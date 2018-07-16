Top 7 Best Prime Day Sporting Goods Deals (2018)

Today you’ll find the best Amazon Prime Day deals on sporting goods for all types of fans and activity seekers. From backyard must-haves to on the court and in the gym, there’s a fantastic selection of pieces to add to your athletic arsenal.

Amazon Prime Day features thousands of offers alone on sports equipment, and loads of other scores on a variety of other popular categories as well. The first Prime Day took place on July 15, 2015 to commemorate the founding of the company by Jeff Bezos.

Over the past few years its popularity has grown, and so have the offerings. Today, the flash sales will last 36 hours, six more hours than last year, from 12pm PST on July 16 until midnight PST on July 17.

In order to participate and shop these savings you have to be an Amazon Prime member of course. If you’re not one already, you can easily sign up for Amazon Prime here.

Joining will give you access to great benefits all year long including free shipping, streaming music and video, and more. Plus, each new member receives a free 30-day trial. So between all that and access to today’s deals, you really can’t lose.

The best way to go about grabbing the best sporting goods during Amazon Prime Day is to shop strategically. Maybe you want to score some new equipment you’ve been eyeing or contemplating? Do it today.

Even if that sport is out of season, you should still take advantage and get that gear. There’s never a bad time to buy quality equipment and you’ll surely high-five yourself later when you finally break it out.

One last thing to note as you check out the following all-star picks (and other Prime Day deals in general) is that they may change throughout the day, especially if it’s a Lightning Deal. So make sure you come back and refresh often.

Now, here are the best Prime Day sporting goods deals, in no particular order.

1. Save Up To 50% On Select Callaway Golf Products

Did you catch the John Deere Classic over the weekend? Are you always on the greens working on your swing? Well then today’s Amazon Prime Day deal on Callaway Golf Products is going to make your day, or heck, even your handicap.

Right now you can snag a killer range of men’s and women’s basics and even snazzy extras. We’re talking apparel like hats and gloves, as well as Callaway’s mind-blowing GPSy GPS Golf Watch that comes pre-loaded with over 30,000 golf courses worldwide, and even its Launch Zone Hitting Mat, a compact mat that’ll allow you to let loose in your den or office without needing to head to the driving range.

One of the best gets of the sale is the Callaway Golf 2017 Capital Cart Bag in Black/White. Regularly $129.99, right now you can bring it home for $79.99. This handsome pick features six pockets, including two valuables pockets, two full length apparel pockets, range finder pocket, and full size golf ball pocket. It also boasts a ten-way top divider system and comes with a rain hood. The padded single strap ensures a more comfortable carry down the back nine as well as the front, too.

2. Save Up To 40% On Under Armour Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Under Armour is an American company with a slick logo you’ve definitely seen all over the place. Their slogan is, “Everything here is built to make you better.” and that applies to sports gear, apparel and other essentials for the whole family.

Speaking of the whole family— Have you started your back to school shopping yet? Surely everyone is in need of some new shorts, polos and shoes to take on the fall looking fresh. You can get those coveted pricier pieces for less today.

Take a look at the Under Armour Girls Heatgear Armour Printed Capris, for example. The super lightweight pant is as functional as it is fun, ideal for hanging out with friends on the weekends and even gym glass. Right now you can get a few pairs for what it would usually cost for one.

The same goes for the Under Armour Men’s Playoff Polo in Tropical Tide. It offers a loose cut for a more comfortable fit and is also made out of a soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric with a cleaner, snag-free finish. It’s a shirt that can be worn in action at the office as well the outdoors. It can also be yours for just over forty dollars today.

3. 30% Off AmazonBasics Foldable Cornhole Set

When it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day deals on sporting goods, we had to include lawn sports. And cornhole is a tops group game the whole year through.

During the summer you’ll want to have a set on hand for barbecues, graduation parties, and Independence Day get togethers. In the fall, a set is an awesome addition to tailgates and at home football viewing parties.

This great pick from AmazonBasics includes your standard two targets and eight bags (four red, four blue). Unlike other bulkier wooden sets, this one is made of washable Dacron, a famously lightweight yet sturdy fabric with excellent tear strength.

