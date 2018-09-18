Top 5 ASMR Channels On YouTube

ASMR is an ever growing trend on YouTube. It seems that all of our favorite channels have touched upon ASMR at least jokingly in a video, but what really is it? Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, or ASMR, is an enjoyable response to certain stimuli.

You either do or do not have ASMR, meaning you do or do not react positively to certain triggers, such as whispering, sounds made with the mouth, tapping, eating, scratching, etc. When you react positively to ASMR your body will feel slightly tingly and you may find it much easier to relax or sleep. If you do not get ASMR you more than likely will end up clicking out of the video.

There are many different ASMR channels on YouTube that specialize in certain triggers, and many that are a jack of all trades. Here are some of the top ASMR channels on YouTube right now.

1. SAS-ASMR



SAS-ASMR, known to her almost 3 million followers as Sas, is notorious on YouTube for her ASMR mukbang shows. Specializing in food’s not usually seen in ASMR, Sas has quickly risen to not only one of the top ASMR channels, but also one of the top channels on YouTube. She is ranked 2,047 on Socialblade for subscribers. Her savage eating shows have helped put her on the map and it seems that no matter how many hate comments she gets, he’s going to continue them.

2. Life with MaK



Life with MaK is one of the iconic faces of the ASMR movement on YouTube. Known to her peers as “Kenna”, MaK is only 13 years old. There is controversy surrounding young ASMRtists on YouTube, but MaK’s videos make a solid argument for allowing them to continue without fuss. She’s quickly approaching one million subscribers but already has a cool 63 million views on her videos in less than one year.

3. Gibi ASMR



A channel that boasts not only whispering videos, but also, roleplay videos, original characters, makeup related ASMR, and cosplay, Gibi ASMR (or Gibi) is pretty multi-faceted. Stumbling into ASMR by watching it herself, Gibi identifies with feeling tingles when exposed to ASMR triggers and wanting to feel them more often. After being an ASMR consumer for so long, she decided to step in front of the camera and make some of her own content. At 1.3 million subscribers, it’s safe to say that she is one of the largest ASMR channels on YouTube.

4. ASMR Darling



Started in 2014, ASMR Darling’s channel seems to be one of the original ASMR channel on YouTube. At a time on YouTube where new ASMR channels pop up every single day, it’s somewhat refreshing to come across an ASMRtist that has the art down pat. Best known for her affirmation, compliments, face touching, hair brushing, and hair play videos, ASMR Darling specializes in some triggers that other ASMRtists have since shied away from. Darling, real name Taylor, also has a vlog channel where she allows you a tiny peek into her real everyday life.

5. Gentle Whispering ASMR



Maria, loved by her fans as Gentle Whispering ASMR is not only one of the biggest ASMR channels on YouTube, but also one of the absolute originals. Created in 2011, Maria’s channel is regarded as the best channel for sleep. Specializing in natural sleep aid videos, it’s nearly impossible to make it through a video without falling into the deepest sleep of your life. If you scroll to the “About” tab, the most comforting message pops up: “In this world of stress and chaos I wish my channel to be your secret island of relaxation and peace. I’m here to comfort you…” and comfort you she sure does.