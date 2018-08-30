Lele Pons: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lele Pons is a Venezuelan-American actress, model, social media influencer, singer, and content creator. She is well known in the U.S. for being the number one most popular female Vine star, but is known outside of America as a TV host.

Lele has been a Brand Ambassador for CoverGirl Cosmetics since 2017, co-authored the book, “Surviving High School” with Melissa De La Cruz in 2016, won a Streamy award for “Best Ensemble Cast in a Web Series” and went on to host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

Lele Pons is the ultimate Gen Z influencer, she’s having her cake and eating it too.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Found Her Start on Vine, but Quickly Found Fame on Other Platforms

According to The Cut, Pons, 21, was “…the ‘most looped’ user of all time…” Lele’s IMDB page lists her as “the first vine user to reach 1 billion loops” along with the claim that she has accumulated more than 8 billion loops on Vine.

It is unknown how many times Lele’s vines have been watched collectively on YouTube but there are compilation videos that have acquired more than 3 million views.

Lele was ranked #18 on Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2017 with the publication labeling her a “Digital Star.” She has 27.1 million followers on Instagram, 1.89 million followers on Twitter, 11.1 million subscribers on YouTube, and a Subreddit dedicated to her with over 5,000 of her most dedicated superfans posting about how hot she is.

2. She’s Now a YouTube Star With More Than 11 Million Subscribers

She started her channel in September of 2015, and in less than three years has gained over 11 million subscribers on YouTube, the platform Lele retreated to after Vine became defunct. Lele frequently features content that is heavily influenced by her Latin roots, including videos similar to her old Vine style of slapstick comedy.

On her channel, Lele features more than just comedy, also frequently posting music videos, skits, her show “Amigos,” and short series as a supplement to her comedy. She may not need a supplement to comedy, but it’s pretty hard not to brag about being featured in a Anitta & J Balvin video that has more than 230 million views.

3. She Was Making People ‘Sweat’ on the August 2018 Cover Of GQ Mexico

My first GQ Cover! ❤❤ Thank you so much to my team for this great opportunity and thank you @GQMexico pic.twitter.com/Bk3RBlvWEB — Lele Pons (@lelepons) July 25, 2018

In late July of 2018, Lele teased her GQ Mexico cover on Twitter garnering an immense amount of public attention around the world. She then went on to post her spread in the August edition which pictured Lele nude and in a bathing suit with her golden blonde hair down and tousled.

Although there was little U.S. buzz for the cover, Lele is a powerhouse in Mexico, hosting “La Voz México,” or the Mexican version of the hit international TV show “The Voice.” Lele also has cameos on some of the most popular TV shows to date including “Scream” the TV series.

If GQ Mexico is to be believed, Lele made quite a few people sweat with her steamy cover and spread inside of the magazine.

“That moment of the month in which you click on the gallery on our cover. In August, @lelepons will make us sweat 🔥”

4. She Was Born in Venezuela & Identifies Strongly With Her Latin Roots

Although born in Venezuela, Lele moved to the U.S. when she was just five years old, growing up in Miami, Florida and eventually moving to Los Angeles, California where she found her success. If you think that not growing up in Venezuela severed her from her roots though, you couldn’t be more wrong.

Her Twitter bio screams pride: “LATINA AND PROUD / Creator. Be yourself !!! Management: teamlele@shots.com LISTEN TO CELOSO ” is strewn across the side of her profile, or the top if you’re on mobile. Either way, you will never forget where Lele is from. She has a slight accent and her videos frequently feature Spanish themes.

It is a personality trait for Lele, and it works well for her. She has steadily gained traction in Spanish-speaking majority countries, evident from her GQ Mexico cover. The title of her debut single directly translates to “Jealous” in English, and has been widely regarded as a catchy song by people around the world.

5. She Just Signed a Major Record Deal With UMG’s 10:22 pm Label & Has A Hit Song Titled ‘Celoso’

I'M SO EXCITED TO SHARE WITH YOU MY FIRST SINGLE #CELOSO!!! NOW AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS!! https://t.co/wtuf5isPNv pic.twitter.com/vOYT5rtVap — Lele Pons (@lelepons) August 17, 2018

Lele signed a global record deal with Universal Music Group’s 10:22 pm label last week on the heels of her hit song “Celoso” which quickly gained almost 31 million views on YouTube and launches Spotify’s Viva Latino! Playlist.

Universal calls her “one of the most prolific and successful YouTubers in the world…” and calls her debut single, a Spanish-language track, a “vampy, catchy pop track with an underlying subtle reggaeton beat…”

She was hit with equal criticism and praise for her decision to take the opportunity with Universal, who Lele says, “understand” what she wants “to do musically and creatively”. Fans are happy to see Lele branch out, but one can not become a star on a platform where people make 6 second videos and expect no backlash, however slight.