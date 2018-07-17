IHOP Offers Pancakes for 60 Cents To Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Who doesn’t love breakfast for dinner? Or lunch? IHOP is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a special deal on its famous pancakes. You can get 3 buttermilk pancakes for just 60 cents until 7PM today at participating restaurants. The deal is limited to one pancake stack per person. Find a location close to you by clicking here.

Age ain’t nothing but a pancake. Come celebrate IHOP’s 60th birthday with a 60¢ short stack today! — IHOP (@IHOP) July 17, 2018

Chief Marketing officer for IHOP Brad Haley said in a statement, “The IHOP name is synonymous with pancakes, pancakes, pancakes – a rallying cry that sets our menu and our restaurants apart from every other dining destination. To celebrate six decades of pancakin’ and the love our guests have shown us since we first opened our doors back in 1958, we’re treating folks to a 60-cent short stack of our world-famous Buttermilk pancakes – the pancake that started it all – on Tuesday, July 17.”

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

IHOP made waves on social media in June when it temporarily changed its name to IHOb. The company reassured customers that it was just a publicity gimmick to promote the new Ultimate Steakburgers on the menu. The name was quickly reverted back to IHOP but burgers remain on the menu.

Haley said the swift reaction “demonstrated how much love there is for the IHOP brand and our pancakes. Millions and millions of people had a lot of fun ‘blaying’ along with the idea of flipping the ‘P’ in our name to a ‘B’ and guessing what the ‘B’ could be. However, we are, and always will be, the International House of Pancakes.”