National Taco Day: Where to Get Free Food & Deals

Today, October 4, is National Taco Day, and if you’re looking for a scrumptious taco for lunch or dinner, today’s your lucky day.

In honor of National Taco Day, a number of fast food chains and restaurants are offering discounts, freebies, and promotional opportunities for all taco-related foods.

Taco Bell

Happy #NationalTacoDay! Celebrate the most delicious day of the year with the National Taco Day Gift Set. Four tacos for just $5. pic.twitter.com/iLTSfPrwnK — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2018

At participating Taco Bell locations, you can get four tacos for just $5. You can even give a friend a digital gift card that they can use to get four delicious hard shell tacos for $5.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4th with Waffle Tacos! Don’t miss your chance to try one, they will be available to purchase for one day only! #nationaltacoday #ColdStoneWaffleTaco pic.twitter.com/y5nHNenlr6 — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) October 2, 2018

Cold Stone is offering a waffle taco stuffed with ice cream today. They’re available to purchase for one day only!

Del Taco

Del Taco is offering a free beef taco when you buy one. Go to DelTaco.com to get your Shredded Beaf coupon for National Taco Day.

California Tortilla

Taco 'bout our favorite week of the year! We're counting down the days until National Taco Day this Thursday. Stop in for BOGO FREE tacos all day! Limit 10 tacos total. pic.twitter.com/xaYKrMmPie — California Tortilla (@caltort) October 1, 2018

On Thursday, you can buy one taco and get the next free. But beware taco fanatics– there’s a limit of five free tacos per person.

El Pocco Loco

Celebrate #NationalDayTaco on Oct. 4 with a FREE Chicken Taco al Carbon. And enter for your chance to win a limited-edition taco-tee that unlocks FREE tacos for an entire year. https://t.co/mzcxNFa1OD pic.twitter.com/1W6c8HbW2s — El Pollo Loco (@ElPolloLoco) September 29, 2018

Get a free Chicken Taco al Carbon. You can also enter for a chance to win a limited-edition taco-tee that would give you free tacos for an entire year. Imagine the possibilities.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Through October 29, Abuelo’s is offering a Taco Family Feast. A taco pack to-go for six people costs just $21.99, while one for 12 people costs $41.99.