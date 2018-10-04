10 Best Scary Halloween Masks (2018)

Whether you go with a classic movie monster or just something generally disturbing, a sufficiently creepy mask can suffice as an entire Halloween costume. While many costumes require other visual cues as to what you’re supposed to be, a mask immediately changes enough about you that anyone can see you’re dressed for the occasion.

While others might be stuck with the face they have, relying on make up kits to dress it up, a mask can radically transform anyone into a walking horror. What might take hours for an expert makeup artist to recreate takes only a few seconds to don as you head out the door for a night of hellraising or partying.

If you’re looking to creep out everyone around you this year, check out these top ten best scary Halloween masks.