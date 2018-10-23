Sexy Halloween Costumes 2018: Top 5 Last-Minute DIY Ideas

Halloween is a time to dress up in costumes and feast on candy, but, for some, it’s a reason to spice things up. If you’re looking for some sexy outfits to show yourself off on Halloween, we may have some ideas for you and your friends. Have a look at some DIY options for you this year.

Sexy Animal Costumes

Sexy Goddess

Whether you want to be a Playboy bunny, a sassy kitten, or a sexy cheetah, the options are endless when it comes to making an animal sexy on Halloween. Even if you just wear some lingerie, you can buy the face paint, animal nose, ears and tail at a local Halloween store. For example, every season, Spirit Halloween shops pop up all over the place.

A sexy goddess costume can be very similar to a sexy angel outfit as well. And, it can definitely be appealing to make something that’s supposed to be sweet and good into a baaaaaad thing. Be a sexy angel and wear all white. If you want to just wear a sexy, white dress or put on something even more risque, all you will need to pick up is either a set of wings or a halo headband. You could also just buy a set, like this pretty one on Amazon . So many stores carry angel attire. But, if you don’t want to buy anything, you could even make some of your own wings or halo headwear at home, if you want to keep your costume a DIY project.

If angel isn’t really your thing, then a sexy devil could be a great option. Dress in red or black, wear some devil horns on a headband and you’re good to go. You could also pick up a fake pitchfork and/or a devil’s tail.

Gothic and Dark Angel Costumes

Sexy Ivy Costumes

We’ve talked about sexy angels, but let’s get a little darker. Whether you want to be a dark angel or just make yourself into a sexy goth, it’s easy to do. Wear black lingerie or a little black dress and then put on some black lipstick with dark eyeshadow. If creative cosmetic ideas isn’t really your thing, there are tons of tutorials on how to do sexy gothic makeup on YouTube. Here is an example of a gothic makeup video tutorial.

Sexy Girl Scouts or School Girls

Pick up some fake leaves at a local craft store like Michaels, Hobby Lobby or AC Moore. Stores like Walmart may even have what you need. If you’re okay with showing off your stomach, then gluing or sewing these leaves onto a bikini can help make an easy and sexy ivy-covered costume. If ivy isn’t your thing, you could always be some kind of flower, a bouquet, or even an island girl, covering yourself in palm leaves.

The sexy school girl costume is a classic hit for Halloween. All you need is a dress shirt and a short plaid skirt with some knee socks. But, there are so many ways to make this costume happen with your own clothes. A play on this is the Sexy Girl Scout. A little brown or green skirt and a brown, green or white shirt are easy. Then you just need to cut a sash out of brown or green material. Make whatever patches you want. The above photo shows that this Sexy Girl Scout is a fan of the marijuana leaf patch.