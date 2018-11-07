Is 7-Eleven Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Thanksgiving is here, and whether you’ve forgotten some last minute items or need a coffee to get your day going, you’re in luck. Most 7- Eleven stores will be open this Thanksgiving holiday.

Before you bundle up and head out, make sure to check the hours of your local 7-Eleven chain to make sure it’s open.

7-Eleven was created in 1927 when a man named Joe Thompson started to sell household items like eggs, milk, and bread from a local store in a Texas storefront. In 1946, it was officially named 7-Eleven as a reflection of the store hours at that time: 7 am to 11 pm, seven days a week.

On their main webpage, the company’s founder, Joe C. Thompson Jr., is reported as saying, “The 7‑Eleven brand is known and loved around the world, and our iconic products are a big part of the American culture. And although we’ve grown significantly over the years, our focus stays fixed on making life easier for customers. This simple idea is the reason we’re the marketplace leader. It’s also why our customers, employees, Franchisees and community leaders are proud to be part of the 7‑Eleven story.”

Today, 7-Eleven operates in an impressive 66,579 stores in 17 countries as of June 2018. The franchise sells an array of items, like Slurpee, Krispy Kremes, $1 coffee, Hot chocolate, Treats and Candies, and much more. They run by the motto, “Give the customers what they want, when and where they want it.”

If there isn’t a 7-Eleven near you, never fear. A number of grocery stores and convenience stores will be open on Thanksgiving, including Walgreens, CVS, and Winn-Dixie. Meanwhile, other big names, like Trader Joe’s and Costco, will be closed on Thursday.

The Thanksgiving holiday is a time for everyone to gather, connect, and celebrate the joys of life and everything they are thankful for. But many people may not realize what it is that we’re truly celebrating. In 1621, the Wampanoag Indians and Plymouth colonists held a three-day long feast that we recognize today as the first Thanksgiving. While colonies and states celebrated Thanksgiving for over two centuries, it wasn’t officially named a national holiday until the 1800s.