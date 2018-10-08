10 Best Animal Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Halloween is the time of year for donning elaborate, often goofy costumes. Among the better ideas for a costume has to be going as an animal of some sort. Using an animal costume as the basis for a more elaborate outfit is a classic way to ratchet up the humor and ridiculousness. To be clear, we’re not talking about furries here. For one thing, that’s more of a lifestyle and for another, a fursuit is usually a lot more involved (and expensive) than the humble one-time-use options available for Halloween. Instead, this list focuses on turning you into an animal in time for trick-or-treating, partying, or general Halloween mayhem. For each of our choices, we’ve presented an option for adults, as well as links to versions for children of all ages. You can go as a family group costume or just find one for your kids to wear.

Change up your species this year with our top ten best animal costumes for Halloween.