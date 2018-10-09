15 Best Political Halloween Costumes (2018)

Political Halloween costumes are always popular, and are sure to get a reaction. Whether that reaction is positive or negative depends on the costume and the party! This year, the hottest political costumes are of course President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and other key figures in US and International politics. In this list I have gathered the best political Halloween costumes for 2018, which are sure to get a laugh at any Halloween party.
Three Rivers Trading Post Donald Trump Latex Mask
This realistic latex Donald Trump mask is the perfect Halloween costume. The only thing you need to add to it is a red hat and you can hold your own town hall meeting to let the country know that you do NOT have small hands. This is a one size fits most mask with eye holes and nose holes pre-cut. It even come with a 2.5" Make America Great Again button.
Hisilli 2 pc. Hilarious Donald Trump Wig
This silly wig is all you need to turn a plain suit into a Donald Trump costume for Halloween. The wig is his signature orange color and has a super wide comb over style. It also comes with two nylon wig liners, so you will be ready to go straight out of the box.
Morph Donald Trump Piggy Back Halloween Costume
This Presidential Piggy Back costume is a hilarious choice for anyone this Halloween. It comes with "self stuff" legs that you can stuff with whatever you want (stuffing, old T-Shirts, etc.) for a realistic look. If you are more into international politics, you can also choose a piggy back ride on Kim Jong Un or Vladimir Putin.
RealDeal Full Donald Trump Halloween Costume Set
This costume bundle includes everything you need to make a great Trump Halloween costume. All you need is a suit jacket and you are ready to go! The costume includes a Trump wig, red tie, American flag pin and even a small flag to wave. Whether you love Trump or hate him, this is a great costume bundle.
PopFunk Fake News T Shirt Costume
This "Fake News" T shirt is a hilarious, simple and easy costume for Halloween. Make a statement without making an effort - all you have to do is slip on the shirt and you are ready to go.
ALLAURA Melania Trump Wig
This Melania Trump wig is the perfect accessory to your couples Trump costume. The wig includes a hair net and would go great with your most fashionable dress and heels on Halloween night. Just make sure you put on the correct serious facial expression as well!
President Donald J. Trump for Prison Adult Costume Bundle
Here is the ultimate costume for any Trump opponent. This costume bundle includes a latex Trump mask as well as a prison uniform complete with handcuffs. If you think that President Trump would be better suited in a jail cell than in the Oval Office, this is the costume for you!
Hillary Clinton Prison Costume Kit
If you fall on the other end of the political spectrum, a Hillary Clinton prison costume may be more suitable for your Halloween night. This kit comes with a Hillary Clinton mask, an orange prison jumpsuit and handcuffs.
Disguise Deluxe Hillary Adult Mask
If you are a Hillary Clinton supporter, here is a much more flattering latex mask to complete your Hillary costume. All you need is the right pantsuit and your costume will be complete!
Rubie’s Women’s Famous Faces Political Mask Hillary
Here is another less-than-flattering Hillary Clinton costume idea. This one size fits all mask depicts Hillary in a bad light and is going to make a lot of people laugh on Halloween night!
PartyCostume Latex Mask- Kim Jong Un Mask
This Kim Jong Un mask is sure to make a statement at any Halloween party. This mask is designed to be roomy enough to fit any size, and comes with eye holes and nose holes that can be widened if necessary. This mask is made of 100% latex so it is non toxic.
Fun World – Putin Political Adult Mask
This Vladimir Putin PVC mask would make a funny and poignant halloween costume. Whether you wear it with a suit, or shirtless with a gold chain, it is sure to be a hit at any Halloween party.
Disguise Obama Vinyl Costume Mask
If you wear this mask on Halloween night, everyone will recognize you instantly. Love it or hate it, no one will guess what your costume is! This mask has gotten high customer reviews for being durable, good quality, and with good vision as well.
Trump Mexico Will Pay Zip up Costume Jumpsuit
This is a silly costume representing "The Wall" that Donald Trump has claimed Mexico will pay for. This Satirical costume is sure to get a lot of laughs, scoffs, or both! This costume was originally created for Krewe du Vieux Carré during Mardis Gras in New Orleans.
Brett Kavanaugh Drinks Funny Halloween Costume
This is a simple and oh so easy Halloween costume that anyone who has been following the news in 2018 will understand. This T shirt is as easy as it gets for a costume, and pokes fun at Brett Kavanaugh who, by the way, likes beer.