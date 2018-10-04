National Taco Day: Where to Get Free Food & Deals

Today, October 4, is National Taco Day, and if you’re looking for a scrumptious taco for lunch or dinner, today’s your lucky day.
In honor of National Taco Day, a number of fast food chains and restaurants are offering discounts, freebies, and promotional opportunities for all taco-related foods.
Taco Bell
At participating Taco Bell locations, you can get four tacos for just $5. You can even give a friend a digital gift card that they can use to get four delicious hard shell tacos for $5.
Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone is offering a waffle taco stuffed with ice cream today. They’re available to purchase for one day only!
Del Taco
Del Taco is offering a free beef taco when you buy one. Go to DelTaco.com to get your Shredded Beaf coupon for National Taco Day.
California Tortilla
On Thursday, you can buy one taco and get the next free. But beware taco fanatics– there’s a limit of five free tacos per person.
El Pocco Loco
Get a free Chicken Taco al Carbon. You can also enter for a chance to win a limited-edition taco-tee that would give you free tacos for an entire year. Imagine the possibilities.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
Through October 29, Abuelo’s is offering a Taco Family Feast. A taco pack to-go for six people costs just $21.99, while one for 12 people costs $41.99.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook