly simply. For starters, the plane reaction is a bug that wasn’t meant to go public. Secondly, it doesn’t actually “mean” anything.

Here’s what you need to know about the Facebook plane reaction:

Facebook Released a Statement & an Apology About the Plane Emoji

“This was created as part of an employee hackathon and wasn’t cleared for takeoff,” a Facebook representative told The Daily Dot shortly after the emoji reaction went viral. “Our apologies,” the rep added. If you have an Android phone, you may be able to experience the airplane emoji reaction and you can do so by following the steps listed here.

If you are able to use the plane emoji to react to posts on Facebook, you might be wondering what you’d use it for. The truth of the matter is that it doesn’t actually have a meaning, since it’s just a bug. Many social media users have been thinking about what they’d use the plane reaction for — “I’ll be right there,” for example — but the plane is nothing more than a fun, albeit temporary, glitch.

Facebook Has Previously Released Different Reactions

This isn’t the first time that Facebook tried out a new reaction emoji, even if this one wasn’t intentional. Last year, Facebook decided to introduce a special reaction emoji for Pride month. Some users were able to react to posts using the rainbow flag emoji.

“Though it only lasted during June for most countries, it was well-received. Facebook users Pride reacted on everything — including anti-LGBT politicians’ posts — and the world was good,” reports the Hornet.

Some Facebook users claim to see other strange emojis in the reaction bar, including the fire emoji and the flower emoji (which was previously added to the social networking site to symbolize being thankful). Other users claimed that they saw the reactions bar with with two “angry” face emojis — another glitch.

Although Facebook will more than likely be getting rid of the plane emoji soon, Android users are still trying to get the emoji, just because. So far, there have been mixed reactions to the plane emoji. For example, many iPhone users are unhappy that they aren’t able to see/use the reaction. Others have wondered why Facebook messed around with the plane emoji and not a thumbs down symbol, also known as the wildly requested “dislike” button. The following tweet pretty much sums it up.