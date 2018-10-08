10 Best Astronaut Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Though the realization of space tourism remains a few years off — as does the prospect of a Mars colony — you can still put yourself in the place of an astronaut for Halloween. Regardless of age, donning a jumpsuit with vaguely space-related insignia on it has long been a favorite costume idea. We’ve collected options for anyone from toddler to adult so you and your family can go out as an entire flight crew this year.

For all those that wish to explore the cosmos, here are the top ten best astronaut costumes for Halloween.