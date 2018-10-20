Sweetest Day 2018 Quotes & Poems for Cards

Sweetest Day 2018 is here. For those unfamiliar, Sweetest Day is a holiday that is celebrated in the Midwestern United States, as well as some parts of the Northeastern United States. Like Valentine’s Day, it is a holiday to celebrate romance and love. Some choose not to celebrate the occasion, but for those who do, you may be looking for ideas on what to write in your Sweetest Day cards. Read on for funny love quotes, sweet sentiments and heartfelt poems to celebrate the day.

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt. – Charles M. Schulz

True love stories never have endings. – Richard Bach

Because you are so very sweet

In every which way

I encourage you to stuff your face

And have a wonderfully calorie filled, naughty but nice Sweetest Day

by John Bratton 2012

I am happiest when I’m right next to you. – Life Hacks

You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. – Dr. Seuss

Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it. – Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. – Audrey Hepburn

Netflix, I love you. – Beau Mirchoff

We’re all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness—and call it love — true love. – Robert Fulghum, True Love

I want to wish you a Happy Sweetest Day, but I only celebrate real holidays. – SomeECards

There are only three things women need in life: food, water, and compliments. – Chris Rock

Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet service to see who they really are. – Will Ferrell

Loving you is like eating candy. It’s sweet. It has different flavors and filling. And the more I have … The more I want. – Donnie Wahlberg

If you can fart in front of somebody, you know that they love you. – Thundercat

As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once. – John Green, “The Fault in Our Stars”

Every time I look at you, I fall in love all over again. – Johnny Cash, “All Over Again”

It’s very difficult for me to say ‘I love you’ but to sing ‘I love you’ for me is easier. – Neil Diamond

Romance is everything. – Gertrude Stein

I love being married. It’s so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life. – Rita Rudner

I am a hopeless romantic. And I won’t stop till I get it right. – Halle Berry

Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing. – Natasha Leggero

Personally, I find it romantic not to be with someone all the time; you don’t get used to someone or take them for granted. – Monica Bellucci

Kisses, even to the air, are beautiful. – Drew Barrymore