WATCH: Jeffree Star ‘My Secret Surgery’ [Graphic Video]

Referring to himself as “an alien”, Jeffree Star defies every possible mold, box, and genre. He knows no bounds, not even gender can define Jeffree. A trail-blazing and absolutely fearless gay teen in Huntington Beach, California in the late ’90s he dyed his hair pink, stole makeup that he couldn’t afford, and was voted “Best Hair” in his school yearbook.

Star is the ultimate business person, model, fashion designer, beauty icon, singer, songwriter, performer, make-up artist, and more with over 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

In Jeffree Star’s brand new video “MY SECRET SURGERY” he continues his new trend of complete transparency and details his journey through surgery for Eosinophilic esophagitis,an allergic inflammatory condition that affects the esophagus and involves white blood cells. Symptoms of Eosinophilic esophagitis include but are not limited to, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and food impaction. There is currently no known cure for the condition and those effected must either take prescription steroids or get their esophagus dilated anywhere from several times a year to once every few years.

Jeffree shares with us the first incident he ever had with his condition. One when he was only six years old and he found that he couldn’t swallow what he was eating. Expressing the seriousness of the situation, Jeffree recounts “I’ll never forget that fear, that panic, even though it was so long ago, I will never forget the fear of almost choking to death…I’ve never eaten a piece of steak since then…I just have this fear, any food I’ve ever had an issue with I just don’t eat again.”

Surprisingly, it turns out Jeffree is not alone in his struggles, with his assistant Madison also battling the same condition, as well as Jeffree’s biological mother.

Throughout the video Jeffree recalls some of the ways he has been impacted, saying “I’ve had scenarios where the Doctor kept me awake and they took a clear tube and ice water and shoved it down my throat and knocked the food out and pulled it out and there was like a mushroom. I’ve been put under where they’ve had to have a gastro-surgeon come in and remove the food, so this is something that’s haunted me my entire life…I had to find someone who could help me.”

I’m actually scared and nervous to upload tomorrow. Don’t we love anxiety? 🤯 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 31, 2018

Find help he did, and him and his assistant Madison, who had already had the invasive procedure done once before, set off to attempt to relieve their symptoms and improve their lives.

There has long since been speculation around how Jeffree Star stays so slim. He is known to indulge in junk food, something he often talks about across social media, and has mentioned on several occasions that he does not like to exercise. Shane Dawson even references this topic in his series with Jeffree in the form of light-hearted jokes.

This could very well be the video that shuts down all of the rumors and stops over a decade of speculation about Jeffree Star’s eating habits and overall physical health.