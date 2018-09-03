Facebook & Instagram Are Back up After Outage

UPDATE: As of 5:55 p.m. Eastern, it appears as though all of Facebook and Instagram’s issues have been resolved.

Original post:

Facebook and Instagram are both down. Neither site is currently working on desktop or on mobile for thousands of users. The apps for both social media sites are also having issues, and will not load or refresh.

The website Down Detector has had thousands of users report outages on both sites. According to the Daily Mail, Facebook Messenger also isn’t working, and some users are also reporting issues with WhatsApp.

The Facebook issues were first reported around 5 p.m. Eastern. There are more than 100 reports of Facebook not working on Down Detector. If you’re trying to login to Facebook or if you refresh the page, you might receive an error message that looks like this:

Others are seeing an error message that reads, “Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.”

If you are trying to use Instagram, you will notice that your feed has not updated in a while. When you try to refresh the page on a desktop or on a mobile device, you might see an error message that reads, “Oops, an error occurred.” If you try to refresh your Instagram feed on your phone, you might get a message that says, “Couldn’t Refresh Feed.”

Some Instagram users are reporting seeing a blank screen that looks like their feed was deleted. You can see an example below:

There is no estimate on when Facebook and Instagram will be up and running properly.

Several social media users have taken to Twitter to post reactions to the two sites being down.

“I want to complain that @facebook is down but nobody will see it if Facebook is down,” wrote one Twitter user.

“When @Facebook crashes so you have to find a new outlet. Hello @twitter #facebookcrash,” wrote another.