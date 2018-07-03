Where to Buy Fireworks Near Me for the 4th of July

It’s time to celebrate Independence Day 2018. Fireworks are not legal in every state, but they are available and sold in many. In that case, you may be wondering about where to buy fireworks near you? With the 4th of July upon us, you may be getting the holiday itch and want to find yourself a bunch of fireworks to set off in your backyard for your own celebratory show. Below find a list of some of the biggest and best places to purchase fireworks all over the country, whether you are looking for some last-minute options or just want to know where fireworks are available for purchase in general.

Costco – Costco is one of the many big box grocery stores that sells fireworks. Not all locations sell the festive products, so be sure to check with your local store. Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale also have fireworks available for purchase in certain locations.

CVS – CVS has many locations that are selling fireworks in their stores. Check with your local CVS to see if they have any left in stock.

Fireworks City – Fireworks City has locations in six different states, from Louisiana to Missouri to Tennessee. For information on each of the locations, you can search here. Find here deals on how to get free fireworks with your Fireworks City purchases.

Fireworks Supermarket – This franchise allows you to order fireworks online in addition to the actual stores. They have locations in Alabama, West Virginia, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, South Carolina … the list goes on and on. See what locations are in your area by here.

Hale Fireworks – This company has over 350 retail locations across the United States. Oklahoma, Mississippi, Wisconsin and Texas are some of the states where the stores are located. Find here the Hale Fireworks store finder.

Phantom Fireworks – You’ve probably come across one of these stores in your lifetime. They have stores, stands and tents in every state in the country. Find here a search options for all of their locations and find the closest one to you.

Renaissance Fireworks – If you’re looking for Fireworks in the state of Minnesota, there are over 40 locations of Renaissance Fireworks in the state. Find here the addresses to each of them. And, according to the Renaissance Fireworks website, the company offers 10% off discounts for military, as well as a buy one get one free special on certain products.

ShopRite – Many supermarkets and gas stations are carrying fireworks, available for purchase, and ShopRite is one of them. Some of the additional grocery and retail stores that carry fireworks for the holiday include Big Lots, Safeway, Shopko, Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Dollar Tree, Publix, Dollar General, Kroger, and Harris Teeter.

Sky King Fireworks – This retailer has showrooms in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Georgia and Florida. They even have a 4th of July countdown going on. Find here the ability to search for all locations. Get the rundown on the current specials, as they’re available, here.

Target – That’s right. Just like Walmart, Target gets in on the fireworks action, selling products both online and in their stores. Find fireworks on the Target website here.

TNT Fireworks Supercenter – Find here all the locations of the TNT Fireworks Supercenters, from Pennsylvania to Texas to Alabama to New Hampshire. TNT has stands, tents and supercenters all over the U.S. Plus, their products are sold at a variety of retailers, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Party City, ShopRite and Target. Find coupons for TNT Fireworks on their website here.

Walgreens – Walgreens stores sell fireworks at many of their establishments that are located in states where fireworks sales are legal.

Walmart – This may come as a surprise to many but some Walmart stores sell fireworks. For example, as the laws on fireworks in New Jersey have recently become more lenient, according to NorthJersey.com, Walmart stores have been found carrying festive fireworks available for purchase. Walmart is also selling fireworks online via their website. So, if fireworks are legal in your state, check out your local grocery stores, gas stations and even some convenience stores to see if they have any on hand.

There are several states that legally allow the sale and distribution of fireworks – Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

And, for those who cannot get their hands on some fireworks this year, you can check out A Capitol Fourth or Macy’s Fireworks on television this July 4, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.