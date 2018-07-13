National French Fry Day 2018: French Fries and Deals Near Me

Happy Fry-Day the 13th! Today is National French Fry Day 2018. The annual unofficial holiday provides a valid excuse to eat as much of the salty, fried treat as you please. Several restaurant chains are celebrating by offering deals on french fries and other products.

Deals and Promotions You Need to Know About

Dunkin Donuts is getting in on the action of National French Fry Day 2018 for the very first time! Today, they are offering free Donut Fries at 25 select locations across 5 markets. The first 100 customers in the door beginning at 10AM win the treat. Click here for the list of locations.

But don’t be disappointed if your city is not on that list. Nationwide, for a limited time, Dunkin Donuts is selling the fries for just $2.

McDonald’s is doing things a little different this year. They are offering free medium fries with a $1 purchase, and you have to download the McD app to get the deal. The good news is that this deal is being offered every Friday through the rest of 2018. Click here to find a participating location.

Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay tomorrow with FREE medium fries w/ min purchase of $1 (excl. tax) on the App only. 🍟🍟😍 Score yours on the App ➡ https://t.co/hkux5zD2L9 pic.twitter.com/jrohf4lseD — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 12, 2018

Other deals available on the McDonald’s app for the rest of this year include:

– Free soft drink with a $1 purchase every Tuesday and Thursday

– One McDouble for $1

– 20-piece Chicken McNuggets for $4.99

– $1 any size coffee

– $3 off any $10 purchase

Additional places to score deals on French Fries and other products include:

Did someone say free fries? Oh, that was us. Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay with FREE Regular Fries – Friday, 7/13! *Offer Valid 7/13/18 only. Premium toppings are an additional charge. Cannot be combined with any other offer or special. No Substitutions. In-store orders only. pic.twitter.com/rGPKwMJWMQ — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) July 11, 2018

Burgerfi: Free french fries with any purchase. Click here for locations.

Farmer Boys: Free french fries when you purchase a burger. Locations here.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Free small fresh-cut French fries with any sandwich purchase. All locations nationwide are participating in this deal.

Taco Bell: The chain has resurrected its Nacho Fries in time for French Fry Day. Fries with cheese sauce are $1.29, the Nacho Fries Supreme is $2.49 and the Bell Grand is $3.49 a la carte.

#NachoFries are officially back. Now serving at a Taco Bell near you. pic.twitter.com/sHqYdJtiix — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 12, 2018

Wayback Burgers: Free bottomless French fries with the purchase of a sandwich or burger. Locations here.

"Yeah, it's (going to be a) Freaky Fryday!" 🎶 Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay with bottomless fries when you purchase a burger or sandwich on July 13. pic.twitter.com/nfDcKjkeaD — Wayback Burgers (@waybackburgers) July 11, 2018

Wendy’s: Free 4-piece chicken tenders when you purchase small fries and a drink on the Wendy’s app. Click here for locations.

Did You Know: Americans Eat 2 Million Tons of French Fries Annually

In the United States, we really love our French fries (which actually originated in Belgium). So much in fact, that the average American eats an estimated 30 pounds of the fried treat every year. Even babies are chowing them down! A 2017 survey found that toddlers are more likely to eat French fries over green vegetables on any given day.

It probably won’t surprise you to hear that McDonald’s is the dominating force when it comes to fast food French fries. The chain reportedly sells more than a third of all the French fries in U.S. restaurants annually.

According to a survey by National Today, Americans listed McDonald’s as their favorite location for fast food fries. Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, Wendy’s and Arby’s round out the top 5.

#1: McDonalds (35%)

#2: Chick-fil-A (13%)

#3: Five Guys (12%)

#4: Wendys (11%)

#5: Arbys (11%)

#6: Burger King (7%)

#7: In n Out (4%)

#8: Sonic (3%)

#9: Shake Shack (3%)

#10: Carls Jr. (2%)