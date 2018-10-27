Last-Minute Halloween Costumes & DIY Ideas 2018

Halloween celebrations are here. Did you figure out what you’re going to wear for your costume yet? Are you celebrating with some of your friends and you need to figure out a costume last minute? Maybe you need an easy DIY idea. For some ideas on last-minute options for singles, groups, or couples, read on below.

Santa Costumes for Halloween: Whether you want to be an elf, Santa Claus or a sexy version of one of Santa’s helpers, this can be really easy. If you already have some Christmas or holiday gear, you can just recycle it by wearing it as your Halloween costume.

School Girl Costumes: Who doesn’t love a school girl costume? These are so easy to put together, especially if you have anything plaid in your closet or some eyeglasses. You can wear an open cardigan with a black or red bra and put on a white, black, red, or plaid corset top. Plaid skirts are always a good idea and either knee socks or over-the-knee socks of some kind work. There are so many combinations that work for this idea and it is so easy to execute.

Nerd Costumes: This option is good for men and women. You can even go as a group or a pair of nerds. All you need is some glasses with clear lenses, some plaid helps, and possibly suspenders. Anything geeky you can think of works. You could even just wear a plain dress shirt and dress pants to go with your outfit. And, to really geek it up, put some white tape on the middle of your glasses.

Animal Costumes: You can be a cat, a dog, a mouse, a bunny, you name it. If you don’t have any of the ears or tails, you can always make them using a free template that you can google. You can also draw them yourself on paper and cut them out. Then you can staple, sew or glue them to a headband or attach them to bobby pins, a hair fastener, rubber band, or anything else you can secure to your head. Draw some whiskers and any other animal features on your face. Call it a day. Easy.

Kiss Costumes: KISSSSSSSSSSSSSS. Whether you are Kiss fans or not, there are tons of tutorials online to teach you how to do KISS makeup. You can also just look at a photo of the band and take it from there. Black and silver clothes are all you need to make this look complete. Enjoy.

Olympians Costumes: The Olympics are always a good way to go. If you have a leotard, you can be a gymnast. If you have any kind of tracksuit, you can be an Olympic runner. For those who have a necklace with a medal on it as a trophy from school, you’re ahead of the game. Otherwise, you can just make one out of paper and/or cardboard and color it to look like an Olympic medal necklace. If you are an athletic fan, perhaps there’s a specific Olympian you’d like to dress like. Use them as inspiration for your outfit.