10 Best Halloween Costumes for Couples (2018)

Couples Halloween costumes are undoubtedly double the fun when compared to dressing solo. Unfortunately, couples costumes are often also double the work and no one wants that. Figuring out the details of an awesome Halloween costume can be both incredibly time consuming and incredibly expensive, which takes most of the fun out of getting dressed up and celebrating.
There’s also the whole comfort factor. As kids, we rarely noticed if a costume didn’t fit quite right, but as an adult, it’s hard to mingle with friends and hit up the bar for a round of drinks if your costume is bulky, heavy, and/or itchy. No one wants to spend their hard earned money on that.
Many of the costumes on this list are one size fits most, which allows for some wiggle room with sizing and there’s less of a chance that your costume will be too tight. A majority of the costumes are also lightweight, with room for layering so you can decide exactly what’s appropriate given the temperature. Lastly, all of our finds are reasonably priced so you won’t feel guilty forking over some change for a great costume.
There are so many creative, inspiring, and unique costume combinations, so don’t feel like you need to compromise. Here are the best Halloween costumes for couples:
Peanut Butter & Jelly Couples Costume
There really isn’t a more perfect or iconic pair than peanut butter and jelly. This is a comfortable, lightweight costume that doesn’t require much additional work once it’s home. The costume is one size fits all, so you don’t have to worry too much about sizing. The tunic is relatively spacious, so it will fit a number of shapes and sizes. The set includes both costumes for the price of one (one foam tunic with peanut butter on bread printed on the front and one foam tunic with jelly on bread printed on the front). If you like the idea of dressing up as a classic food pairing you can also consider milk and cookies, salt and pepper, or bacon and eggs.
Nerds Box Couples Costume
Is nerdy Nerds a double negative? We’re not sure, but either way we love this costume. This includes a separate costume for each partner as well as two sets of nerdy novelty glasses. If you really want to play up the geeky part of this costume, purchase one of these nerdy propeller baseball caps and fake novelty teeth with braces. It’s also almost required that if you dress up as Nerds, you also are prepared with Nerds for trick-or-treaters. Grab a pack of 24 boxes here.
Skeleton Maternity Halloween Costume
If you and your partner are expecting, a funny couple’s Halloween costume like this is the way to go. It’s easy, inexpensive, and sure to get some laughs from friends, colleagues, and family. The men’s and women’s t-shirts are sold separately and are super comfortable, made of 97 percent cotton and three percent spandex for a little bit of stretch.
Police Man & Donut Couples Costume
Every time we buy donuts and see a police officer also buying donuts it gives us a good chuckle, which is why we think this Halloween costume is hilariously awesome. Let’s not be sexist here, the donut could certainly be a man and the cop a female so you and your partner can do whatever feels right. If you’re not into the donut costume, consider pairing your cop costume with a prisoner instead. Which one of you looks best in orange?
Pair of Sneakers Couples Costume
Out of all the things that come in pairs, this is one of the more clever couples Halloween costumes that we’ve come across, especially if you and your beau are the tennis shoe type. The best part about this costume is the detail on the back side, which unfortunately many costumes lack. The costume comes with two sleeveless slip-on tunics with a sewn in hood on each. The front is printed as seen in the picture and the back is printed with the sole details, which are incredibly realistic looking. Grab a pair of matching Converse to take your costume to the next level. One more costume idea that’s a tiny bit gross, but mostly funny – grab a square of pink felt and cut it into a circular bubblegum wad shape. You can glue it to the bottom of one of the two shoes for an added laugh.
Soap Loofah Bubbles Couples Costume
This unique costume has everything you need – one soap bar costume, one loofah costume, and 10 clear balloons. Both costumes are one size fits most. The costume also comes with double-sided Velcro for the balloons so they can be attached to various parts of the costume. Have a baby? Check out this amazing rubber ducky costume. No kid? There’s also a rubber ducky costume for dogs. No kids or dogs? Sounds relaxing.
Tetris Tetrimino Couples Costume
This is one of the most original couples costumes we’ve seen and one that will be appreciated by all the nerds out there – we’re sure of it. We know because upon seeing this costume, our first thought was “well you would have to pick two shapes that fit together or that’s just silly”, which is the nerdiest thought ever and some sound advice for anyone looking to purchase this costume. You’re welcome. This costume is available in all seven tetris shapes – all lightweight and available in one size that fits all. Like many of the costumes on this list, not much extra work is required and it’s a breeze to layer underneath in case of … a breeze.
Perfectly Paired Wine & Cheese Couples Costume
This wine and cheese costume is a great option for couples and will certainly earn some laughs. It includes two costumes for the price of one, with two tunics that can be worn with most sizes. If you’re a little less refined as a couple, consider a beer and pizza couples costume instead. More into tacos and tequila? That works too.
Tacky Travelers Couples Costume
At first glance this costume looks like an exaggeration, but after careful consideration, we’re pretty sure people like this really exist. The costume is a slip-on one piece that fits with a tank top sitting over the shoulders. The tank top one piece is then covered with the large, floral, Hawaiian shirt. It’s comfortable, stretchy, and doesn’t wrinkle. To complete the look you’ll need some tacky straw hats, some toy binoculars, and some flower leis.
Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head Couples Costume
If you’d like to be able to select the exact size of your costume, this is a great customizable couples option. Each costume comes with a sleeveless thigh-length, foam-backed tunic, that fastens at the back with Velcro. The ears come already sewn on, but the other face parts are interchangeable so you can choose whether you’d like to be Mr. or Mrs. Potato Head. The various face parts attach to the tunic with Velcro dots. To make this costume look even more like the real deal, purchase some cartoon hands and feet to wear as well.
