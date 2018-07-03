Patriotic Quotes & Sayings for Independence Day 2018

Celebrate the 4th of July this year with some patriotic quotes and sayings from people in our nation’s history, as well as those still with us today. Pay tribute to our Independence Day with some of the meaningful words below.

“The American flag is the symbol of our freedom, national pride and history.” – Mike Fitzpatrick

Mike Fitzpatrick, a member of the Republican Party, is a former politician, who served as a member of the United States House of Representatives. He is also a prominent, American lawyer.

“I think there is one higher office than president and I would call that patriot.” – Gary Hart

Hart, who is a lawyer and diplomat, previously ran for President. He was actually a front-runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination, but he dropped out of the race when allegations of an extramarital affair with Donna Rice came to light, according to Vanity Fair. Rice went on to marry a man named Jack Hughes and she is now the president and CEO of the Enough Is Enough organization.

“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” – Harry S. Truman

Truman was the 33rd President of the United States, who was the Vice President and took office upon the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was a World War I veteran and was succeeded by President Eisenhower.

“Americans never quit.” – Douglas MacArthur

Douglas MacArthur is a prominent person in American history. He was a five-star general and Field Marshal of the Philippine Army. In addition, he was the Chief of Staff of the United States Army during the 1930’s. According to History.com, he was also a controversial figure, who was considered to be egotistical.

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” – Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson was an American Founding Father, Vice President of the United States under President John Adams, and the 3rd President of the United States. He was actually the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, which was signed in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776.

“I am an American; free born and free bred, where I acknowledge no man as my superior, except for his own worth, or as my inferior, except for his own demerit.” – Theodore Roosevelt

Roosevelt was the 26th President of the United States, a statesman and a writer, known for many profound and memorable quotes. He was also a Vice President of the United States. His face can be seen carved out on Mount Rushmore, alongside the faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln.

“True patriotism hates injustice in its own land more than anywhere else.” – Clarence Darrow

Darrow was a lawyer and a leading member of the American Civil Liberties Union. According to Biography.com, Darrow is most known for saving the teenage thrill killers Richard Loeb and Nathan Leopold from the death penalty.

“I believe in an America where millions of Americans believe in an America that’s the America millions of Americans believe in. That’s the America I love.” – Mitt Romney

For those unfamiliar with Mitt Romney, he is a businessman and politician, who was the 70th Governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. He was also a nominee for President of the United States in the 2012 election, as part of the Republican party.

“I love America. It’s such a positive country.” – Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham, is most known for her fashion labels and her alter-ego Posh Spice, from The Spice Girls. She is also the wife of soccer superstar David Beckham and mother to their children. Briefly, the family had a reality show, but that didn’t make it past a few episodes.

“The United States of America has been great because it has been free.” – Ezra Taft Benson

Benson is a farmer, religious leader and government official, who served as the 15th United States Secretary of Agriculture during Eisenhower’s time as President, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.