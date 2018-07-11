Free Slurpee Day 2018 at 7-Eleven: How to Get Free Slushies

It’s 7/11/2018, which means that 7-Eleven is celebrating with free slurpees. So, it’s no wonder that the day is also referred to as Free Slurpee Day. For the last 15 years, the chain has used the day to host a giveaway of free slushies in order to honor the birthday of 7-Eleven stores.

So, how do you get your free slurpees today? From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2018, you can get a free small-sized Slurpee at 7-Eleven stores while supplies last, as reported by People. The chain is estimated to give out approximately 9 million free slurpees today.

Once the day is over, it doesn’t mean that the free slurpees are gone. This year, 7-Eleven is hosting Slurpee Week again for its birthday week, which means there are tons of freebies and discounts going on. Customers just have to log their progress in the 7-Eleven app to receive the deals. People has reported that these deals include:

July 12, 2018: Free 7-Select Pure water with the purchase of a Bodyarmor sports beverage

July 13, 2018: Free Big Gulp fountain drink with the purchase of a share-size Snickers candy bar

July 14, 2018: Free 7-Select popcorn with the purchase of a 20-ounce Smartwater

July 15, 2018: Free single-size Reese’s candy with the purchase of a share-size bag of 7-Select Gummies

July 16, 2018: Free 20-ounce Coca-Cola with the purchase of any flavor Cheez-It baked snack crackers

July 17, 2018: Free single-serve bag of 7-Select chips with the purchase of any fresh sandwich

July 18, 2018: Free single-serve 7-Select tortilla chips with the purchase of any 7-Select nuts

According to Delish, customers can also pick up a $1 Big Bite hot dog on July 11th and July 18th this year, which is National Hot Dog Day.

Some of the other everyday deals offered by the 7Rewards Program are that you can get one free 7‑Eleven hot beverage, Big Gulp, Chillers, or Slurpee drink for every six such drinks (or refills of refillable 7‑Eleven mugs and tumblers) that you buy at participating 7‑Eleven stores in the United States and/or Canada, when you use the 7‑Eleven App.

Find here for the store locator, to find a 7-Eleven location near you.

Last year actually marked the 90th birthday of the chain and this year, the Slurpee turns 52 years old, as it made its debut in 1966, according to NJ.com.

One of the new flavors and promotions that 7-Eleven also has going on right now is the limited edition Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries flavored-slurpee. Other slurpee flavors at participating stores include Wild Cherry, Coca-Cola, Pina Colada and Blue Raspberry. Another promotion going on is the Slurpee Tongue Straws.

Mental Floss has reported that, on average, 13 million cups of slurpees are consumed every month. We’re guessing that this month will greatly increase due to the promotional event.

On an interesting note, people often use the term “brain freeze” when they have too much cold in their mouths, but it has actually been trademarked by 7-Eleven. The actual term, as reported by Mental Floss, is sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia. According to 7-Eleven’s company terms of use, some of the other terms they have trademarked include Slurpee, Slurp, Deli Shoppe, and Big Gulp.