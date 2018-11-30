Abcde: Best Comments & Twitter Reactions to Unique Name

Abcde Redford, a 5-year-old girl from El Paso, Texas, recently made headlines after her mother, Traci Redford, went public with an incident involving a Southwest Airlines employee who was mocking her daughter’s name.

Redford told ABC7 that she and her daughter were about to board a flight from Santa Ana, California, to their home in El Paso when she noticed the gate attendant pointing at her daughter.

“The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees,” Redford said in a video posted on social media. “So I turned around and said, ‘Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I’d appreciate if you’d just stop.”

Name shaming? This Texas woman claims a @SouthwestAir agent made fun of her 5-year-old daughter's name as they were preparing to board their flight at @JohnWayneAir in Orange County. Her daughter's name is Abcde (pronounced Ab-city). @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/iHpBPoakYI — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 28, 2018

The gate agent also took a picture of Abcde’s boarding pass and posted it on social media, according to Redford, who found out about the picture from someone else who saw it online.

“While I was sitting there, she took a picture of my boarding pass and chose to post it on social media, mocking my daughter,” Redford told ABC7. “It was actually brought to my attention by somebody who had seen it on Facebook and reported it to Southwest Airlines.”

A mother says that a Southwest Airlines employee poked fun at her daughter's name, which happens to be the first five letters of the alphabet and pronounced "Ab-city.” The airline has since issued an apology to Abcde and her mother. https://t.co/D829JcyL4K — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) November 29, 2018

Although the incident happened a few weeks ago, Southwest Airlines only recently reached out to Redford, apologizing for the incident and claiming the employee’s social media post “is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility” expected of Southwest employees.

Although many social media users agree that it was insensitive and unnecessary to make fun of a child for her name, others are lashing out at Redford, claiming she set her child up to be mocked and ridiculed by giving her such a unique name, which makes her an easy target for bullying.

Look, the gate agent was an asshole, but don’t name your kid Abcde. — lindsey marie (@thekuhlest) November 29, 2018

Abcde is an objectively hilarious name (I made an Elemenohpee joke earlier before I knew all the details) but the kid is a five year old with epilepsy and it seems pretty shitty to have airline agents sharing pictures of your kid’s boarding pass on Facebook dot com to mock them. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) November 29, 2018

Another wrote: “The Southwest employee was rude but seriously, how do you not expect this to happen when you name your kid Abcde and pronounce it ab-city? I mean, think of the effect on a child when you pick a name. Ugh.”

“Don’t name your child something very well knowing she’s going to be the butt of future jokes,” another Facebook user wrote.

Some users actually thought that it was cruel for Redford to name her daughter Abcde in the first place. “I personally think it’s mean for the mom to name her abcde,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Giving your child a dumb name like ABCDE should be considered child abuse because you’re willing to condemn your child to a lifetime of mockery so you can get attention. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 29, 2018

Another wrote: “Giving your child a dumb name like ABCDE should be considered child abuse because you’re willing to condemn your child to a lifetime of mockery so you can get attention.”

User Pony Starwars tried to let Redford know that people weren’t mocking her child, they were ridiculing her for naming her child Abcde.

“Dear lady with the kid named Abcde, people are making fun of YOU, sweetie, not your kid. we realize she didn’t give herself that dumbass name,” she wrote on Twitter.

dear lady with the kid named Abcde, people are making fun of YOU, sweetie, not your kid. we realize she didn’t give herself that dumbass name. — pony starwars (@tigersgoroooar) November 29, 2018

Some wondered how this incident was the first time Redford dealt with someone ridiculing her daughter’s name. One user wrote: “wait the daughters 5 and this is the first time she heard someone roasting that name abcde?”

Others joked about her name, writing things like “just imagine what happens when her brother, 12345 (pronounced Juan-tu Treefofi) starts to travel.” Another joked: “why would you name your kid Abcde when Stu is right there.”

This user used the pronunciation of her name in a song: “Take me down to the sweet abcde where the grass is green and the girls are pretty. TAKE. ME. HOME.”

LOL THE FIRST COMMENT. But name your kid Abcde (ab-city) and you HAVE to know people are going to think it’s whack and laugh a bit 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ev7k8iBfJF — Jollybyrd ツ (@ChelseaJolleee) November 29, 2018

why would you name your kid Abcde when Stu is right there — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 29, 2018

The rest of Twitter unleashed a handful of devastating, top-shelf memes and gifs to express how ridiculous they think the name Abcde is.

Also the name Abcde is like the final form galaxy brain from this pic.twitter.com/MbjyzNNXUS — Fatts Dominhoe (@Tylante) November 29, 2018

READ NEXT: Traci Redford, Abcde’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know