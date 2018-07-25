National Chicken Wing Day: Where to Get Free Wings

Hey chicken lovers! Mark Sunday, July 29th on your calendar because that is National Chicken Wing Day 2018.

The celebration got started 41 years ago in Buffalo, New York and Americans have been continuing the tasty tradition ever since. Several retailers nationwide are getting in on the action this Sunday to celebrate as well.

Deals You Need to Know About on Chicken Wing Day

The chain, which has more than 1,200 restaurants nationwide, is offering free snack-sized orders of wings this Sunday. This deal is available with the purchase of any small medium or large order of wings, so this is definitely a deal to do with friends. The boneless-style snack option at B-Dubs has 7 wing. With bones, you get 5 wings. The order is not available for delivery. Click here for locations.

Hooters: The restaurant has a special slogan accompanying their National Chicken Wing Day deal: Let FREE-dom Wing! Their deal is simple: Buy 10, get 10. All guests get ten free boneless wings with the purchase of any other 10 wings. This offer is available only in-store. Find a location here.

How are you mixing it up for National Chicken Wing Day on Sunday? #NCWD pic.twitter.com/r4lWUOegXK — Hooters (@Hooters) July 25, 2018

Wingstop: Customers who stop in on Sunday will be offered 5 free wings along with any other purchase. As a special treat, Wingstop is also using the day to reintroduce its Spicy Korean Q flavor, and launch two new sides: loaded fries and Cajun fried corn. Click here for locations.

East Coast Wings + Grill: Sign up to be a rewards member, and you get 50-cent wings on National Chicken Wing Day. The deal is limited to 25 wings and two flavors. If you want the deal but forgot to sign up as member, East Coast Wings will let you sign up at the table. Based in North Carolina, the casual chain now has more than 60 restaurants nationwide. Click here to find a location.

We like our wings spicy and hot! #howaboutyou pic.twitter.com/yNTHqdrjgv — East Coast Wings (@eastcoastwings) July 18, 2018

This list will be updated.

Did You Know: A Typical American Eats 18,000 Wings in a Lifetime

Americans love our chicken wings. It’s estimated that adults in the U.S. eat an average of 24 chicken wings per month. That adds up to nearly 300 per year, and about 18,000 over the course of a lifetime.

The most popular day of the year to eat wings has traditionally been Super Bowl weekend. In 2018, Americans watched the Philadelphia Eagles take down the New England Patriots while chomping down on an estimated 1.35 BILLION chicken wings!

The National Chicken Council put together a quirky list to demonstrate what could be done with 1.35 billion wings:

– That is enough wings to put 625 wings on every seat in all 32 NFL stadiums (counting MetLife 2x).

– 1.35 billion wings is enough to circle the Earth three times.

– That’s 394 million feet of chicken wings – enough that a chicken could cross the road 13 million times.

Ranch Tops the List for Favorite Sauces to Eat with Chicken Wings

The National Chicken Council found in a 2017 poll that Americans prefer ranch dressing above all other sauces to accompany their chicken wings. 59 percent of those surveyed listed ranch as their favorite sauce. Buffalo and BBQ sauce tied for second place with 48 percent each. Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, Teriyaki Sauce Sriracha rounded out the list. Only 8 percent of those surveyed said they prefer to eat their chicken wings plain.

There is also argument among chicken lovers about whether boneless-style can really count as a wing. Which kind do you prefer to eat?

