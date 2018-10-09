10 Best Baby Halloween Costumes for 2018 (Updated!)

If you’ve got a little one at home, there’s no doubt that you’re on the hunt for adorable baby Halloween costumes this October. Below, discover our 10 favorite baby costumes for Halloween 2018:
Baby’s Precious Peacock Costume
This bright colored peacock costume is such a great and unique choice for your little one this Halloween. A baby with a beak is perhaps one of the most precious sights we’ve ever seen. The costume is designed with a full snapping body suit, which makes it easy to get on and off. It’s also made with a warmer fabric than most Halloween costumes, which is a great bonus if you live in an area with chilly Octobers. Both the feet and the feather backing of this costume are removable, which makes it more convenient to get your baby in and out of their car seat or stroller. You also have the option of dressing them with regular shoes if you prefer.
Baby Avocado Costume
Does it get any cuter than a baby dressed as an avocado? We think not. If you prefer a different fruit costume for your babe, we’ve found a few options that are equally as adorable. Check out this apple costume, this strawberry costume, this watermelon costume, or this pineapple costume. More of a vegetable loving tot? This sweet pea costume is certainly a winner.
Precious Wabbit Baby Costume
With sizes that range from newborn to 18 months, this wittle wabbit costume will have everyone going goo goo ga ga for your cutie patootie. The costume includes a jumpsuit, a headpiece with ears, and a carrot rattle. We actually like the pink bunny for both genders, but if you prefer, this costume also comes in blue for the boys. Not a fan of either color? You can check out this cream colored version of the same costume.
Caterpillar Bunting & Cap Set
Dress your little bug up like a little bug with this Halloween costume that can double as a great swaddle. The bunting is made of nice bright colors that will stand out and keep your baby comfy and cozy. For two other costumes in the same vein, we love this butterfly baby costume, and this ladybug baby costume.
Little Night Owl Snuggle Sack & Cap
For babies ranging from newborn to six months, this owl costume is a great pick. The snuggle sack and cap are made with plush, ribbed fabric outside, and cozy cotton lining the inside. It has snaps at the shoulders that are easy to open and close, and a zipper on the bottom for quick access. The matching cap has owl-like ears, two wide eyes, an orange beak, and braided-fabric ties with fuzzy balls on the ends. If you’re looking for an owl costume with slightly more color or for a slightly older child, this is a great option. You can browse additional owl costumes for all ages here.
Aeromax Baby Astronaut Suit
One of the more authentic looking costumes on the list, this astronaut suit is a perfect choice for babies ranging from six months to a year. It’s made with 100% cotton, for the highest level of comfort, and has snaps for easy diaper changing. For other professional costume options, check out this firefighter costume , this police costume, or this baby doctor costume.
Baby Lil’ Elephant Costume
When we came across this amazing elephant costume, there may have been an audible shriek because of how cute it is. The ears are basically the same size as the body, which in our book, is just the right size. This costume is composed of a lined zippered jumpsuit with a detachable tail. The sizeable hood has both the trunk and ears attached. For some equally adorable animal costumes, check out this little monkey costume, this baby tiger costume, this precious lion costume , and this baby panda. If you want to join in on the fun, we love this fun safari costume for dads and this one for moms.
Laura the Lamb Baby Costume
The body of this lamb costume makes it one of the most versatile baby costumes. If you live in warmer climates, you can keep the legs and arms uncovered for a bit more breathing room, but if you do need to layer, you can put a long sleeve cotton onesie and some pants under the body of this costume. It also comes with matching feet covers in the same fabric as the body and hood. For smaller babies, this lamb diaper cover set is a great option.
Crochet Knitted Lion Set
JISEN is the master of designing the cutest crochet costumes for newborns. Their costumes are handmade with soft, durable fabric. If the lion costume isn’t your thing, you can choose from a variety of other costume designs within the listing including: a donkey, a dog, a turtle, and a caterpillar. Each costume is comprised of both a headpiece and a matching body piece. You can check out additional options from the same designer here.
Baby Lil’ Lobster Costume
This cute crustacean costume is one of our favorites on this list. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a baby lobster costume, and for good reason, it won’t be the last. This costume is well constructed with many great details and easily snaps on and off for diaper changes. You can purchase this costume for babies ranging from six months to two years. For an adult costume add on, we like this mermaid costume for the ladies, or this amazing king crab costume for either parent.
If you still haven’t found that perfect Halloween costume for your baby, you can check out some other great options here.
