10 Best Harley Quinn Halloween Costumes (2018)

Every party, every band of trick-or-treaters, she’ll be there. Harley Quinn will be even more ubiquitous than she already was, if that’s even possible.
Naturally, most people will gravitate toward the new Margot Robbie version, so we put that first on our list. Whether you want to revel in the joy of the new movie or declare it dead on arrival, you can always rebel and go old school. And, of course, as with any conceivable Halloween costume idea, you can go sexy.
From Daddy’s Lil Monster to The Animated Series, here’s our list of the top ten best Harley Quinn Halloween costumes.
Rubie’s Women’s Suicide Squad Deluxe Harley Quinn Costume
Let’s get this one out of the way first. This is going to be the most-seen costume of any of them this year. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Actually, you can beat them. We’ve cleverly posted this early enough for you to grab it before anyone else and start telling people you already have it, so they’re going to have to go another route. What’s more, you can out-accessorize the weaker efforts and win the costume contest by sheer force of will. This costume comes with the jacket and attached shirt, sequin shorts, fishnets, and the belt. You’ll still need to pick up shoes, the wig, the choker, and the bat. That should pretty much cover you, and most people won’t go that far.
Rubie’s Secret Wishes Batman Arkham City Sexy Harley Quinn Costume
Another somewhat recent riff on the Harley look comes from the video game franchise, specifically Arkham City. If you’re not feeling the Suicide Squad vibe (or if you outright hated the movie), but you want to rep a recent version, this is the one for you. It comes with the top, pants, choker, gloves, and belt. You’ll have to grab the boots separately.
Rubie’s Batman Arkham City Secret Wishes Sexy Harley Quinn Asylum Costume
For a slightly different take on the Arkham City look, try this version. This is better for those of you who can’t stand the pants and prefer to wear a skirt. It comes with the top, skirt, choker, gloves, belt, headpiece, and eye mask. The boots are still separate, but this could be a little cheaper depending on your size.
Starline Women’s Harley Quinn Sexy 3 Piece Cosplay Costume
If you’re not going for any specific Harley look, but sexiness is key, there are a few options. This one comes with almost everything you need for a full costume, including the dress, mask, and headpiece, complete with bells. The only thing that’s missing is a pair of boots. You could opt for a pair of leggings, too.
Rubie’s DC Comics Secret Wishes Super Villain Harley Quinn Costume
The key to this simple costume is the collar. If that’s an element in a Harley Quinn costume you really want, this is the one for you. Included in the kit is the dress with attached collar and one red and one black glove. Get some thigh highs and you’re pretty much there.
Rubie’s Women’s DC Heroes and Villains Collection Harley Quinn Costume
To go back to Harley’s roots, you have to get the Batman: The Animated Series look from the early 90s, which is when she first debuted. This is the original incarnation and the best one to go with if you want to cut through the sea of Daddy’s Lil Monsters. This one includes the mask, jumpsuit with hood, and collar. They’re all connected, so it’s technically a one-piece outfit. To do it right, you should also get the BANG pistol and inflatable mallet.
Secret Wishes DC Comics Harley Quinn Deluxe Jumpsuit Costume
As with anything, there’s a slightly more deluxe, sexier version of Harley’s original outfit, too. This one is a bit shinier, but still includes the jumpsuit, mask, hat, and adds a waist cincher. Forplay has an even sexier, albeit more generic, version.
Secret Wishes DC Comics Harley Quinn Deluxe Costume
I’m calling this one party girl Harley. This one is based around a fully-lined corset, and also includes a skirt, collar, and mask. The laces in the back accentuate the corset look. If you were planning on wearing one for Halloween, anyway, might as well go as Harley.
Rubie’s Secret Wishes Women’s DC Comics Super Villains Harley Quinn
While most of the options on this list don’t come with the legwear, this option does. This all-polyester costume is Harley Quinn-inspired and complete except for the shoes. You get the dress, headpiece, gloves, thigh highs, and mask. You can also get this one in a plus size version.
DC Comics Harley Quinn Cosplay Girls Hoodie
Not into actually dressing up for Halloween? I can dig that; I’m not big on it either. If you’re still a Harley Quinn fan and want to toss on a little something when you’re out roaming on Halloween night or just making an appearance at a party, this hoodie is the choice for you. Toss it on, get the vibe, and then be done with it. Easy.