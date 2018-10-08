10 Best Ninja Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Derived from the shinobi of feudal Japan, the concept of this stealthy mercenary dates back to the 1100s, though their peak occurred through the 17th century. According to BuyCostumes, the ninja get up we all envision now comes from movies. Some of the influences have a root in history, but for the most part, when we seek to take on the appearance of a ninja, we’re calling up a litany of celluloid-captured outfits. This list includes a variety of options for anyone from infant to adult. Just because there never really was any such thing as a ninja outfit doesn’t mean that it isn’t fun to don a Hollywood-invented costume and pretend.

For all you would-be assassins and sneaks, here’s our top ten best ninja costumes for Halloween.