The targets’ frames are also light PVC. These unique attributes make this set a breeze to pack and carry, ideal for trips to summer cabins and campgrounds.

Here’s a fun fact you can share the next time you play: The origins of the game of cornhole are widely disputed. Some claim that it was initially created in Ohio, by farmers who filled bags with corn kernels and then tossed them through plywood holes. Others say that it goes all the way back to Native Americans in Illinois who used dried animal bladders stuffed with corn and tossed them competitively.

Price: $29.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. 40% off Fitbit Alta HR

A Fitbit is definitely a modern addition to an active person’s sports equipment arsenal. In fact, even people who aren’t gym rats love the wristband’s sleep tracking and reminders to move.

The Alta HR model is a great middle-of-the-road option for this reason. It boasts a slimmed down design that still packs the major bells-and-whistles including PurePulse heart rate monitoring, SmartTrack auto-exercise recognition, calorie counter, and more.

Another snazzy feature is that it’s smartphone compatible. You can receive a call, text, and calendar notifications on its display so you’ll never miss any important message.

Plus the Alta HR is wireless and can go up to a week without you needing to recharge its batteries. It’s available in small, large and extra large sizes and six colors including black, fuchsia and blue/gray.

Price: $89.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. Save on JumpSport Backyard Trampolines

Is there a kid anywhere that doesn’t dream of having their own amazing backyard trampoline? The fantasy of being able to bounce with buddies and impress friends with somersault skills is almost as common as wanting a puppy.

Today is the day to bring those daydreams to life by scoring a sweet deal on backyard trampolines from JumpSport. JumpSport is a leading trampoline manufacturer and seller, and leads the industry in warranty and safety features.

In fact, the company was created after one of the founder’s children fell off the family’s trampoline. The incident inspired him, Mark Publicover, to create an inexpensive enclosure “so that all families could afford this vital protection,” according to the company’s website. As you’ll see each of the four options on sale today feature Jumpsport’s award-winning woven enclosure net.

If you’re looking for a standard trampoline, check out the SkyBounce ES 14′ model. Its larger 1-inch diameter springs allow for improved bounce performance. It also has a single-user weight limit of 220-pounds and real world testing to a combined weight of up to 500-pounds.

While not exactly cheap, the SkyBounce ES is quality made in the U.S.A and includes warranties on all the different trampoline parts. It’s a great pick that’ll no doubt bring your family years of fun.

6. Save Up To 25% On NordicTrack Speed Weights

Build your home gym with this 30 dumbbell set that gives you 15 different weight increments and unlimited workout options.

It’s a good-looking get as well as a space-saver too, as it comes with storage trays for easy access and convenient pack-up. Its Smooth Selector System also allows you to move quickly from one workout to the next.

Sometimes it can be such a hassle to go from working your arms to toning your legs. There’s new settings, new add-ons, or even an entirely new machine at some gyms.

While weights will never feel like feathers (if only, right?), quality and thoughtful sporting goods are all about making your active life easier. These NordicTrack speed weights fit the bill and are a fantastic purchase with your Amazon Prime savings.

Price: $174.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

7. Save 33% On Adidas Men’s Super Daily Sneaker

Sporting goods can be super stylish too, as demonstrated by the Adidas Men’s Super Daily Sneaker. Sure, it’s not for tearing up the soccer field, but your feet will stay supported while looking fresh in these slick kicks.

Adidas has grown into a global athletic powerhouse that now employs over 50,000 people over one hundred countries. It refers to its three-speared logo as “The Badge of Sport” and can be seen on endless all-star athletes, top-tier teams and fan-packing events.

The Super Daily Sneaker is an updated way for the athletic minded guy to add a little extra style into his every day wardrobe. Keep the bulkier running shoes in the closet and pair this clean-lined pair with jeans instead.

The Chalk/Pearl color is a great summer hue that will transition well into the fall. If you’re worried about keeping them clean, just make sure you protect them with a product like this one from Kiwi first.

Price: $46.99 (33% percent off MSRP)

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.