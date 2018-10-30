Halloween Trick or Treating 2018 Times, Hours & Weather Changes

Halloween 2018 is near and it’s important to be up to date on the most recent trick or treating guidelines and what hours trick or treaters generally are allowed to make their rounds. Whether you live in a small town or a big city, there are always events going on for the holiday. For some families, they choose not to go door to door for trick or treating. Instead, they head to trunk or treat events. Also, in some communities, trick or treating is held in downtown shopping areas, at malls, inside zoos, at schools, or at community centers.

Generally, trick or treating times range from 2 – 9 p.m. local time, though some cities have curfews on Halloween. Many areas end their trick or treating by 8 p.m. and in some areas, there are penalties for teens being out after a designated Halloween night curfew. Just to be safe, if you’re going door to door, the average trick or treating hours are generally 4 – 8 p.m. local time.

In areas where weather can be an issue, hours for trick or treating may change. For example, according to 14 News, in some areas of Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Louisiana, trick or treating has been moved to Tuesday, October 30, 2018 because of rain. The Dawn Springs Police issued this public service announcement about the change:

No more worrying about soggy candy and wet soaked costumes this year. With a 100% chance of rain on Halloween, we’ve decided to move trick or treating to Tuesday the 30th from 4pm to 7pm. Now everyone can enjoy Halloween without having an umbrella.

So, be sure to check with your local community so that you don’t miss out on some of the public trick or treating events that may have moved from Wednesday to Tuesday. Fox 59 has reported that some towns have moved their trick or treating to Friday as well. Be sure to check the weather in your area and see if trick or treating near you is affected.

When it comes to enforced curfews on Halloween night, those who violate the curfew may even get fined. Some communities have even set a curfew for multiple days. According to NJ.com, Hillsborough, New Jersey, for example, has set a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., from October 28 through November 1, for anyone under the age of 18 years old. Anyone under 18 cannot be on a public street or in a public place unless they are at a program or function that is run by a religious organization or school. Doctors’ appointments and medical emergencies are also acceptable. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by someone over 21 if they are out during the “forbidden” hours.

For those who are trick or treating door to door, there are some guidelines and safety tips to keep in mind. Read on below for tips.

– Bring a flashlight or cell phone to help with dimly lit paths and steps.

– Go with your gut. If you have a bad feeling or don’t like the neighborhood, then choose a different area for trick or treating.

– If the lights are out at the house, it means they probably are done for the night or are not participating in giving out candy.

– Stay away from houses that have “no trick or treating” signs. Some communities make sex offenders put these signs in their yards, because they are not allowed to participate. Steer clear.

– Don’t knock on doors or ring bells after trick or treating hours.