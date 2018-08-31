Top 5 Beauty Influencers for People of Color

During a time where the YouTube beauty community is in shambles and canceled culture runs rampant, it’s hard to navigate how to replace your old favorite guru after a scandal.

An even harder feat is finding a good fit for not only your skin tone, but also your vibe. Here are the top five most entertaining and diverse beauty influencers for people of color.

1. Jackie Aina

Jackie is one of the most energetic and real beauty YouTubers out there. From her frank foundation reviews to her hilarious sense of humor, her videos truly become a viewing experience. The first time you hear her theme song, you’ll hear it in you head all the time. She is an influential person in the beauty community, even helping Too Faced cosmetics expand their shade range for their Born This Way foundation.

2. Alissa Ashley

Alissa is a fairly laid back and calm guru, now best known for collaborating with makeup brand NYX to make an all inclusive foundation that comes in 45 shades. She made the “Mystery Makeup” challenge popular, having made dozens of “Mystery Makeup Monday” videos, all more entertaining than the next.

3. Bretman Rock

Bretman may be the most versatile guru in the community. His channel features makeup videos but overwhelmingly includes videos with his niece Cleo, his sister Princess, and also his mother. Bretman is an overwhelming personality. His videos are profanity laced, and often library style reads of his sister. There’s no lack of entertainment on his channel, but also no lack of makeup videos. Spicing them up by collabing with other gurus or his family keeps things fresh.

4. Nyma Tang

Nyma may very well be the single calmest person on YouTube. Her melodic voice and videos testing the darkest shade from different makeup lines against her own deep complexion make her an unbeatable force. Bringing representation front and center, Nyma does all kind of beauty related videos for POC, including a recent one about microblading eyebrows on dark skin.

5. PatrickStarrr

Patrick is an OG in the community and while still staying loyal to YouTube he has managed to start partnering with MAC Cosmetics. His personality is larger than life and with his signature flair for anything and everything dramatic. Patrick has one of the largest platforms in the beauty community for POC and grew it from the ground up honey!